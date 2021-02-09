Illinois Senate committee to hold hearing on COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday

Some state lawmakers are calling for increased transparency and a more effective process for allowing eligible residents to receive vaccines in Illinois.

On Monday, Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest, announced that the Senate Health Committee will hold a special hearing on Thursday regarding the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Illinois has ranked near the bottom of all 50 states in vaccines administered thus far, according to a New York Times database.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the greatest line of defense we have against the pandemic,” Morrison said in a news release. “Unfortunately, many people across the state who are eligible for the vaccine haven’t been able to get their dose — and that’s disheartening.”

The state of Illinois administered 64,469 COVID-19 vaccinations statewide over the weekend following a single-day record for vaccinations Friday. As of Monday, the state has issued over 1.3 million doses, with 2.3 percent of the population having been fully vaccinated.

Morrison’s release said that the hearing has been scheduled amid “hundreds of questions and concerns from constituents” regarding the rollout of the vaccine, citing a “confusing” scheduling process.

“I hope this hearing will lead us toward a path of greater efficiency,” Morrison said.

The virtual hearing, scheduled for noon, will feature Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, as well as representatives from the Chicago and Sangamon County health departments.

The hearing will also include Walgreens and CVS pharmacies, the two companies responsible for issuing COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities through the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program. So far, 212,256 doses out of 496,100 allocated vaccines have been issued at long-term care facilities.

According to the news release, the subject matter hearing will focus on frequently asked questions and concerns regarding the rollout and supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, and aims to “help vaccine distribution become more convenient and readily available.”

The hearing will be streamed on the General Assembly’s website, ilga.gov. The Senate is also accepting written testimony from members of the public.