Officials say easing indoor dining ban in southwestern IL may be on the horizon

Eased restrictions on indoor dining in the metro-east could be on the horizon, officials said Monday, as the COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate fell to its lowest point in three months.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said if the metrics used by the Illinois Department of Public Health continue to improve over the next week, restrictions on indoor dining could be lifted per Rebuild Illinois rules.

The seven-day average positivity rate on Monday dipped to its lowest point since mid-October, according to the state health department. The rate, which the state uses as a metric to determine whether virus mitigation efforts need to be strengthened or loosened, fell to 7.8% Monday from 8% Sunday, its lowest since Oct. 19.

The metro-east is under Tier 2 restrictions as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois plan. The area moved into Tier 2 Friday and was the last remaining region in Illinois to be under the state’s tightest COVID-19 restrictions.

Tier 2 still bans indoor service at bars and restaurants but loosens restrictions on casinos, video gambling, youth sports and museums. If the region meets additional requirements, it could move into Tier 1, which allows indoor dining with the lesser of 25 patrons or 25% capacity.

Moving to Tier 1 can happen only when the region meets the following metrics:

Test positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days on a seven-day average

Staffed ICU bed availability must be at 20% or more for three consecutive days on a seven-day average

No sustained increase in COVID patients in the hospital on a seven-day average for seven of 10 days

“If we can maintain this for two more days and keep our hospital beds where they need to be, we may be able to reopen indoor dining,” Kern said, noting that hospitalizations went under the 20% threshold to 19% Monday, dashing those hopes for the moment. “It appears we’re getting closer to having another mitigation rolled back.”

The new testing positivity rate is based on data recorded as of Jan. 22. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties.

Kern added that St. Clair County began group 1B vaccinations Monday to individuals over the age of 75. He said the county is prepared to vaccinate even more as the number of eligible individuals grows.

“We think we have the personnel in place to start mass vaccinations, which is really what we need,” Kern said.

Sam Bierman, the county’s health department’s emergency response coordinator, said people 75 years or older are being vaccinated first in the 1B group because they are at the highest risk when it comes to COVID-19 complications that cause death.

Vaccine update for metro-east

As of Monday, 5,003 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the metro-east’s seven counties, up from 4,967 Sunday. Meanwhile, a total of 27,519 shots have been administered, up from 27,291 the previous day, according to data from the state health department.

Madison County has administered the most vaccines in the region, with a total of 9,661 as of Monday, and had fully vaccinated the most individuals at 1,894.

Here is the percentage of each county’s population considered fully vaccinated with both doses of either vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech or Moderna, according to state data Monday.

Clinton County: 1.18%

Randolph County: 1.09%

Bond County: 0.79%

Washington County: 0.81%

Madison County: 0.72%

St. Clair County: 0.71%

Monroe County: 0.63%

Meanwhile, the state reported Monday that roughly 1.08% of its entire population has been fully vaccinated, or 137,990 people.

While supplies are limited, only select groups are eligible to get vaccinated. The initial phase of Illinois’ vaccine distribution plan, known as Phase 1A, included health care workers and people who live or work in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.

Vaccinations of the 1A group began in mid-December and have been ongoing since. Phase 1B began Monday statewide. Those eligible in 1B include people who are 65 years old or older and essential workers.

Vaccinations in Phase 1B will be by appointment only at some pharmacies, as well as state-run and locally run clinics. More detailed information about locations will be announced at coronavirus.illinois.gov, state officials said Friday.

These are the ways to let your county health department know you are interested in setting up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment when you become eligible:

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,944 (-348)

New deaths: 49 (+9)

New COVID-19 tests: 74,202 (-15,936)

Total cases: 1,104,763

Total deaths: 18,798

Total tests: 15,484,034

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 137,990, or 1.08% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 692,763 (+11,290)

Hospitalizations: 2,962 (-32)

People in ICU: 601 (-26)

People on ventilators: 302 (-19)

Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 18-24): 4.7% (-0.1)

Monday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 230

New deaths: 11 (Monroe County reported 5 deaths. Randolph reported 4 and St. Clair County reported 2)

Total vaccines doses administered: 27,519 (+228)

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 6.9% (+0.5)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Friday): 7.8% (-0.2)

Regional hospitalizations: 168 (+2) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 14 (+3) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Sunday): 19% (-2.0)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 43

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 4 (Perry County reported 4 deaths)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 185 new positives, 2 new deaths, 1,561 new tests administered, 3 additional patients hospitalized, 4 additional patients on a ventilator

Total overall: 25,428 positives, 393 deaths, 247,098 tests administered, 23,630 recoveries, 97 patients hospitalized with 8 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 73 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 9,459

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged in age from under 1 to their 80s. Of the 79 new positives, 41 individuals were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Freeburg Care Center reported one new death and Integrity Healthcare of Smithon reported one new case.

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 6.0% (+1.9); 7-day average — 6.3% (-0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 35 (no change)

62201 (East St. Louis): 537 (+22)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 555 (+15)

62204 (East St. Louis): 358 (+5)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 582 (+21)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 1,149 (+32)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 528 (+10)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 1,424 (+56)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 1,755 (+75)

62221 (Belleville): 2,414 (+144)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 1,510 (+48)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 126 (+3)

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 2,775 (+105)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 806 (+26)

62239 (Dupo): 408 (+19)

62240 (Dupo): 136 (+7)

62243 (Freeburg): 654 (+14)

62254 (Lebanon): 711 (+20)

62255 (Lenzburg): 65 (+2)

62257 (Marissa): 290 (+22)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville) 913 (+35)

62260 (Millstadt): 675 (+38)

62264 (New Athens): 312 (+9)

62269 (O’Fallon): 2,851 (+95)

62282 (St. Libory): 54 (+2)

62285 (Smithton): 479 (+18)

62289 (Summerfield): 43 (no change)

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 147 new positives (121 confirmed, 26 probable), 2 new deaths, 1,149 new tests administered

Total overall: 24,970 positives, 423 deaths, 226,892 tests administered, 15,584 recoveries, 53 patients hospitalized with 6 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 92 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 9,661

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 90s. Of the 147 new positives, 103 individuals were under the age of 40.

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 8.4% (-2.0); 7-day average — 10.3% (-0.6)

ZIP codes with positives:

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 3,424 (+111)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 3,084 (+122)

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 2,865 (+79)

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 2,532 (+90)

62249 (Highland): 1,815 (+89)

62035 (Godfrey): 1,677 (+50)

62294 (Troy): 1,554 (+84)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 1,179 (+51)

62010 (Bethalto): 1,151 (+45)

62095 (Wood River): 1,021 (+28)

62062 (Maryville): 836(+45)

62024 (East Alton): 770 (+39)

62281 (St. Jacob): 323 (+17)

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 310 (+9)

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 249 (+5)

62067 (Moro): 261 (+17)





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 233 (+10)





62061 (Marine): 179 (+17)

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 156 (+3)

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 143 (+7)

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 126 (+2)

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 117 (+5)

62046 (Hamel): 100 (+4)





62090 (Madison, Venice): 79 (+2)

62021 (Dorsey): 67 (+1)

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 59 (+1)

62074 (New Douglas): 57 (+3)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 52 (+2)

62058 (Livingston): 53 (+4)

62012 (Godfrey): 49 (+2)

62293: (St. Morgan): 25 (no change)

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 11 (no change)

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,145 positives, 78 deaths, 4,708 recoveries, five patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 7 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 3,168

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 4.6% (-5.4); 7-day average —8.7% (-0.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 244 (+6)

62216 (Aviston): 535 (+28)

62218 (Bartelso): 255 (+5)

62230 (Breese): 1,070 (+41)

62231 (Carlyle): 949 (+27)

62245 (Germantown): 244 (+8)

62265 (New Baden): 489 (+16)

62293 (Trenton): 535 (+30)

62801 (Centralia): 2,392 (+52)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 5 new positives, 4 new deaths

Total overall: 3,824 positives, 73 deaths, 3,679 recoveries, 4 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 14 dose Sunday, bringing the total to 2,067

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 7.1% (+5.1); 7-day average — 5.5% (+0.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 81 (no change)

62233 (Chester): 984 (+44)

62237 (Coulterville): 297 (+11)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 107 (+2)

62242 (Evansville): 138 (+2)

62272 (Percy): 185 (+1)

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 114 (+2)

62278 (Red Bud): 948 (+24)

62286 (Sparta): 707 (+6)

62288 (Steeleville): 389 (+7)

62292 (Tilden): 50 (+1)

62297 (Walsh): 38 (no change)

62916 (Campbell Hill): 86 (+2)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 15 new positives, 5 new deaths

Total overall: 3,719 positives, 76 deaths, 32 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 2 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 1,618

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 9.5% (+5.0); 7-day average — 8.2% (-0.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 1,413 (+37)

62244 (Fults): 92 (+5)

62295 (Valmeyer): 144 (+2)

62298 (Waterloo): 1,899 (+77)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,907 positives, 19 deaths, 36,190 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 0 doses since Sunday, keeping the total at 802

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 3.1% (-7.7); 7-day average — 5.3% (-0.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 113 (+3)

62246 (Greenville): 1,090 (+32)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 217 (+6)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 357 (+7)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 15 new positives

Total overall: 1,504 positives, 24 deaths, 1,444 recoveries, one patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 40 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 744

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 10.4% (+1.1); 7-day average — 9.7% (-1.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 121 (+5)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 649 (+18)

62268 (Oakdale): 52 (no change)

62271 (Okawville): 191 (+12)

62808 (Ashley): 148 (+2)

62848 (Irvington): 56 (+5)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,163 positives, 97 deaths, 2,871 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 14 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 3,071

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 9.3% (+1.6); 7-day average — 7.6% (+0.4)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 131 (+4)

62012 (Brighton): 627 (+29)

62014 (Bunker Hill): 298(+12)

62033 (Gillespie): 482 (+25)

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 111 (+3)

62069 (Mount Olive): 269 (+15)

62088 (Staunton): 617 (+33)

62626 (Carlinville): 863 (+29)

62640 (Girard): 210 (+16)

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 76 (+10)

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 165 (+9)





62690 (Virden): 339 (+30)

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,294 positives, 43 deaths, 22,672 tests administered, 2,159 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 1 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 1,705

Positivity rates (as Friday): Daily — 9.5% (+7.2); 7-day average — 8.9% (+0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 116 (+5)

62028 (Elsah): 38 (+1)

62031 (Fieldon): 82 (+1)

62037 (Grafton): 176 (+3)

62052 (Jerseyville): 1,480 (+61)

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Jan. 22-25): 43 new positives, 4 new deaths

Total overall: 2,916 positives, 56 deaths, 2,626 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 3 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 1,230

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 6.3% (-11.3%); 7-day average — 6.3% (-0.4)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 64 (+4)

62274 (Pinckneyville): 1,393 (+88)

62832 (Du Quoin): 993 (+31)

62888 (Tamaroa): 165 (+4)

62997 (Willisville): 40 (no change)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 462 positives, 4 deaths, 449 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 0 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 323

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.8% (-4.6); 7-day average — 5.3% (-1.2)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 68 (no change)

62047 (Hardin): 155 (+6)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

State, nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday afternoon.

Illinois: 1,104,763 cases, 18,798 deaths, 15,484,034 tests





1,104,763 cases, 18,798 deaths, 15,484,034 tests U.S.: 25,579,523 cases, 427,713 deaths, 15,332,896 recoveries

25,579,523 cases, 427,713 deaths, 15,332,896 recoveries World: 99,501,577 cases, 2,133,866 deaths, 71,527,822 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Tuesday, Jan. 26: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 200 W. College Ave., Greenville.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 200 W. College Ave., Greenville. Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9 a.m. to noon at First Christian Church, 310 S. Main St., Edwardsville.

9 a.m. to noon at First Christian Church, 310 S. Main St., Edwardsville. Tuesday, Jan. 26: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2235 Bond Ave., East St. Louis.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2235 Bond Ave., East St. Louis. Wednesday, Jan. 27: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clyde Jordan Senior Citizen Center, 6755 State St., East St. Louis.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clyde Jordan Senior Citizen Center, 6755 State St., East St. Louis. Wednesday, Jan. 27: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison. Thursday, Jan. 28: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 200 W. College Ave., Greenville.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 200 W. College Ave., Greenville. Friday, Jan. 29: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Church St., Collinsville.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Church St., Collinsville. Saturday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Saturday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University – The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University – The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Sunday, Jan. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University – The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.

Sunday, Jan. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church, 689 Scott Troy Road, O’Fallon.

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.