Positivity rate drops again in southwestern IL as region nears 12,000 fully vaccinated

COVID summary for Tuesday, Feb. 9

On Tuesday, the metro-east’s positivity rate was below the 8% threshold for the 15th consecutive day. The region recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of 5.7%, down from 5.9% the previous day. Tuesday was also the eighth consecutive day the metro-east’s ICU bed availability was greater than or equal to the 20% threshold, coming in at 28%. Meanwhile, the region had fully vaccinated 11,888 people as of Tuesday.

Tuesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 108 (-129)

New deaths: 2 (-3) (Monroe County reported 1 new death and Clinton County reported 1 death)

Total vaccines doses administered: 69,942 (+4,638)

Daily positivity rate (as of Saturday): 6.3% (+0.5)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Saturday): 5.7% (-0.2)

Regional hospitalizations: 132 (-5) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 7 (-4) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Monday): 28% (+2)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 71 new positives, 969 new tests administered, no new deaths

Total overall: 26,861 positives, 425 deaths, 266,853 tests administered, 25,522 recoveries, 82 patients hospitalized with 6 individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 2,165 doses Monday, bringing the total to 26,034

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.58%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 90s.

Congregate living facilities: St. Paul’s Home reported 6 new cases and Sycamore Village in Swansea reported 1 case.

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 7.2% (+2.2.); 7-day average — 5.0% (-0.1)

MADISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 26,477 positives, 449 deaths, 244,978 tests administered, 19,861 recoveries, 41 patients hospitalized with 1 individual on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 991 doses Monday, bringing the total to 21,184

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.64%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 1 to their 80s.

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 7.0% (-1.2); 7-day average — 7.6% (-0.3)

CLINTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 12 new positives, 1 new death

Total overall: 5,462 positives, 86 deaths, 5,131 recoveries, 6 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 411 doses Monday, bringing the total to 6,072

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.39%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 3.2% (-5.6); 7-day average — 6.0% (-0.6)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 5 new positives

Total overall: 3,935 positives, 78 deaths, 3,818 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 189 doses Monday, bringing the total to 4,326

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.59%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 1.8% (-0.6); 7-day average — 2.5% (-0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 20 new positives, 1 new death

Total overall: 3,939 positives, 85 deaths, 28 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 134 doses Monday, bringing the total to 3,319

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.97%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 11.3% (+4.5); 7-day average — 6.5% (+0.3)

BOND COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,972 positives, 21 deaths, 37,308 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 306 doses Monday, bringing the total to 2,315

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.89%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 1.8% (-0.7); 7-day average — 2.5% (+0.3)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m..

Total overall: 1,543 positives, 25 deaths, 1,495 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 25 doses Monday, bringing the total at 1,692

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.22%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 8.2% (-0.6); 7-day average — 8.4% (+0.6)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,379 positives, 105 deaths, 3,273 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 77 doses Monday, bringing the total to 6,694

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.33%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 5.9% (+1.5); 7-day average — 5.0% (-0.1)

JERSEY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,366 positives, 44 deaths, 23,878 tests administered, 2,263 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 23 doses Monday, bringing the total to 4,318

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.37%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 6.1% (+2.4); 7-day average — 5.7% (-0.3)

PERRY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,074 positives, 59 deaths, 2,884 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 10 doses Monday, bringing the total to 2,307

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.57%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 1.1% (-5.3); 7-day average — 3.2% (-0.9)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 476 positives, 5 deaths, 464 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 34 doses Monday, bringing the total to 874

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.94%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 22.7% (+17.4); 7-day average — 10.8% (+2.8)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Tuesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,082 (+335)

New deaths: 20 (-15)

New COVID-19 tests: 55,705 (-8,495)

Total cases: 1,150,170

Total deaths: 19,686

Total tests: 16,739,500

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 311,569 (+12,397) — or 2.45% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 1,417,156 (+58,189)

Hospitalizations: 2,117 (-44)

People in ICU: 497 (+28)

People on ventilators: 240 (-11)

Statewide positivity rate (from Feb. 2-8): 3.3% (no change)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Tuesday afternoon.

U.S.: 27,585,366 cases, 474,532 deaths, 17,322,082 recoveries





27,585,366 cases, 474,532 deaths, 17,322,082 recoveries World: 106,008,375 cases, 2,313,677 deaths, 59,059,105 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Wednesday, Feb. 10: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. Wednesday, Feb. 10: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University - The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University - The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Thursday, Feb. 11: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bread of Life Church, 5000 Humbert Road, Alton.

Saturday, Feb. 13: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Sunday, Feb. 14: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 1224 Midway Drive, Greenville.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 1224 Midway Drive, Greenville. Sunday, Feb. 14: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CYHS-Coordinated Youth & Human Services, 2106 Madison Ave., Granite City.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CYHS-Coordinated Youth & Human Services, 2106 Madison Ave., Granite City. Monday, Feb. 15: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Wednesday, Feb. 17: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison. Tuesday, Feb. 23: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville. Thursday, Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison. Saturday, Feb. 27: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key

Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties. Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease. ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata % population vaccinated: The number of county residents who received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata