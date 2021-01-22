Coronavirus

Some COVID restrictions will be lifted in southwest IL on Friday. Here’s what that means.

The metro-east region was expected to move into a less restrictive COVID-19 tier under Illinois’ virus mitigation plan Friday as long as it met requirements.

The region, known as Region 4 as defined by the Illinois Department of Public Health, had been under Tier 3 restrictions since November. The most restrictive tier mandates a ban on indoor dining and the closure of museums and casinos. Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties.

For Tier 3 restrictions to be relaxed or the region moved to Tier 2, the seven-county metro-east must have had a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of less than 12% for three consecutive days while also seeing at least 20% intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

State health officials said Thursday the region was on track to move into Tier 2 Friday.

While indoor dining still isn’t allowed under Tier 2, some other activities and businesses may resume, assuming the region meets the metrics. Wearing masks in public spaces is still required.

Here’s what changes if the metro-east moves from Tier 3 to Tier 2.

