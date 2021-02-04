Coronavirus

Indoor dining is back in southwestern Illinois as state eases COVID-19 restrictions

Indoor dining at restaurants is back in southwestern Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday it is easing COVID-19 restrictions on the metro-east, also known as Region 4, effective immediately.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Clinton, Washington and Bond counties.

Indoor dining at restaurants had been completely banned in the region since last fall. There are still limits on indoor dining and other activities under the new guidelines, but the state has eased restrictions.

Here’s what to expect:

The metro-east was the last of Illinois’ 10 regions to reenter Phase 4 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan.

The metro-east met the required metrics to ease restrictions earlier in the week after the region’s intensive care unit availability rose above 20%. Up until that point, the metro-east had met the other two required metrics: a seven-day average positivity rate under 8-6.5% for three consecutive days and a sustained decline in hospitalized COVID patients.

Last week metro-east-based lawmakers requested Pritzker move the region out of Tier 2 restrictions due to how close the area was to meeting all required metrics.

If hospitals begin to fill again and COVID-19 case rates rise, the region could still move back into tiered restrictions, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Phase 4 Overview by Kavahn Mansouri on Scribd

