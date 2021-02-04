Can’t get through to St. Clair County’s COVID-19 vaccine call center? Here’s why.

St. Clair County’s COVID-19 vaccine call center is swamped with calls from people who want to sign up for their vaccine notifications. That may be the reason why you are having trouble getting through.

We hope this Q and A about the call center will answer some of your questions.

What is the call line for?

St. Clair County officials launched the call center last Friday for people who need help signing up for the county’s vaccine notification list. Once you sign up for the list, the county notifies you when you are eligible to arrange an appointment for a vaccination.

The county health department will reach out to people who are eligible via email or phone to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated. The health department will either set up appointments over the phone or through a link provided in an email, which will lead to a scheduling website.

The call center can be reached at 618-825-4447 and runs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The county is currently vaccinating people 75 years or older in the 1B population, which includes first responders. Next up will be people who are 65 years old or older.

County residents can also fill out the COVID-19 Notification for Vaccine Availability form online at health.co.st-clair.il.us to be added to the vaccine waitlist.

Why is it taking so long to get someone on the phone?

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said the call line is getting a massive amount of calls. Since it opened, the center’s seven employees have taken about 3,000 calls.

“We’re doing the best we can,” Simmons said. “We’ve got 7 people answering calls all day long. When they finish one call they’re picking up the phone to take another. No one’s twiddling their thumbs.”

He said some callers may get a busy tone due to the number of calls coming into the center, a problem the county hopes to alleviate in the coming days through a request for additional lines from AT&T.

What should I do if I can’t get someone on the phone?

Be patient and keep trying. Simmons said your call will eventually be answered but it can take some time. In general, Simmons said people need to be patient with the vaccination process as it is huge undertaking for the county.

If you receive a busy signal, hang up and try calling in the next few minutes.

Should I be calling the call center?

If you’re hoping to schedule your vaccine appointment, no. The call center was created to help people sign up for notifications for when they are eligible to receive the vaccine. If you have questions about your eligibility, you can also call the center.

Can I get my questions answered elsewhere?

Yes. People searching for more information can also visit the county’s website at www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department/covid-19-information or through the BND’s vaccine Q&A.