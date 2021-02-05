Coronavirus

More than 10,700 vaccinated so far in southwest IL. COVID-19 metrics continue to improve

The metro-east’s COVID-19 metrics continued to improve Friday.

The intensive care unit bed availability for coronavirus patients stood at 22% — marking the third-straight day of at least 20% and the highest the rate has been since mid-November.

Meanwhile, the region’s COVID-19 seven-day average positivity rate stayed under 8% for the 12th-consecutive day at 6.0%, down slightly from 6.1% on Thursday. It’s the lowest the rate has been since Oct. 5.

The region also reported a daily positivity rate of 6.0% on Friday, up from 3.3% on Thursday.

The metro-east, or Region 4, consists of Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, and Washington counties.

The new testing positivity rate is based on data recorded as of Feb. 2. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

On Thursday, state health officials announced it was easing indoor dining and other restrictions in the metro-east, moving the region from Tier 2 to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan effective immediately. Additional information about which tier and phase regions are in can be found at the top of the IDPH website homepage.

Phase 4 guidelines include the following:

The region had to meet the following metrics to move to Tier 1:

Vaccinations continue in metro-east

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Region 4 counties had administered 55,258 vaccinations and fully vaccinated 10,789 people as of Friday.

St. Clair County had administered the most vaccines in the region with a total of 21,136 as of Friday, while Madison County had fully vaccinated the most people at 3,915.

Vaccinations of healthcare workers and others in the 1A vaccinations group began in mid-December and have been ongoing. In St. Clair County, people 65 years old and up are now eligible to begin 1B vaccinations.

Vaccinations in Phase 1B are by appointment only at some pharmacies, as well as state-run and locally-run clinics. More detailed information about locations will be announced at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

Here’s how you can let your county health department know you are interested in setting up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment when you become eligible:

State of Illinois vaccine update Friday

A total of 1,635,925 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, about 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,132,025. A total of 1,231,418 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,082 doses. On Thursday, a total of 74,965 doses were administered, a new daily record for the state.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Meanwhile, the state reported Thursday roughly 2.14% of its entire population has been fully vaccinated or 272,444 individuals.

Illinois announces new cases, deaths

The state of Illinois announced 3,660 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 1,141,219. The state health department also announced 83 additional deaths to bring the total to 19,526 since the pandemic began.

Also within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,085 new tests have been administered for a total of 16,464,740.

As of Thursday, when the latest data was available, 2,318 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 491 patients were in the ICU, and 254 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 29-Feb. 4 is 3.3%.

