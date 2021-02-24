More than 24,000 fully vaccinated in southwest IL as COVID positivity rate stays low

More than 24,000 individuals have been fully vaccinated in the metro-east as of Wednesday, as the region’s COVID-19 positivity rate remained low.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, Region 4 counties have administered 118,949 vaccinations and fully vaccinated 24,129 people.

St. Clair County had administered the most vaccines in the region with a total of 48,778 as of Wednesday, with over 8,500 people fully vaccinated. Madison County had administered both doses to the most people at 8,815.

Vaccinations of healthcare workers and others in the 1A vaccination group began in mid-December and have been ongoing. In St. Clair County, people 65 years old and up are now eligible.

Vaccinations in Phase 1B are by appointment only at some pharmacies, as well as state-run and locally-run clinics. More detailed information about locations will be announced at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

Here’s how you can let your county health department know you are interested in setting up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment when you become eligible:

COVID-19 case rate continues to fall

Meanwhile, the region’s COVID-19 seven-day average positivity rate was 4.1% on Wednesday, the same as Tuesday. The rate remains below the 6% threshold set by the state that helps determine if COVID-19 mitigation efforts used to slow the spread of the virus need to be increased or relaxed. The rate has been below 6% for 19-straight days.

Overall, the rate has been steadily dropping since the start of the new year. On Jan 1. the regional average case rate stood at 13.5%.

The region also reported a daily positivity rate of 2.4% on Wednesday, down sharply from 4.7% on Tuesday. Wednesday’s rate was the lowest since July 6 when it also was 2.4%.

Meanwhile, the availability of intensive care unit beds dropped slightly to 26% on Wednesday after being static at 27% five-straight days.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, state health officials announced they were easing indoor dining and other restrictions in the metro-east, moving the region from Tier 2 to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan effective immediately. Additional information about which tier and phase regions are in can be found at the top of the IDPH website homepage.

Phase 4 guidelines include the following:

Restaurants and bars: Indoor dining and drinking now permitted for parties of up to 10 people. Seated areas should be arranged so that tables allow for 6 feet between parties; impermeable barriers may be installed between booths that are less than 6 feet apart.

Indoor dining and drinking now permitted for parties of up to 10 people. Seated areas should be arranged so that tables allow for 6 feet between parties; impermeable barriers may be installed between booths that are less than 6 feet apart. Retail and service counter: Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy.

Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy. Personal care: Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy.

Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy. Indoor/outdoor recreation: Reopening select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks); indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed; indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50% of facility capacity.

Reopening select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks); indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed; indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50% of facility capacity. Museums: Capacity limit of no more than 25% occupancy; guided tours should be limited to 50 or fewer people per group.

Capacity limit of no more than 25% occupancy; guided tours should be limited to 50 or fewer people per group. Meetings and social events: Limit to the lesser of 50 people or 50% of room capacity; multiple groups may meet in the same facility if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms.

The region had to meet the following metrics to move to Tier 1:

Test positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days on a seven-day average.

Staffed ICU bed availability must be at 20% or more for three consecutive days on a seven-day average.

No sustained increase in COVID patients in the hospital on a seven-day average for seven of 10 days.

The metro-east, or Region 4, consists of Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, and Washington counties.

A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

State of Illinois vaccine update Wednesday

A total of doses of 2,584,125 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,029,325. A total of 2,310,929 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 291,273 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 58,141 doses. On Tuesday, 55,947 doses were administered in Illinois.

Meanwhile, the state reported Wednesday that 619,480 people — roughly 4.86% of its population — have been fully vaccinated.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Illinois announces new cases, deaths

The state of Illinois announced 2,002 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,179,342 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago. The state health department also announced 44 additional deaths making a new total of 20,374 deaths.

Also within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,976 new tests have been administered for a total of 17,804,537.

As of Tuesday, when the latest data was available, 1,511 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 338 patients were in the ICU, and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Feb. 17-23 stayed the same at 2.6%.