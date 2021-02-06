Coronavirus

When can I get a COVID vaccine appointment in southwest IL? Get answers to your questions

Many people in the metro-east who are eligible to receive their COVID-19 shots are still waiting to get their first dose due to the speed at which the vaccine is being provided to the state and region.

Because doses are limited, vaccination appointments are, too. But a vaccine boost is expected soon, according to federal officials.

What’s being done to speed up the process and when will more people be able to get their vaccine?

Here are answers to questions you may have about the COVID-19 vaccine roll out in southwestern Illinois:

Q: Who is eligible for vaccination?

A. While supplies are limited, only select groups are eligible to receive the vaccine at this time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made recommendations to states about how they could decide to prioritize people based on their risk of exposure to the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and their risk of severe illness from the disease.

Frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff members became eligible in Illinois’ first round of phased distribution, called Phase 1A. People in that group who opted out can still get the vaccine in future phases, if they change their minds.

Phase 1B started Jan. 25 statewide. Vaccinations in this group are by appointment only. The following people are eligible in 1B:

Q. When will the general population be allowed to get a shot? Will it be in the summer or fall?

A. It isn’t clear when metro-east counties will begin vaccinating the general public but officials in several counties say the vaccination of the current eligible 1B group will take at least a few more months. The 1B population includes people 65 years or older, first responders and some educators.

Vaccination of the general public will occur in Phase 2, which comes after the vaccination of the 1B and 1C groups.

Officials in Madison County said it will take a “few months” to vaccinate the estimated 50,000 members of the 1B vaccination group in their county.

County Health Department Director Toni Corona said Friday the county hopes to vaccinate 2,500 people a day in the coming weeks, meaning it would take roughly 40 days to vaccinate the entire 1B population.

So far 3,915 Madison County residents have been fully vaccinated, or 1.48% of the 262,900 people who live in the county.

Randolph County Health Department Administrator Angel Oathout said vaccinating the entire 1B group in her county would take about two months . Oathout said she doesn’t know when 1C vaccinations will begin and said it largely depended on the number of vaccines the county receives as time goes on.

In St. Clair County, officials said there is no current estimation on how long 1B vaccinations would take. However, the county is currently vaccinating roughly 960 people a day, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. An estimate on how many people are in the 1B population group wasn’t available.

The state says the next vaccination group will be 1C and will include people 16 to 64 years old with high-risk conditions including obesity, diabetes, heart conditions, pulmonary disease, kidney disease, cancer, pregnancy, sickle cell anemia and other people who are immunocompromised.

The state is planning each next stage of the vaccination process as the current stage takes place, meaning 1C vaccinations are being planned now. When 1C begins further planning for Phase 2 will begin.

The 1C group will also include more essential workers.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, that includes people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, construction, finance, information technology and communications, energy, media, legal, public safety, water and wastewater and public health workers.

In Phase 2, the Illinois Department of Public Health says the state and counties will focus on vaccinating the rest of the general population and anyone who did not get their vaccines during the earlier stages. As more vaccines become available, the state will get closer to Phase 2, according to the state plan.

However, the state has not pinpointed or set a goal for when Phase 2 might begin.

Q. Can I set up an appointment with my significant other?

A. It depends. In Madison and St. Clair counties, when you are contacted to set up your appointment, it’s possible that if you fall into the same vaccination group and signed up at the same time as your significant other that you could schedule your appointments for the same time.

However, St. Clair County Health Department Emergency Response Coordinator Sam Bierman said in St. Clair County it largely depends on when you and your partner sign up for the vaccine, as the county works in a chronological order.

Q. How do I set up an appointment for a shot?

A. As of Feb. 4, six local Walgreens locations are setting up appointments for those eligible in Phases 1A or 1B, according to the state’s vaccine locator at coronavirus.illinois.gov. The locations are:

Anyone in the metro-east who is eligible to receive the vaccine can set up a vaccination appointment with Walgreens online at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. You’ll have to create an online account. The pharmacy isn’t setting up appointments over the phone.

Local health departments and hospitals are also facilitating appointments.

These are the ways to let a county health department or hospital know you want to set up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment:

Q. What exactly should I expect when I visit the vaccination center at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds?

A. St. Clair County recently opened a mass vaccination site at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds. If you are scheduled to receive a vaccine dose at the fairgrounds, here’s how it might go.

The Belle-Clair Fairgrounds has two options for vaccinations: a drive-thru site and an indoor site for people who aren’t able to drive themselves.

For the drive-thru, enter the fairgrounds from S. Belt E — there are police or national guardsmen at the entrance. From there, you will be directed to the first of two check-in stops.

At the first, they’ll check your ID to make sure you qualify for the current phase of vaccination roll-out. Then you’ll drive up to the second, where you’ll receive the vaccine record card you’ll need for your second dose and they’ll get your consent to be vaccinated.

Finally, you’ll be directed to the third stop, where you’ll be vaccinated in your car. Up to 15 cars can be vaccinated at once. When weather permits, a second lane will be created to increase capacity, according to staff.

After vaccination, you’ll have to wait at least 15 minutes to be monitored for any adverse effects. Depending on your health history, including any reactions to other vaccines, you may have to be monitored for 30 minutes. Your car will be marked appropriately, and then you’ll be directed to the right part of the parking lot, depending on your wait time.

After the monitoring time is complete, you’ll be able to leave the Fairgrounds.

Q. I keep getting a busy signal on the St. Clair County health department phone line, and I can’t use the computer to make my appointment. What do I do?

A. St. Clair County officials launched the call center in late January for people who need help signing up for the county’s vaccine notification list. Once you sign up for the list, the county notifies you when you are eligible to arrange an appointment for a vaccination.

The county health department will reach out to people who are eligible via email or phone to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated. The health department will either set up appointments over the phone or through a link provided in an email, which will lead to a scheduling website.

The call center can be reached at 618-825-4447 and runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said the call line is getting a massive amount of calls. Since it opened, the center’s seven employees have taken about 3,000 calls.

He said some callers may get a busy tone due to the number of calls coming into the center, a problem the county hopes to alleviate in the coming days through a request for additional lines from AT&T. If you receive a busy signal, hang up and try calling in the next few minutes.

Q. When do I come back for my second shot?

A. The timing of your second shot depends on which shot you received. According to the FDA, if you receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, you will be scheduled to receive your second dose 21 days after your first dose. For the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, a second dose is administered 28 days later.

What vaccine you get varies from day-to-day in counties throughout Illinois and depends on what vaccine is provided by IDPH on that day.

Q. Once I have both shots, is it safe for me not to wear a mask or social distance?

A. No, you need to continue to wear a mask and to social distance. According to the Center for Disease Control, masks need to be worn for the time being as not enough information is available to determine how likely COVID-19 is to transfer between people after receiving both doses of vaccine.

Officials in St. Clair County have continuously asked for people who have been vaccinated to continue wearing a mask. County Chairman Mark Kern said keeping virus spread down is a key part of the vaccination process.

To protect yourself and others, follow these recommendations from the CDC:

Q. I can’t drive. How can I get to my appointment?

A. In St. Clair County,the county transit district is offering rides to people who are 65 years or older and have a confirmed vaccination appointment through the health department.

People eligible for the shots will be able to take the MetroBus or MetroLink to the Belleville Transit Center. A St. Clair County Transit District Express Shuttle at the center will take riders to and from the fairgrounds. The service will run Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., starting as early as Monday, if the vaccination center is open by then.

The free transportation is being funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

No similar programs have been announced in other metro-east counties.

Q. I’m eligible for the shot. Why can’t I get an appointment right now?

A. Some metro-east health officials say they are prioritizing within the large 1B group because of the limited vaccine supply they have.

Here’s the order some counties said they are scheduling appointments:

Health officials said they decided to give appointments to the oldest residents first because they have a high risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

Q. When will that change?

A. President Biden announced two changes to the federal COVID-19 response last week to help states ramp up vaccinations and plan for appointments.

Starting “very soon,” according to President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci, there will be a 16% increase in the weekly vaccine allotment sent to the states: from 8.6 million doses to a minimum of 10 million doses. Those doses are distributed based on each state’s population, according to Biden.

Biden’s administration is also guaranteeing a minimum amount of vaccine doses that states will receive over a three-week period.

In a recent press briefing, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said states previously weren’t told how much vaccine they were going to receive on a weekly basis until “a day or two before it was available.”

“So it’s impossible, as you can imagine, to make appointments ahead of time if you don’t know how many vaccine doses are going to be available that week,” Pritzker said.

Q. How do I spot a vaccine scam?

A. Scammers may try to take advantage of Illinoisans’ eagerness to get vaccinated by asking them for money or personal information in exchange for early access to the vaccine, authorities say.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office encourages you to take these steps to protect yourself from vaccine scams:

The Better Business Bureau’s advice is to “be skeptical of anything that seems too good — or crazy — to be true.”

You can report any scams you see to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office online at ccformsubmission.ilattorneygeneral.net or by calling the consumer fraud hotline at 1-800-243-0607.

Q. How much will the vaccination cost me?

A. There is no cost for the vaccine, but providers can charge an administration fee for giving the shot to someone, according to the CDC.

That fee can be reimbursed by private insurance or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund, CDC states on its website.

Q. What vaccines are available?

A. In December, the FDA authorized two vaccines made by drug companies for emergency use: one from Pfizer and BioNTech and the other from Moderna. It did so because “there are no adequate, approved, available alternatives” and because “the known and potential benefits of the (products) outweigh the known and potential risks,” the federal agency stated in documents for vaccine recipients.

Both of the authorized vaccines require two doses administered three to four weeks apart, depending on the type of vaccine.

On Thursday, Johnson & Johnson applied for emergency approval for their one shot vaccine, according to the Associated Press.

Q. What are some common side effects of the vaccine?

A. The vaccine side effects that trial participants reported most often were fever, headache and generally feeling unwell, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said during a press briefing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says these symptoms are signs the immune system is working.

Q. How does that compare to the effects of COVID-19?

A. Some people experience mild illness from COVID-19 or no symptoms at all, but the disease can have potentially serious and life-threatening complications, including pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome, leading to multi-organ failure and death, according to the FDA.

Q. Is the state of Illinois tracking detailed demographic information about people who are getting the vaccine, including their race, gender and age. If not, are there plans to do so?

A. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, led a discussion about COVID-19 vaccines for residents in the East St. Louis community and beyond during a virtual event on Thursday evening where she discussed how the state is tracking the demographics.

“Everybody who’s supposed to be giving this vaccine had to promise, it was a part of the terms of you being a COVID vaccinator, that you have to give us that information,” she said. “For every single dose that you administer, you have to give the name, date of birth, address, race, ethnicity, etc.

“We have that information and we are looking at that to see if all of our groups in the state ( are getting vaccinated),” she added. “I don’t want to create more disparity.”

Ezike said the state is trying to avoid creating more disparities for Black and brown communities that have already been under duress due to COVID-19.

“We have already seen how horribly this virus has treated Black and brown communities, and we don’t want to worsen the disparity more by not having the vaccine reach those same communities that have been hit hardest,” she said. “We don’t want to punish or coerce or force anybody (to take it), but we want to give people access to the information, ability to ask questions, hear concerns and hopefully help people make the best decision and that is to get the vaccine.”

In East St. Louis, residents 65 years and older can call the East Side Health District at 618-271-8722 to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine. The district’s next vaccine hub in the city will be on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizen Center on 6755 State Street. Doses of the vaccine will be administered by appointment only.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How to share your questions with us

Help the BND report on COVID-19 vaccines and their distribution in southwestern Illinois. Send your questions and coverage ideas to newsroom@bnd.com or 618-239-2500.

Reporters Megan Valley and DeAsia Paige contributed to this article.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service