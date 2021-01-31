Southwestern IL COVID hospitalizations still too high to lessen mitigations

COVID summary for Sunday, Jan. 31

The metro-east’s positivity rate was below the 8% threshold for the seventh straight day Sunday, coming in at 7% for the second day in a row. However, metro-east and all of Region 4 still cannot move out of Tier 2 mitigations because the ICU bed availability remained below 20%. On Sunday, 18% of ICU beds were available.

Sunday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 91 (St. Clair and Monroe Counties reporting)

New deaths: 3 (St. Clair and Monroe Counties reporting)

Total vaccines doses administered: 874 (-35,963)

Daily positivity rate (as of Thursday): 6.1% (-1.6)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Thursday): 7% (no change)

Regional hospitalizations: 153 (-5) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 13 (-1) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Saturday): 18% (-1)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 75 new positives, 2 new deaths, 1,129 new tests administered, 86 new recoveries, 2 new hospitalizations

Total overall: 26,022 positives, 411 deaths, 255,026 tests administered, 24,447 recoveries, 89 patients hospitalized with 8 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 263 doses Saturday, bringing the total to 14,320

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.1%

Additional data: The two deaths were both men with unknown health conditions, one in his 70s and one in his 90s. The new cases included men and women from under the age of 10 into their 70s.

Congregate living facilities: No new data.

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 4.5% (-3.6); 7-day average — 5.7% (+0.2)

MADISON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data by 4 p.m.

Total overall: 25,571 positives, 431 deaths, 234,884 tests administered, 16,464 recoveries, 56 patients hospitalized with 6 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 292 doses Saturday, bringing the total to 14,392

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.22%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 90s. Of the 121 new positives, 77 individuals were under the age of 40.

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 9.4% (-0.1); 7-day average — 9.3% (-0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,289 positives, 82 deaths, 4,978 recoveries, 7 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 278 doses Saturday, bringing the total to 4,217

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.52%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 8.7% (+4.9); 7-day average —7.5% (-0.3)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,878 positives, 76 deaths, 3,723 recoveries, 4 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 5 doses Saturday, bringing the total to 3,147

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.64%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 2.9% (-1.7); 7-day average — 4.4% (+0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: 16 new positives, 1 new death, 1 additional individual hospitalized

Total overall: 3,839 positives, 78 deaths, 34 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 5 doses Saturday, bringing the total to 2,447

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.37%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 10.4% (-7.4); 7-day average — 9.7% (+1.8)

BOND COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,907 positives, 19 deaths, 36,190 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 1 dose Saturday, bringing the total to 1,176

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.61%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 2.8% (+0.4); 7-day average — 3% (-1.5)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,524 positives, 24 deaths, 1,469 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 30 doses Saturday, bringing the total to 1,082

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.64%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 5.0% (+2.4); 7-day average — 7.4% (-0.7)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,252 positives, 101 deaths, 3,025 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 65 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 3,584

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.66%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 4.0% (-0.1); 7-day average — 6.1% (-0.8)

JERSEY COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,351 positives, 44 deaths, 23,762 tests administered, 2,244 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 5 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 1,852

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.23%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 4.7% (+0.8); 7-day average — 7.2% (+0.6)

PERRY COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,929 positives, 57 deaths, 2,712 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 109 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 1,576

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.70%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 4.5% (-1.5); 7-day average — 4.4% (-0.7)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 466 positives, 5 deaths, 449 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 128 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 595

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.79%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 7.1% (+7.1); 7-day average — 2.6% (-0.1)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Sunday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,428 (-917)

New deaths: 40 (-25)

New COVID-19 tests: 86,871 (-20,931)

Total cases: 1,126,301

Total deaths: 19,243

Total tests: 16,039,292

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 215,397 (+7,186) — or 1.69% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 981,988 (+36,851)

Hospitalizations: 2,467 (-133)

People in ICU: 538 (+16)

People on ventilators: 289 (+5)

Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 24-30): 3.9% (-0.1)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Sunday afternoon.

U.S.: 26,147,162 cases, 440,843 deaths, 15,942,827 recoveries





26,147,162 cases, 440,843 deaths, 15,942,827 recoveries World: 102,840,181 cases, 2,225,302 deaths, 56,947,909 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Tuesday, Feb. 2: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church – 7775 Collinsville Rd., Troy

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church – 7775 Collinsville Rd., Troy Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key

Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties. Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease. ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata % population vaccinated: The number of county residents who received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata