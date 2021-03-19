Coronavirus
Madison, St. Clair counties surpass 200,000 vaccinations as positivity rate drops
COVID-19 summary for Friday, March 19
According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday, St. Clair and Madison counties have administered 200,221 vaccines and fully vaccinated 77,483 residents.
Overall, St. Clair County has administered 102,055 vaccines and fully vaccinated 41,426 individuals. Madison County has administered 98,166 vaccines and fully vaccinated 36,057 residents.
Meanwhile, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 98,624 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 253,308 individuals. Overall, more than 1.6 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.
Also on Friday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.3%, down from 3.4% on Thursday. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 3.4% on Friday, down from 4.6% on Thursday.
Friday’s breakdown for Region 4
New cases (as of 5 p.m.; includes Washington County’s data from Thursday): 72 (-92)
New deaths (as of 5 p.m.): 2 (+1) (St. Clair County reported 1 new death and Randolph County reported 1 new death.)
Total vaccine doses administered (as of Thursday): 253,308 (+7,269)
Daily positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 3.4% (-1.2)
7-day average positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 3.3% (-0.1)
Regional hospitalizations: 61 (+4) (provided by St. Clair County)
Regional patients on ventilators: 6 (-1) (provided by St. Clair County)
ICU bed availability (as of Thursday): 36% (+1.0)
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
Friday’s new data: 67 new positives, 1 new death, 1,172 new tests administered, 42 new recoveries, 2 additional patients hospitalized
Total overall: 28,979 positives, 464 deaths, 304,015 tests administered, 28,011 recoveries, 38 patients hospitalized with 5 patients on a ventilator
Vaccines administered: 2,998 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 102,055
% of population fully vaccinated: 15.87%
Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 67 new positives, 38 were under the age of 40.
Congregate living facilities: BRIA of Belleville reported 1 new death.
Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.3% (-0.8); 7-day average — 3.0% (-0.2)
MADISON COUNTY
Friday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.
Total overall: 28,109 positives, 470 deaths, 274,591 tests administered, 27,766 recoveries, 18 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator
Vaccines administered: 3,015doses Thursday bringing the total to 98,166
% of population fully vaccinated: 13.63%
Additional data: No new data as of 5 p.m.
Positivity rate (as of Tuesday): Daily — 4.4% (-2.0); 7-day average — 5.3% (+0.1)
CLINTON COUNTY
Friday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.
Total overall: 5,633 positives, 89 deaths, 5,510 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 413 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 15,660
% of population fully vaccinated: 17.46%
Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 4.5% (+1.4); 7-day average — 1.7% (-0.4)
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Friday’s new data: 3 new positives, 1 new death, 5 new recoveries
Total overall: 4,026 positives, 83 deaths, 3,934 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 320 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 11,440
% of population fully vaccinated: 14.41%
Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 2.5% (+2.5); 7-day average — 0.8% (-0.1)
MONROE COUNTY
Friday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.
Total overall: 4,174 positives, 100 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 331 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 13,829
% of population fully vaccinated: 14.60%
Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 5.1% (-6.4); 7-day average — 5.2% (+0.2)
BOND COUNTY
Friday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.
Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered
Vaccines administered: 87 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 6,223
% of population fully vaccinated: 14.68%
Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.3% (-2.6); 7-day average — 0.2% (no change)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Friday’s new data (includes data from Thursday): 2 new positives, 9 new recoveries
Total overall: 1,611 positives, 29 deaths, 1,588 recoveries, 0 patient hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 105 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 5,935
% of population fully vaccinated: 17.91%
Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 4.2% (+4.2); 7-day average — 3.4% (+3.2)
Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.
Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Friday
This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.
New cases of COVID-19: 2,380 (+55)
New deaths: 12 (-22)
New COVID-19 tests: 92,161 (+2,344)
Total cases: 1,218,470
Total deaths: 21,034
Total tests: 19,481,259
Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 1,690,834 (+45,802) — or 13.27% of the population
Total vaccine doses administered: 4,510,696 (+136,525)
Hospitalizations: 1,132 (+12)
People in ICU: 242 (-10)
People on ventilators: 105 (+5)
Statewide positivity rate (from March 12-18): 2.5% (+0.1)
Nation, world COVID-19 statistics
Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Friday afternoon:
- U.S.: 30,358,880 cases, 552,470 deaths, 22,523,799 recoveries
- World: 122,377,026 cases, 2,703,255 deaths, 98,680,436 recoveries
Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site
Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:
- Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.
The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials Thursday, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.
COVID-19 definition key
- Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.
- Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.
- ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
- % of population vaccinated: The number of county residents who have received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
Comments