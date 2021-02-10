Southwest IL counties eclipse 12,000 full COVID-19 vaccinations as cases, deaths rise

COVID summary for Wednesday, Feb. 10

On Wednesday, the metro-east’s positivity rate was below the 8% threshold for the 16th consecutive day. The region recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of 5.6%, down from 5.7% on Tuesday. Wednesday was also the ninth consecutive day the metro-east’s ICU bed availability was greater than or equal to the 20% threshold, coming in at 30%. Meanwhile, the region had fully vaccinated 12,823 people as of Wednesday. St. Clair County reported its lowest daily positivity rate since July 3.

Wednesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (includes Tuesday data from Bond County and Tuesday data from Washington County): 247 (+87)

New deaths: 6 (+3) (Monroe County reported 3 new deaths; St. Clair County reported 1 new death; Randolph County reported 1 new death; and Washington County reported 1 new death.)

Total vaccine doses administered: 68,515 (+3,573)

Daily positivity rate (as of Sunday): 4.0% (-2.3)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Sunday): 5.6% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 124 (-8) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 16 (+9) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Tuesday): 30% (+2)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4 (includes Tuesday data from Perry County): 25 (+8)

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0 (-1)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 81 new positives, 1 new death, 961 new tests administered, 74 new recoveries, 11 fewer patients hospitalized, 1 fewer patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 26,942 positives, 426 deaths, 267,814 tests administered, 25,596 recoveries, 71 patients hospitalized with 5 individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,867 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 27,901

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.72%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 81 new positives, 31 were individuals under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Freeburg Care Center reported 1 new death and St. Paul’s Home in Belleville reported 1 new case.

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 2.7% (-4.5); 7-day average — 5.0% (no change)

MADISON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 86 new positives, 0 new deaths, 1,036 new tests administered, 322 new recoveries, 4 fewer patients hospitalized

Total overall: 26,615 positives, 450 deaths, 246,746 tests administered, 20,495 recoveries, 35 patients hospitalized with 0 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,115 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 22,299

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.76%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 1 to their 80s. Of the 86 new positives, 49 were individuals under the age of 40.

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 9.2% (+2.2); 7-day average — 7.4% (-0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 26 new positives, 34 new recoveries, 4 additional patients hospitalized

Total overall: 5,500 positives, 86 deaths, 5,165recoveries, 10 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 145 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,217

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.66%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 4.1% (+0.9); 7-day average — 5.9% (-0.1)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 8 new positives, 1 new deaths, 6 new recoveries, 1 fewer patient hospitalized

Total overall: 3,943 positives, 77 deaths, 3,824 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 266 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 4,592

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.90%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.7% (-5.7); 7-day average — 2.4% (-0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 32 new positives, 3 new deaths, 2 additional patients hospitalized

Total overall: 3,971 positives, 87 deaths, 30 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 83 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,402

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.02%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 4.5% (-6.8); 7-day average — 5.6% (-0.9)

BOND COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data (includes Tuesday data): 22 new positives, 829 new tests administered

Total overall: 1,994 positives, 21 deaths, 38,137 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 13 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,328

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.98%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (-1.8); 7-day average — 2.5% (+0.1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data (includes Tuesday data): 2 new positives, 1 new death, 36 new recoveries

Total overall: 1,562 positives, 26 deaths, 1,531 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 84 doses Tuesday, bringing the total at 1,776

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.38%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 2.5% (-5.7); 7-day average — 8.3% (-0.1)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 13 new positives, 42 new recoveries

Total overall: 4,402 positives, 106 deaths, 3,367 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 94 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,788

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.42%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 6.2% (+0.3); 7-day average — 4.7% (-0.3)

JERSEY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 2,366 positives, 44 deaths, 23,878 tests administered, 2,263 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 27 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 4,345

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.40%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 13.3% (+7.2); 7-day average — 5.4% (-0.3)

PERRY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data (includes Tuesday data): 12 new positives, 55 new recoveries

Total overall: 3,086 positives, 59 deaths, 2,939 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 102 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,409

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.73%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 1.5% (+0.4); 7-day average — 3.1% (-0.1)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 483 positives, 5 deaths, 466 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 52 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 926

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.25%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (-22.7); 7-day average — 11.2% (+0.4)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Wednesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,825 (+743)

New deaths: 53 (+33)

New COVID-19 tests: 82,885 (+27,180)

Total cases: 1,152,995

Total deaths: 19,739

Total tests: 16,822,385

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 327,413 (+15,844) — or 2.57% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 1,480,079 (+62,923)

Hospitalizations: 2,082 (-35)

People in ICU: 464 (-33)

People on ventilators: 232 (-8)

Statewide positivity rate (from Feb. 3-9): 3.3% (no change)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Wednesday afternoon.

U.S.: 27,799,946 cases, 479,772 deaths, 17,639,217 recoveries





27,799,946 cases, 479,772 deaths, 17,639,217 recoveries World: 107,426,563 cases, 2,351,528 deaths, 79,357,608 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Thursday, Feb. 11: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bread of Life Church, 5000 Humbert Road, Alton.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bread of Life Church, 5000 Humbert Road, Alton. Friday, Feb. 12: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Caseyville Village Hall, 909 S. Main St., Caseyville.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Caseyville Village Hall, 909 S. Main St., Caseyville. Saturday, Feb. 13: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Sunday, Feb. 14: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 1224 Midway Drive, Greenville.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 1224 Midway Drive, Greenville. Sunday, Feb. 14: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CYHS-Coordinated Youth & Human Services, 2106 Madison Ave., Granite City.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CYHS-Coordinated Youth & Human Services, 2106 Madison Ave., Granite City. Monday, Feb. 15: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Wednesday, Feb. 17: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison. Tuesday, Feb. 23: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville. Thursday, Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison. Saturday, Feb. 27: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key

Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties. Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease. ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata % population vaccinated: The number of county residents who received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata