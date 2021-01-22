St. Clair County IL reports COVID-19 deaths. Officials urge continued vigilance

St. Clair County reported five new COVID-19 deaths Friday as local officials urged the public to stay vigilant as the process of getting vaccinations out to the public continues.

County Health Department Emergency Response Coordinator Sam Bierman said the five people who died included a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s and two women in their 90s, all of which had unknown health conditions.

The new deaths brought the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 389. Nearby, in Monroe and Bond counties, one death was reported in each county.

Meanwhile, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said metrics that track the spread of COVID-19 are looking better, following the announcement that the metro-east would have its Tier 3 restrictions loosened.

“It seems that the numbers are headed in the right direction, but keep wearing those masks, watching your social distance and avoiding crowds, and wash your hands,” Kern said. “We’re not at a point that we don’t have all the holidays that cause gatherings and these numbers are looking good.”

Kern noted that hospitalizations in St. Clair County are the lowest they’ve been since Dec. 10, and the county’s daily positivity rate was the lowest it’s been since November 2.

“We can’t let up on it,” added County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons.

The metro-east officially received word it would move into Tier 2 restrictions as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzkers Rebuild Illinois plan Friday. The area was the last remaining region in Illinois to remain under the state’s tightest COVID-19 restrictions, known as Tier 3 mitigations.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties.

Tier 2 still bans indoor service at bars and restaurants but loosens restrictions on casinos, video gambling, youth sports and museums. If the region meets additional requirements, it could move into Tier 1, which allows indoor dining with the lesser of 25 patrons or 25% capacity.

To move to Tier 1, a region has to meet the following metrics:

Test positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days on a seven-day average

Staffed ICU bed availability must be at 20% or more for three consecutive days on a seven-day average

No sustained increase in COVID patients in the hospital on a seven-day average for seven of 10 days

Metro-east case rate stays the same Friday

The metro-east’s COVID-19 seven-day average positivity rate remained the same Friday, as loosened restrictions were announced to go into effect.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, the rate was 8.4% on Friday, the same as Thursday. The region also reported a daily positivity rate of 10.2% on Friday, up slightly from 8.9% on Thursday.

The region’s seven-day average rate saw marginal improvements over this month, falling from 13.5% on Jan. 4 to 8.4% as of Jan. 19.

The new testing positivity rate is based on data recorded as of Jan. 19. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

Also Friday, 21% of the metro-east’s intensive care unit beds were available for patient use, the same as Thursday, according to state health department data. The region’s available staffed hospital bed metrics were not available .

The hospital and ICU bed availability is based on data recorded as of Jan. 21.

Vaccine continues to be administered in the metro-east

Overall, as of Friday, 4,617 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the metro-east’s seven counties, up from 4,390 Thursday.

Meanwhile, a total of 25,251 shots have been administered, up from 23,347 the previous day, according to data from the state health department.

Madison County has administered the most vaccines, with a total of 9,144 as of Friday, and St. Clair County had fully vaccinated the most individuals at 1,739.

Here is the breakdown of vaccinations per county:

St. Clair County has fully vaccinated 0.67% of its population





Madison County has fully vaccinated 0.65% of its population





Monroe County has fully vaccinated 0.44% of its population





Washington County fully vaccinated 0.78% of its population





Randolph County has fully vaccinated 1.08% of its population





Bond County has fully vaccinated 0.72% of its population





Clinton County has fully vaccinated 1.14% of its population

Vaccinations of healthcare workers and other members of the 1A vaccinations group began in mid-December and have been ongoing since. Randolph County is slated to enter 1B vaccinations this week, which include people 65 years or older, first responders and some educators.

Vaccinations in Phase 1B will be by appointment only at some pharmacies, as well as state-run and locally-run clinics. More detailed information about locations will be announced at coronavirus.illinois.gov, state officials said Friday.

These are the ways to let your county health department know you are interested in setting up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment when you become eligible:

People typically get vaccinated in the county where they live, because vaccine allocation is based in part on county population size.

Meanwhile, the state reported Friday that roughly 1.01% of its entire population has been fully vaccinated, or 128,469 individuals.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases: 7,042 (+2,063)

New deaths: 95 (-28)

New tests: 125,831 (+26,795)

Total cases: 1,093,375

Total deaths: 18,615

Total vaccines doses administered: 616,677 (+78,937)

Total tests: 15,209,516

Hospitalizations: 3,179 (-102)

People in ICU: 661 (-1)

People on ventilators: 348 (-31)

Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 15-21): 5.0% (-0.4%)

Friday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 208

New deaths: (St. Clair County reported 5 deaths, Monroe County reported 1 and Bond County reported 1)

Total vaccines doses administered: 25,251 (+1,904)

Daily positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 10.2% (+1.3)

Seven-day rolling average positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 8.4% (No changes from Thursday)

Regional hospitalizations: 175 (-2) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 11 (-4) (provided by St. Clair County)

Hospital bed availability: Not available Friday

ICU bed availability (as of Thursday): 21% (No change from Thursday)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Friday’s data: 128 new positives, 5 new deaths, 2,247 new tests administered, 183 new recoveries, 7 fewer patients hospitalized, 3 fewer patients on a ventilator

Total overall: 24,986 positives, 389 deaths, 242,831 tests administered, 23,090 recoveries, 91 patients hospitalized with 4 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 613 doses since Thursday, bringing the total to 8,518

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 90s. Of the 128 new positives, 42 individuals were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Cambridge House of O’Fallon reported one new case, Caseyville Nursing and Rehab reported one new death, Cedar Ridge of Lebanon reported four new cases, Cedar Trails of Freeburg reported two new cases, Integrity Healthcare in Belleville reported one new case, Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea reported one new case and Sycamore Village in Swansea reported two new cases.

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 11.7(+2.8); 7-day average — 6.9% (-0.1)

MADISON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 24,414 positives, 410 deaths, 221,893 tests administered, 15,113 recoveries, 62 patients hospitalized with 6 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 896 doses since Thursday, bringing the total to 9,144

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 10.4% (+1.0); 7-day average — 10.6% (No changes from Thursday)

CLINTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,107 positives, 78 deaths, 4,652 recoveries, 5 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 122 doses since Thursday, bringing the total to 2,659

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 13% (+3.2); 7-day average — 8.7% (-0.1)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,781 positives, 68 deaths, 3,592 recoveries, 3 hospitalizations

Vaccines administered: 157 doses since Thursday, bringing the total to 1,998

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 9.9% (+9.4); 7-day average — 6.6% (+0.4)

MONROE COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 56 new positives, 1 new death

Total overall: 3,684 positives, 71 deaths, 30 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 52 doses since Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,489

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 16.6% (-10.0); 7-day average — 9.5% (+1.4)

BOND COUNTY

Friday’s new data (Jan. 21-22): 24 new positives, 1 new death

Total overall: 1,907 positives, 19 deaths, 36,190 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 33 doses since Thursday, bringing the total to 746

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.9% (-0.7); 7-day average — 6.5% (-1.6)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,474 positives, 23 deaths, 1,408 recoveries, 1 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 50 doses since Thursday, bringing the total to 664

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 11.5% (-3.1); 7-day average — 13.3% (+0.1)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,111 positives, 97 deaths, 2,809 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 55 doses since Thursday, bringing the total to 2,615

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 6.1% (+2.3; 7-day average — 7.5% (-0.6)

JERSEY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,242 positives, 42 deaths, 22,019 tests administered, 2,100 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 76 doses since Thursday, bringing the total to 1,327

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 5.8% (-18.9); 7-day average — 8.8% (-0.3)

PERRY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,873 positives, 52 deaths, 2,566 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 75 doses since Thursday, bringing the total to 1,124

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 2.3% (-3.7); 7-day average — 6.2% (-0.5)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 460 positives, 4 deaths, 438 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 61 doses since Thursday, keeping the total at 315

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 6.7% (+2.8); 7-day average — 9.3% (+0.6)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases for ZIP codes in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the cumulative increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the IDPH website.

State, nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Worldometer coronavirus map and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Friday afternoon.

Illinois: 1,093,375 cases, 18,615 deaths, 15,209,516 tests





1,093,375 cases, 18,615 deaths, 15,209,516 tests U.S.: 24,998,975 cases, 415,894 deaths, 14,968,716 recoveries





24,998,975 cases, 415,894 deaths, 14,968,716 recoveries World: 97,317,132 cases, 2,083,589 deaths, 69,867,134 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Friday, Jan. 22: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Saturday, Jan. 23: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Saturday, Jan. 23: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University - The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University - The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Sunday, Jan. 24: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University - The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University - The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Sunday, Jan. 24: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church, 689 Scott Troy Road, O’Fallon

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church, 689 Scott Troy Road, O’Fallon Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

Additionally, St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.