Indoor dining is back in southwestern Illinois as state eases COVID-19 restrictions

Indoor dining at restaurants is back in southwestern Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday it is easing COVID-19 restrictions on the metro-east, also known as Region 4, effective immediately.

Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Clinton, Washington and Bond counties.

Indoor dining at restaurants had been completely banned in the region since last fall. There are still limits on indoor dining and other activities under the new guidelines, but the state has eased restrictions.

Here’s what to expect:

Indoor dining and drinking is permitted for groups of up to 10 people, and tables should be 6 feet apart.

Retail and service businesses must limit capacity to 50% occupancy.

Some indoor recreation facilities may reopen (bowling alleys, skating rinks) but indoor playgrounds should remain closed.

Museums are limited to 25% occupancy and guided tours should have 50 or fewer attendees.





Social gatherings should be limited to 50 people or 50% of a room’s capacity. Multiple groups may meet in the same building if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms.

The metro-east was the last of Illinois’ 10 regions to reenter Phase 4 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan.

The metro-east met the required metrics to ease restrictions earlier in the week after the region’s intensive care unit availability rose above 20%. Up until that point, the metro-east had met the other two required metrics: a seven-day average positivity rate under 8-6.5% for three consecutive days and a sustained decline in hospitalized COVID patients.

Last week metro-east-based lawmakers requested Pritzker move the region out of Tier 2 restrictions due to how close the area was to meeting all required metrics.

If hospitals begin to fill again and COVID-19 case rates rise, the region could still move back into tiered restrictions, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a statement.