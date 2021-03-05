Nearly 46,000 southwest Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19

Nearly 46,000 individuals have been fully vaccinated in the metro-east as of Friday, while more than 166,000 residents have received at least one dose of vaccination, according to the state.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, Region 4 counties have administered 166,626 vaccinations and fully vaccinated 45,596 people.

St. Clair County had administered the most vaccines in the region with a total of 69,236 as of Friday and fully vaccinated the most people with a total of 19,656. Meanwhile, Madison County had administered 61,914 doses and fully vaccinated 13,538 people as of Friday.

Vaccinations of healthcare workers and others in the 1A vaccinations group began in mid-December and have been ongoing.

Vaccinations in Phase 1B are by appointment only at some pharmacies, as well as state-run and locally-run clinics. More detailed information about locations will be announced at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

Here’s how you can let your county health department know you are interested in setting up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment when you become eligible:

COVID-19 case rate stays the same

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in the metro-east dropped slightly Friday as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the region’s COVID-19 seven-day average positivity rate was at 3.9%, down from 4.0% on Wednesday.

The rate remains below the 6% threshold set by the state that helps determine if COVID-19 mitigation efforts used to slow the spread of the virus need to be increased or relaxed. The rate has been below 6% for 31 straight days.

Overall, the rate has been steadily dropping since the start of the new year. On Jan 1. , the regional average case rate stood at 13.5%.

The region also reported a daily positivity rate of 3.0% on Friday, down sharply from 6.0% on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the availability of intensive care unit beds remained at 32% on Friday, the same as Thursday. The ICU availability is the highest the region has seen since mid-November.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, state health officials announced they were easing indoor dining and other restrictions in the metro-east, moving the region from Tier 2 to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan effective immediately. Additional information about which tier and phase regions are in can be found at the top of the IDPH website homepage.

Phase 4 guidelines include the following:

Restaurants and bars: Indoor dining and drinking now permitted for parties of up to 10 people. Seated areas should be arranged so that tables allow for 6 feet between parties; impermeable barriers may be installed between booths that are less than 6 feet apart.

Indoor dining and drinking now permitted for parties of up to 10 people. Seated areas should be arranged so that tables allow for 6 feet between parties; impermeable barriers may be installed between booths that are less than 6 feet apart. Retail and service counter: Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy.

Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy. Personal care: Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy.

Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy. Indoor/outdoor recreation: Reopening select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks); indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed; indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50% of facility capacity.

Reopening select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks); indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed; indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50% of facility capacity. Museums: Capacity limit of no more than 25% occupancy; guided tours should be limited to 50 or fewer people per group.

Capacity limit of no more than 25% occupancy; guided tours should be limited to 50 or fewer people per group. Meetings and social events: Limit to the lesser of 50 people or 50% of room capacity; multiple groups may meet in the same facility if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms.

The region had to meet the following metrics to move to Tier 1:

Test positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days on a seven-day average.

Staffed ICU bed availability must be at 20% or more for three consecutive days on a seven-day average.

No sustained increase in COVID patients in the hospital on a seven-day average for seven of 10 days.

The metro-east, or Region 4, consists of Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, and Washington counties.

A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

State of Illinois vaccine update Thursday

A total of doses of 3,780,305 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,224,005. A total of 3,125,425 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 336,911 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,115 doses. On Thursday, a record 131,882 doses were administered in Illinois.

Meanwhile, the state reported Thursday that 1,019,685 people — roughly 8.0% of its population — have been fully vaccinated.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Illinois announces new cases, deaths

The state of Illinois announced 1,442 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 1,194,702 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago. The state health department also announced 33 additional deaths making a new total of 20,668 deaths.

Also within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 103,336 new tests have been administered for a total of 18,492,848.

As of Thursday, when the latest data was available, 1,166 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 263 patients were in the ICU, and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Feb. 26-March 4 dropped to 2.2% from 2.4%.