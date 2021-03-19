Madison, St. Clair counties surpass 200,000 vaccinations as positivity rate drops

COVID-19 summary for Friday, March 19

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday, St. Clair and Madison counties have administered 200,221 vaccines and fully vaccinated 77,483 residents.

Overall, St. Clair County has administered 102,055 vaccines and fully vaccinated 41,426 individuals. Madison County has administered 98,166 vaccines and fully vaccinated 36,057 residents.

Meanwhile, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 98,624 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 253,308 individuals. Overall, more than 1.6 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

Also on Friday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.3%, down from 3.4% on Thursday. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 3.4% on Friday, down from 4.6% on Thursday.

Friday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 5 p.m.; includes Washington County’s data from Thursday): 72 (-92)

New deaths (as of 5 p.m.): 2 (+1) (St. Clair County reported 1 new death and Randolph County reported 1 new death.)





Total vaccine doses administered (as of Thursday): 253,308 (+7,269)

Daily positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 3.4% (-1.2)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 3.3% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 61 (+4) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 6 (-1) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Thursday): 36% (+1.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 67 new positives, 1 new death, 1,172 new tests administered, 42 new recoveries, 2 additional patients hospitalized

Total overall: 28,979 positives, 464 deaths, 304,015 tests administered, 28,011 recoveries, 38 patients hospitalized with 5 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 2,998 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 102,055

% of population fully vaccinated: 15.87%

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 67 new positives, 38 were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: BRIA of Belleville reported 1 new death.

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.3% (-0.8); 7-day average — 3.0% (-0.2)

MADISON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 28,109 positives, 470 deaths, 274,591 tests administered, 27,766 recoveries, 18 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 3,015doses Thursday bringing the total to 98,166

% of population fully vaccinated: 13.63%

Additional data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Positivity rate (as of Tuesday): Daily — 4.4% (-2.0); 7-day average — 5.3% (+0.1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 5,633 positives, 89 deaths, 5,510 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 413 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 15,660

% of population fully vaccinated: 17.46%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 4.5% (+1.4); 7-day average — 1.7% (-0.4)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 3 new positives, 1 new death, 5 new recoveries

Total overall: 4,026 positives, 83 deaths, 3,934 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 320 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 11,440

% of population fully vaccinated: 14.41%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 2.5% (+2.5); 7-day average — 0.8% (-0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 4,174 positives, 100 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 331 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 13,829

% of population fully vaccinated: 14.60%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 5.1% (-6.4); 7-day average — 5.2% (+0.2)

BOND COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 87 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 6,223

% of population fully vaccinated: 14.68%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.3% (-2.6); 7-day average — 0.2% (no change)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data (includes data from Thursday): 2 new positives, 9 new recoveries

Total overall: 1,611 positives, 29 deaths, 1,588 recoveries, 0 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 105 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 5,935

% of population fully vaccinated: 17.91%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 4.2% (+4.2); 7-day average — 3.4% (+3.2)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,380 (+55)

New deaths: 12 (-22)

New COVID-19 tests: 92,161 (+2,344)

Total cases: 1,218,470

Total deaths: 21,034

Total tests: 19,481,259

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 1,690,834 (+45,802) — or 13.27% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 4,510,696 (+136,525)

Hospitalizations: 1,132 (+12)

People in ICU: 242 (-10)

People on ventilators: 105 (+5)

Statewide positivity rate (from March 12-18): 2.5% (+0.1)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Friday afternoon:

U.S.: 30,358,880 cases, 552,470 deaths, 22,523,799 recoveries





30,358,880 cases, 552,470 deaths, 22,523,799 recoveries World: 122,377,026 cases, 2,703,255 deaths, 98,680,436 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials Thursday, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key