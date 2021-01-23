Nearly 5,000 people in southwestern Illinois now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 5,000 metro-east residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the latest state data shows.

The total was 4,902 as of Friday. Available vaccines require two doses. The total includes only people who have reached both shots.

Across the metro-east’s seven counties, 27,079 shots have been administered, including 1,828 on Friday.

The region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Randolph, Monroe, Bond and Washington counties.

Here is the percentage of each county’s population considered fully vaccinated with both doses of either vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech or Moderna:

Clinton County: 1.18%

Randolph County: 1.09%

Bond County: 0.79%

Washington County: 0.79%

Madison County: 0.70%

St. Clair County: 0.69%

Monroe County: 0.62%

While supplies are limited, only select groups are eligible to get vaccinated. The initial phase of Illinois’ vaccine distribution plan, known as Phase 1A, included health care workers and people who live or work in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.

Vaccinations of the 1A group began in mid-December and have been ongoing since. Phase 1B begins Monday statewide. Those eligible in 1B include people who are 65 years old or older and essential workers.

Vaccinations in Phase 1B will be by appointment only at some pharmacies, as well as state-run and locally-run clinics. More detailed information about locations will be announced at coronavirus.illinois.gov, state officials said Friday.

These are the ways to let your county health department know you are interested in setting up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment when you become eligible:

Business restrictions criteria

The percentage of tests performed in the metro-east that were positive for COVID-19, averaged over a week, remained the same at 8.4% for the third consecutive day, the state announced on Saturday.

The figure is known as the positivity rate.

State officials use the percentage of positive tests, an indication of the rate of infection in a community, along with the amount of hospitalizations to decide whether to tighten or relax restrictions on businesses in regions of the state.

The restrictions are known as “resurgence mitigations,” which the state designed in three gradually more strict tiers. The metro-east moved from Tier 3, the most strict, to Tier 2 on Friday.

Tier 2 still bans indoor service at bars and restaurants but loosens restrictions on casinos, video gambling, youth sports and museums. If the region meets additional requirements, it could move into Tier 1, which allows indoor dining with the lesser of 25 patrons or 25% capacity.

To move to Tier 1, a region has to meet the following metrics:

Test positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days

Staffed intensive care unit bed availability of 20% or more for three consecutive days





No sustained increase in COVID-19 patients in the hospital for seven out of 10 days

Illinois updates each region’s progress daily at dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics.

The state announced Saturday that 20% of the metro-east’s ICU beds were available and that hospitalizations were either decreasing or remaining stable for eight out of 10 days.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Saturday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 5,152 (-1,890)

New deaths: 97 (+2)

New COVID-19 tests: 110,178 (-15,653)

Total cases: 1,098,527

Total deaths: 18,711

Total tests: 15,319,694

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 133,949, or 1.05% of the population

Total vaccines doses administered: 657,820 (+41,143)

Hospitalizations: 3,121 (-58)

People in ICU: 644 (-17)

People on ventilators: 338 (-10)

Saturday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 324

New deaths: 4

Total vaccines doses administered: 27,079 (+1,828)

Daily positivity rate (as of Wednesday): 9.2% (-1)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Wednesday): 8.4% (no change)

Regional hospitalizations: 160 (-15) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 11 (no change) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Friday): 20% (-1)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 178 positives out of 1,264 tests, one death, 168 recoveries

Total overall: 25,164 positives, 390 deaths, 244,095 tests administered, 23,258 recoveries, 92 patients hospitalized with five on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 733 doses on Friday, bringing the total to 9,251

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged in age from under 1 to 90s. Of the 178 new positives, 90 individuals were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Integrity Healthcare of Belleville reported one new death, and Sycamore Village in Swansea reported one new case.

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 7.8% (-3.9); 7-day average — 6.9% (no change)

MADISON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 134 positives out of 1,899 tests, three deaths, 82 recoveries

Total overall: 24,679 positives, 417 deaths, 225,690 tests administered, 15,384 recoveries, 55 patients hospitalized with five on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 360 doses on Friday, bringing the total to 9,504

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 13% (+2.6); 7-day average — 10.9% (+0.3)

CLINTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 7:30 p.m.

Total overall: 5,145 positives, 78 deaths, 4,708 recoveries, five patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 499 doses on Friday, bringing the total to 3,158

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 6.7% (-6.3); 7-day average — 9.5% (+0.8)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 7:30 p.m.

Total overall: 3,815 positives, 69 deaths, 3,601 recoveries, three patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 54 doses on Friday, bringing the total to 2,052

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 3.6% (-6.3); 7-day average — 5.9% (-0.7)

MONROE COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 12 positives

Total overall: 3,696 positives, 71 deaths, 31 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 91 doses on Friday, bringing the total to 1,613

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 19.5% (+12.9); 7-day average — 9.6% (+0.1)

BOND COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 7:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,907 positives, 19 deaths, 36,190 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 56 doses on Friday, bringing the total to 802

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 2.7% (-1.2); 7-day average — 4.9% (-1.6)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 7:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,489 positives, 24 deaths, 1,426 recoveries, one patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 35 doses on Friday, bringing the total to 699

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 11.8% (+0.3); 7-day average — 11.6% (-1.7)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 7:30 p.m.

Total overall: 4,146 positives, 97 deaths, 2,847 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 245 doses on Friday, bringing the total to 2,860

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 6.8% (+0.7); 7-day average — 7.4% (-0.1)

JERSEY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 7:30 p.m.

Total overall: 2,242 positives, 42 deaths, 22,019 tests administered, 2,100 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 58 doses on Friday, bringing the total to 1,385

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 7.5% (+1.7); 7-day average — 9.5% (+0.7)

PERRY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 7:30 p.m.

Total overall: 2,873 positives, 52 deaths, 2,566 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 85 doses on Friday, bringing the total to 1,209

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 17.6% (+15.3); 7-day average — 6.7% (+0.5)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 7:30 p.m.

Total overall: 462 positives, four deaths, 449 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 6 doses on Friday, bringing the total to 321

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 9.5% (+2.8); 7-day average — 7.7% (-1.6)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

State, nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Saturday afternoon.

Illinois: 1,098,527 cases, 18,711 deaths





1,098,527 cases, 18,711 deaths U.S.: 24,962,813 cases, 416,907 deaths





24,962,813 cases, 416,907 deaths World: 98,572,942 cases, 2,116,294 deaths, 54,359,532 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle





The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.