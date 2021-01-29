Low ICU bed availability continues to block easing of indoor dining ban in southwest IL

The scarcity of available intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients continued to keep Region 4 from loosened restrictions on indoor dining Friday.

The metro-east’s intensive care unit bed availability stood at 18% Friday— the same figure as Thursday— meaning the region hasn’t met all the metrics needed to go to the Rebuild Illinois Plan’s Tier 1 restrictions. The region is now under Tier 2 restrictions.

Meanwhile, the metro-east’s COVID-19 seven-day average positivity rate on Friday stayed under 8% for the fifth-straight day at 7.2%, down from 7.5% Thursday and the lowest the rate has been since Oct. 15.

The positivity rate is another measure the state uses to determine whether virus mitigation efforts should be strengthened or loosened.

The region must meet the following metrics to move to Tier 1:

Test positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days on a seven-day average

Staffed ICU bed availability must be at 20% or more for three consecutive days on a seven-day average

No sustained increase in COVID patients in the hospital on a seven-day average for seven of 10 days

The region has had 12 straight days of COVID-19 patient decreases as of Friday.

The metro-east officially received word it would move into Tier 2 restrictions as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois plan last week. The area was the last remaining region in Illinois to remain under the state’s tightest COVID-19 restrictions.

Tier 2 still bans indoor service at bars and restaurants but loosens restrictions on casinos, video gambling, youth sports and museums. If the region meets additional requirements, it could move into Tier 1, which allows indoor dining with the lesser of 25 patrons or 25% capacity.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties.

The region also reported a daily positivity rate of 7.5% on Friday, down from 9.6% on Thursday.

The new testing positivity rate is based on data recorded as of Jan. 26. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

Region 4 vaccine update

As of Friday, 6,955 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the metro-east’s seven counties, up from 6,942 on Thursday. Meanwhile, a total of 36,837 shots have been administered, up from 33,140 the previous day, according to data from the state health department.

Madison County has administered the most vaccines in the region with a total of 13,175 as of Friday and had fully vaccinated the most people at 2,969.

Vaccinations of healthcare workers and others in the 1A vaccinations group began in mid-December and have been ongoing since. In St. Clair County, people 75 years and up are now eligible to begin 1B vaccinations.

Vaccinations in Phase 1B will be by appointment only at some pharmacies, as well as state-run and locally-run clinics. More detailed information about locations will be announced at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

Here’s how you can let your county health department know you are interested in setting up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment when you become eligible:

State of Illinois vaccine update

A total of 1,304,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois as of Friday, including Chicago. In addition, about 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,800,575. The state health department is currently reporting a total of 887,845 vaccines administered, including 131,401 for long-term care facilities. On Thursday, a total of 58,357 doses were administered. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 38,738 doses.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Meanwhile, the state reported Friday that roughly 1.53% of its entire population has been fully vaccinated, or 194,471 individuals.

Illinois announces new cases, deaths

Meanwhile, the state of Illinois announced 4,156 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 1,120,528. The state health department also announced 71 additional deaths to bring the total to 19,138 since the pandemic began.

Also within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 111,057 new tests have been administered for a total of 15,844,619.

As of Thursday, when the latest data was available, 2,735 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 532 patients were in the ICU, and 297 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 22-28 is 4.3%, the same as the previous day.