83,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine set to arrive in IL this week

Approximately 83,000 doses of the newly authorized one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in Illinois this week, state officials reported Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said in a press release it expects to receive the doses on Wednesday, which unlike the Pfizer and Moderna doses, require only one shot and can be stored at higher temperatures.

“As Dr. Fauci and many medical experts have pointed out time and again, we are so fortunate to have three effective vaccines that are proven to fully protect against death and hospitalization,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed for use at mass vaccination sites across the state, so that we are maximizing their capacity and getting as many eligible Illinoisans vaccinated as possible so that we can win the race against the new virus variants and end this pandemic.”

Ninety percent of the 83,000 doses are expected to be shipped to mass vaccination sites throughout the state, including those in St. Clair and Madison County. The remaining doses will be shipped to other providers across the state.

The doses are in addition to the roughly 288,000 doses allocated to the state by the federal government this week.

Metro-east surpassed 35,000 fully vaccinated

Meanwhile, more than 35,000 individuals are fully vaccinated in the metro-east as of Tuesday, according to the state.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday, Region 4 counties have administered 147,618 vaccinations and fully vaccinated 35,824 people, or 5.42% of the region’s population.

St. Clair County had administered the most vaccines in the region with a total of 62,146 as of Tuesday and fully vaccinated the most people with a total of 15,031. Meanwhile, Madison County had administered 53,102 doses and fully vaccinated 11,104 people as of Tuesday.

Vaccinations of healthcare workers and others in the 1A vaccinations group began in mid-December and have been ongoing.

Vaccinations in Phase 1B are by appointment only at some pharmacies, as well as state-run and locally-run clinics. More detailed information about locations will be announced at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

Here’s how you can let your county health department know you are interested in setting up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment when you become eligible:

COVID-19 case rate continues to fall

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in the metro-east remained the same Tuesday, matching yesterday’s level that was the lowest the region has seen since mid-June.

On Tuesday the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the region’s COVID-19 seven-day average positivity rate was 3.8%. The rate remains below the 6% threshold set by the state that helps determine if COVID-19 mitigation efforts used to slow the spread of the virus need to be increased or relaxed and is the lowest the rate has been since June 25. The rate has been below 6% for 28 straight days.

Overall, the rate has been steadily dropping since the start of the new year. On Jan 1. , the regional average case rate stood at 13.5%.

The region also reported a daily positivity rate of 4.3 % on Tuesday, up from 3.7% on Monday.

Meanwhile, the availability of intensive care unit beds increased slightly from 29% on Monday to 31% on Tuesday. Tuesday’s ICU availability is the highest the region has seen since mid-November.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, state health officials announced they were easing indoor dining and other restrictions in the metro-east, moving the region from Tier 2 to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan effective immediately. Additional information about which tier and phase regions are in can be found at the top of the IDPH website homepage.

Phase 4 guidelines include the following:

Restaurants and bars: Indoor dining and drinking now permitted for parties of up to 10 people. Seated areas should be arranged so that tables allow for 6 feet between parties; impermeable barriers may be installed between booths that are less than 6 feet apart.

Indoor dining and drinking now permitted for parties of up to 10 people. Seated areas should be arranged so that tables allow for 6 feet between parties; impermeable barriers may be installed between booths that are less than 6 feet apart. Retail and service counter: Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy.

Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy. Personal care: Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy.

Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy. Indoor/outdoor recreation: Reopening select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks); indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed; indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50% of facility capacity.

Reopening select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks); indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed; indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50% of facility capacity. Museums: Capacity limit of no more than 25% occupancy; guided tours should be limited to 50 or fewer people per group.

Capacity limit of no more than 25% occupancy; guided tours should be limited to 50 or fewer people per group. Meetings and social events: Limit to the lesser of 50 people or 50% of room capacity; multiple groups may meet in the same facility if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms.

The region had to meet the following metrics to move to Tier 1:

Test positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days on a seven-day average.

Staffed ICU bed availability must be at 20% or more for three consecutive days on a seven-day average.

No sustained increase in COVID patients in the hospital on a seven-day average for seven of 10 days.

The metro-east, or Region 4, consists of Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, and Washington counties.

A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

State of Illinois vaccine update Tuesday

A total of 3,186,385 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,630,085. A total of 2,817,892 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 324,827 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 80,416 doses. Monday, 61,061 doses were administered in Illinois.

Meanwhile, the state reported Tuesday that 866,132 people — roughly 6.80% of its population — have been fully vaccinated.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Illinois announces new cases, deaths

The state of Illinois announced 1,577 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,189,416 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago. The state health department also announced 47 additional deaths making a new total of 20,536 deaths.

Also within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,181 new tests have been administered for a total of 18,234,668.

As of Monday, when the latest data was available, 1,231 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 281 patients were in the ICU, and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Feb. 23-March 1 was 2.4%.