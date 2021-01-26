Too few ICU beds for COVID patients means state can’t lift southwest IL indoor dining ban

The metro-east’s COVID-19 seven-day average positivity rate on Tuesday continued to fall, but another key metric that could loosen restrictions on indoor dining hasn’t been met.

The positivity rate, which is one measure the state uses to determine whether virus mitigation efforts should be strengthened or loosened, fell to 7.7% Tuesday from 7.8% Monday, marking the lowest the rate has been since Oct. 19.

However, the region’s intensive care unit bed availability stood at 19% Tuesday, the same as Monday, meaning the region hasn’t met all the metrics needed to go to the Rebuild Illinois Plan’s Tier 1 restrictions. The region is now under Tier 2 restrictions.

The region must meet the following metrics to move to Tier 1:

Test positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days on a seven-day average

Staffed ICU bed availability must be at 20% or more for three consecutive days on a seven-day average

No sustained increase in COVID patients in the hospital on a seven-day average for seven of 10 days

The region has had eight days of COVID-19 patient decreases as of Tuesday.

The metro-east officially received word it would move into Tier 2 restrictions as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzkers Rebuild Illinois plan Friday. The area was the last remaining region in Illinois to remain under the state’s tightest COVID-19 restrictions.

Tier 2 still bans indoor service at bars and restaurants but loosens restrictions on casinos, video gambling, youth sports and museums. If the region meets additional requirements, it could move into Tier 1, which allows indoor dining with the lesser of 25 patrons or 25% capacity.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties.

The region also reported a daily positivity rate of 7.7% on Tuesday, up slightly from 6.9% on Monday.

The new testing positivity rate is based on data recorded as of Jan. 23. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

Vaccine update

As of Tuesday, 5,417 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the metro-east’s seven counties, up from 5,003 Monday. Meanwhile, a total of 28,758 shots have been administered, up from 27,519 the previous day, according to data from the state health department.

Madison County has administered the most vaccines in the region, with a total of 10,091 as of Tuesday, and had fully vaccinated the most individuals at 2,079.

Vaccinations of healthcare workers and others in the 1A vaccinations group began in mid-December and have been ongoing since. In St. Clair County, people 75 years and up are now eligible to begin 1B vaccinations.

Vaccinations in Phase 1B will be by appointment only at some pharmacies, as well as state-run and locally-run clinics. More detailed information about locations will be announced at coronavirus.illinois.gov, state officials said Friday.

Here’s how you can let your county health department know you are interested in setting up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment when you become eligible:

Meanwhile, the state reported Monday that roughly 1.14% of its entire population, has been fully vaccinated, or 145,772 individuals.

State of Illinois announces new cases, deaths

Meanwhile, the state of Illinois announced 3,667 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,108,430. The state health department also announced 87 additional deaths to bring the total to 18,883 since the pandemic began.

Also within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 69,285 new tests have been administered for a total of 15,553,319.

As of Monday, when the latest data was available, 3,001 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 608 patients were in the ICU, and 320 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 19-25 is 4.6%.