COVID-19 positivity rate rises slightly in southwestern IL after weeks of falling

COVID summary for Monday, Feb. 8

On Monday, the metro-east’s positivity rate was below the 8% threshold for the 14th consecutive day. The region recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of 5.9%, up from 5.6% the previous day. Monday was also the seventh consecutive day the metro-east’s ICU bed availability was greater than or equal to the 20% threshold, coming in at 26%. Additionally, more than 60,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Region 4 counties and more than 11,000 residents are fully vaccinated.

Monday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 146 (-29)

New deaths: 4 (+4) (Monroe County reported 4 new deaths.)

Total vaccines doses administered: 60,334 (+2,056)

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 5.8% (+0.8)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Friday): 5.9% (+0.3)

Regional hospitalizations: 137 (-6) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 11 (+3) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Sunday): 26% (+2)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 17

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 1 (Perry County reported 1 death.)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 55 new positives, 1,021 new tests administered, 6 fewer patients hospitalized, 1 additional patient on ventilator

Total overall: 26,790 positives, 425 deaths, 265,884 tests administered, 25,410 recoveries, 82 patients hospitalized with 7 individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 23 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 23,869

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.49%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 1 to their 80s. Of the 89 new positives, 51 were individuals under the age of 50.

Congregate living facilities: No new cases or deaths

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 5.0% (+1.6.); 7-day average — 5.1% (+0.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 26,386 positives, 448 deaths, 244,281 tests administered, 19,549 recoveries, 48 patients hospitalized with 2 individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 296 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 20,193

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.60%

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 8.2% (+1.5); 7-day average — 7.9% (+0.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Feb 6-8): 34 new positives

Total overall: 5,462 positives, 85 deaths, 5,131 recoveries, 6 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 3 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 5,661

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.24%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 8.8% (+1.8); 7-day average — 6.6% (+0.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Feb. 6-8): 42 new positives

Total overall: 3,930 positives, 78 deaths, 3,709 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 60 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 4,137

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.51%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.4% (+0.6); 7-day average — 2.6% (-0.2)

ZIP codes with positives:

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 8 new positives, 4 new deaths

Total overall: 3,939 positives, 84 deaths, 30 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 4 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 3,185

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.91%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 6.8% (+0.7); 7-day average — 6.2% (-0.2)

ZIP codes with positives:

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Feb. 5-8): 6 new positives

Total overall: 1,972 positives, 21 deaths, 37,308 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 1 dose Sunday, bringing the total to 2,009

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.89%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.5% (-0.4); 7-day average — 2.2% (+0.2)

ZIP codes with positives:

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,543 positives, 25 deaths, 1,495 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 0 doses Sunday, keeping the total at 1,667

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.19%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 8.8% (+1.0); 7-day average — 7.8% (+0.7)

ZIP codes with positives:

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,365 positives, 105 deaths, 3,240 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 45 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 6,617

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.24%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 4.4% (+1.9); 7-day average — 5.1% (-0.4)

ZIP codes with positives:

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,366 positives, 44 deaths, 23,878 tests administered, 2,263 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 340 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 4,295

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.35%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 3.7% (-3.0); 7-day average — 6.0% (+0.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Feb. 5-8): 17 new positives, 1 new death

Total overall: 3,074 positives, 59 deaths, 2,884 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 3 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 2,897

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.57%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 6.4% (+2.6); 7-day average — 4.1% (+0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 476 positives, 5 deaths, 464 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 2 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 840

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.94%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 5.3% (+5.3); 7-day average — 8.0% (-0.7)

ZIP codes with positives:

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,747 (-313)

New deaths: 35 (-13)

New COVID-19 tests: 47,210 (-34,340)

Total cases: 1,148,088

Total deaths: 19,668

Total tests: 16,683,795

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 299,172 (+3,735) — or 2.35% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 1,358,967 (+161,110)

Hospitalizations: 2,161 (-27)

People in ICU: 469 (-38)

People on ventilators: 251 (+6)

Statewide positivity rate (from Feb. 1-7): 3.3% (no change)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday afternoon.

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

