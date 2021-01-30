Coronavirus

Why can’t I get a vaccine appointment in southwest IL? Answers to your COVID questions

There’s not enough COVID-19 vaccine available for everyone who wants it, officials at the federal, state and local levels agree.

Because doses are limited, vaccination appointments are, too. But a boost is expected in the coming weeks.

How are metro-east health officials deciding who gets a shot?

Here are answers to questions you may have about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in southwestern Illinois:

Q: Who is eligible for vaccination?

While supplies are limited, only select groups are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made recommendations to states about how they could decide to prioritize people based on their risk of exposure to the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and their risk of severe illness from the disease.

Frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff members became eligible in Illinois’ first round of phased distribution, called Phase 1A. People in that group who opted out can still get the vaccine in future phases if they change their minds.

Phase 1B started Jan. 25 statewide. Vaccinations in this group are by appointment only. The following people are eligible in 1B:

Q: How do I make a vaccination appointment?

Two local Walgreens locations are setting up appointments for vaccinations: 6505 N. Illinois St. in Fairview Heights and 102 W. Vandalia St. in Edwardsville, according to the state’s vaccine locator at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

Anyone in the metro-east who is eligible to receive the vaccine can set up a vaccination appointment with Walgreens online at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. You’ll have to make an online account. The pharmacy isn’t setting up appointments over the phone.

Local health departments and hospitals are also facilitating appointments.

These are the ways to let a county health department or hospital know you want to set up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment:

Q: I’m eligible. Why can’t I get an appointment right now?

Some metro-east health officials say they are prioritizing within the large 1B group because of the limited vaccine supply they have.

Here’s the order some counties said they are scheduling appointments:

Health officials said they decided to give appointments to the oldest residents first because they have a high risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

Q: When will that change?

President Biden announced two changes to the federal COVID-19 response on Tuesday to help states ramp up vaccinations and plan for appointments.

Starting next week, there will be a 16% increase in the weekly vaccine allotment sent to the states: from 8.6 million doses to a minimum of 10 million doses. Those doses are distributed based on each state’s population, according to Biden.

Biden’s administration is also guaranteeing a minimum amount of vaccine doses that states will receive over a three-week period.

In a press briefing this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said states previously weren’t told how much vaccine they were going to receive on a weekly basis until “a day or two before it was available.”

“So it’s impossible, as you can imagine, to make appointments ahead of time if you don’t know how many vaccine doses are going to be available that week,” Pritzker said.

Q: How do I spot a vaccine scam?

Scammers may try to take advantage of Illinoisans’ eagerness to get vaccinated by asking them for money or personal information in exchange for early access to the vaccine, authorities say.

The Illinois Attorney General’s office encourages you to take these steps to protect yourself from vaccine scams:

The Better Business Bureau’s advice is to “be skeptical of anything that seems too good — or crazy — to be true.”

You can report any scams you see to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office online at ccformsubmission.ilattorneygeneral.net or by calling the consumer fraud hotline at 1-800-243-0607.

Q: How much will vaccination cost me?

There is no cost for the vaccine, but providers can charge an administration fee for giving the shot to someone, according to the CDC.

That fee can be reimbursed by private insurance or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund, CDC states on its website.

Q: What vaccines are available?

In December, the FDA authorized two vaccines made by drug companies for emergency use: one from Pfizer and BioNTech and the other from Moderna. It did so because “there are no adequate, approved, available alternatives” and because “the known and potential benefits of the (products) outweigh the known and potential risks,” the federal agency stated in documents for vaccine recipients.

Both of the authorized vaccines require two doses administered three to four weeks apart, depending on the type of vaccine.

Q: What are some common side effects of the vaccine?

The vaccine side effects that trial participants reported most often were fever, headache and generally feeling unwell, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said during a press briefing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says these symptoms are signs the immune system is working.

Q: How does that compare to the effects of COVID-19?

Some people experience mild illness from COVID-19 or no symptoms at all, but the disease can have potentially serious and life-threatening complications, including pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome, leading to multi-organ failure and death, according to the FDA.

