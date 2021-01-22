Loosened COVID restrictions take effect in southwest IL as positivity rate stays flat

The metro-east’s COVID-19 seven-day average positivity rate remained the same Friday, as loosened restrictions were announced to go into effect.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, the rate was 8.4% on Friday, the same as Thursday. The region also reported a daily positivity rate of 10.2% on Friday, up slightly from 8.9% on Thursday.

The region’s seven-day average rate saw marginal improvements over this month, falling from 13.5% on Jan. 4 to 8.4% as of Jan. 19.

The new testing positivity rate is based on data recorded as of Jan. 19. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

The metro-east officially received word it would move into Tier 2 restrictions as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzkers Rebuild Illinois plan Friday. The area was the last remaining region in Illinois to remain under the state’s tightest COVID-19 restrictions, known as Tier 3 mitigations.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties.

Tier 2 still bans indoor service at bars and restaurants, but loosens restrictions on casinos, video gambling, youth sports and museums. If the region meets additional requirements, it could move into Tier 1, which allows indoor dining with the lesser of 25 patrons or 25% capacity.

To move to Tier 1, a region has to meet the following metrics:

Test positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days on a seven-day average

Staffed ICU bed availability must be at 20% or more for three consecutive days on a seven-day average

No sustained increase in COVID patients in the hospital on a seven-day average for seven of 10 days

Also Friday, 21% of the metro-east’s intensive care unit beds were available for patient use, the same as Thursday, according to state health department data. The region’s available staffed hospital bed metrics were not available Thursday.

The hospital and ICU bed availability is based on data recorded as of Jan. 21.

Vaccine update

Overall, as of Friday, 4,617 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the metro-east’s seven counties, up from 4,390



Thursday. Meanwhile, a total of 25,251 shots have been administered, up from 23,347 the previous day, according to data from the state health department.

Madison County has administered the most vaccines, with a total of 9,144 as of Friday, and St. Clair County had fully vaccinated the most individuals at 1,739.

Vaccinations of healthcare workers and other members of the 1A vaccinations group began in mid-December and have been ongoing since. Randolph County was scheduled to enter 1B vaccinations this week, which include people 65 years or older, first responders and some educators. St. Clair County will begin 1B vaccinations Monday, beginning with people 75 and up .

Meanwhile, the state reported Friday that roughly 1.01% of its entire population has been fully vaccinated, or 128,469 individuals.

State of Illinois announces new cases, deaths

Meanwhile, the state of Illinois announced 7,042 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 1,093,375. The state health department also announced 95 additional deaths to bring the total to 18,615 since the pandemic began.

Also within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 125,831 new tests have been administered for a total of 15,209,516.

As of Thursday, when the latest data was available, 3,179 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 661 patients were in the ICU, and 348 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 15-21 is 5.0%.