Some COVID restrictions will be lifted in southwest IL on Friday. Here’s what that means.

The metro-east region was expected to move into a less restrictive COVID-19 tier under Illinois’ virus mitigation plan Friday as long as it met requirements.

The region, known as Region 4 as defined by the Illinois Department of Public Health, had been under Tier 3 restrictions since November. The most restrictive tier mandates a ban on indoor dining and the closure of museums and casinos. Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties.

For Tier 3 restrictions to be relaxed or the region moved to Tier 2, the seven-county metro-east must have had a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of less than 12% for three consecutive days while also seeing at least 20% intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

State health officials said Thursday the region was on track to move into Tier 2 Friday.

While indoor dining still isn’t allowed under Tier 2, some other activities and businesses may resume, assuming the region meets the metrics. Wearing masks in public spaces is still required.

Here’s what changes if the metro-east moves from Tier 3 to Tier 2.

Bars and restaurants

No indoor service

Outdoor, delivery and takeout service may continue

No outdoor tables exceeding six people and must be socially distanced

Cultural institutions (museums, theaters, etc.)

Open under Phase 4 rules for theaters, cinemas and performing arts centers that show plays, musicals, orchestras, opera and other live or pre-recorded performances

Masks and social distancing are required except when a guest is seated at the venue.

Indoor venues should operate at the lesser of 50 guests or 50% of overall theater or performance space capacity.

Outdoor seated venues should operate at 20% of overall theater or performance space capacity.

Video gambling and casinos

Open under Phase 4 rules from Illinois Gaming Board

Video gambling restricted to between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily. Food and beverage service at video gambling terminals is not allowed, though carryout and curbside are. Masks required and only one person per terminal is allowed. Social distancing, sanitizing and prevention measures are still in effect.

Casinos may operate between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily at 25% capacity. Food and beverage service is suspended, though carryout and curbside are allowed. Masks required and other social distancing, sanitizing and prevention measures are still in effect.

Hotels

Limited to registered guests

Fitness centers closed or operating on reservation model at 25% capacity

Household gatherings

Limiting to 10 people is encouraged

Indoor fitness classes

Groups limited to 10, including fitness classes

Meetings, events and gatherings (excluding in-person school or sports)

Limit to 10 guests indoors and outdoors

Offices

Open under Phase 4 rules

Offices may operate at maximum occupancy of 50% of office capacity.

All employees who can work from home should continue to do so.

Employees should wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when within 6 feet of others.

Employees should not report to, or be allowed to remain at, work if sick or symptomatic.

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% overall capacity indoors and outdoors

Sports follow measures in the All Sport Guidelines