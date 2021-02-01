As COVID-19 case rate falls in southwestern Illinois, ICU bed availability remains low

The metro-east’s COVID-19 case rate fell to an important metric Monday and was at its lowest since early October. However, the region’s intensive care unit availability could keep restrictions from being loosened.

The metro-east’s COVID-19 seven-day average positivity rate on Monday stayed under 8% for the eighth-consecutive day at 6.5%, down from 7.0% Sunday and the lowest the rate has been since Oct. 9.

The positivity rate is one of several measures the state uses to determine whether virus mitigation efforts should be strengthened or loosened.

The region must meet the following metrics to move to Tier 1:

Test positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days on a seven-day average

Staffed ICU bed availability must be at 20% or more for three consecutive days on a seven-day average

No sustained increase in COVID patients in the hospital on a seven-day average for seven of 10 days

The metro-east’s intensive care unit bed availability stood at 19% Monday— up from 18% Sunday— meaning the region hasn’t met all the metrics needed to go to the Rebuild Illinois Plan’s Tier 1 restrictions. The region is now under Tier 2 restrictions.

The metro-east officially received word it would move into Tier 2 restrictions as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois plan two weeks ago. The area is the last remaining region in Illinois to remain under the state’s tightest COVID-19 restrictions.

Now, area lawmakers are calling for Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health to loosen COVID-19 restrictions further in an effort to help struggling businesses like restaurants that are not permitted to offer indoor services. They argued that the region was close enough to the required metrics and should be returned to Tier 1 along with the rest of the state.

Tier 2 still bans indoor service at bars and restaurants but loosens restrictions on casinos, video gambling, youth sports and museums. If the region meets additional requirements, it could move into Tier 1, which allows indoor dining with the lesser of 25 patrons or 25% capacity.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties.

The region also reported a daily positivity rate of 4.2% on Monday, down from 6.1% on Sunday. Monday’s rate marked the lowest the rate has been since July 7.

The new testing positivity rate is based on data recorded as of Jan. 29. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

Region 4 vaccine update

As of Monday, 8,621 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the metro-east’s seven counties. Meanwhile, a total of 41,172 shots have been administered, according to data from the state health department.

Madison County has administered the most vaccines in the region with a total of 14,526 as of Monday and had fully vaccinated the most people at 3,223.

Vaccinations of healthcare workers and others in the 1A vaccinations group began in mid-December and have been ongoing since. In St. Clair County, people 75 years and up are now eligible to begin 1B vaccinations.

Vaccinations in Phase 1B are by appointment only at some pharmacies, as well as state-run and locally-run clinics. More detailed information about locations will be announced at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

Here’s how you can let your county health department know you are interested in setting up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment when you become eligible:

State of Illinois vaccine update

A total of 1,333,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois as of Monday, including Chicago. In addition, about 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,829,575. The state health department is currently reporting a total of 996,410 vaccines administered, including 156,872 for long-term care facilities. On Sunday, a total of 14,422 doses were administered. Officials said the total amount was affected by winter weather. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 43,378 doses.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Meanwhile, the state reported Monday that roughly 1.72% of its entire population has been fully vaccinated, or 218,367 individuals.

Illinois announces new cases, deaths

The state of Illinois announced 2,312 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 1,128,613. The state health department also announced 16 additional deaths to bring the total to 19,259 since the pandemic began.

Also within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,263 new tests have been administered for a total of 16,100,555.

As of Sunday, when the latest data was available, 2,387 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 515 patients were in the ICU, and 278 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 25-31 is 3.9%, the same as the previous day.