Southwestern Illinois counties have fully vaccinated more than 121,000 people

COVID-19 summary for Thursday, March 25

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday,the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 121,097 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 287,404 individuals.

Meanwhile, Madison County has administered 114,724 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 48,907 residents, and St. Clair County has administered 114,072 vaccines and fully vaccinated 49,020 individuals.

Overall, the two counties have combined to vaccinate 228,796 people and fully vaccinate 97,927 against the coronavirus.

In total, nearly 2 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

Also on Thursday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.1%, down from 3.3% on Wednesday. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 2.6%, dropping from 2.7% on Wednesday.

Thursday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4 p.m.): 53 (-40)

New deaths (as of 4 p.m.): 1 (Monroe County reported 1 new death.)





Total vaccine doses administered (as of Wednesday): 287,404 (+4,559)

Daily positivity rate (as of Monday): 2.6% (-0.1)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Monday): 3.1% (-0.2)

Regional hospitalizations: 53 (-3) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 4 (-1) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Wednesday): 33% (-0.1)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 48 new positives, 0 new deaths, 995 new tests administered, 27 new recoveries, 4 additional patients hospitalized

Total overall: 29,198 positives, 467 deaths, 308,840 tests administered, 28,312 recoveries, 29 patients hospitalized with 4 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,203 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 114,072

% of population fully vaccinated: 18.78%

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 48 new positives, 28 were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Lebanon Care Center reported 1 new case and Mercy Rehab & Care Center in Swansea reported 1 new case.

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 1.7% (-0.2); 7-day average — 2.4% (-0.4)

MADISON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 28,424 positives, 475 deaths, 280,547 tests administered, 27,948 recoveries, 24 patients hospitalized with 0 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 2,323 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 114,724

% of population fully vaccinated: 18.49%

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rate (as of Monday): Daily — 6.1% (+0.8); 7-day average — 5.0% (-0.1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 4 new positives, 5 new recoveries

Total overall: 5,658 positives, 89 deaths, 5,530 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 631 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 17,223

% of population fully vaccinated: 18.68%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 3.8% (+2.0); 7-day average — 3.2% (no change)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,036 positives, 83 deaths, 3,939 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 378 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 12,580

% of population fully vaccinated: 15.72%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 1.3% (+1.3); 7-day average — 1.8% (+0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 5 new positives, 1 new death, 1 fewer patient hospitalized

Total overall: 4,203 positives, 101 deaths, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 265 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 15,731

% of population fully vaccinated: 16.79%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 4.5% (-0.2); 7-day average — 5.2% (-0.5)

BOND COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 49 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,584

% of population fully vaccinated: 15.22%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 4.2% (+4.2); 7-day average — 0.4% (no change)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,618 positives, 29 deaths, 1,590 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 70 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,490

% of population fully vaccinated: 19.99%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 3.4% (+0.6); 7-day average — 3.5% (+0.4)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Thursday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,190 (-603)

New deaths: 35 (+15)

New COVID-19 tests: 90,101 (+10,720)

Total cases: 1,229,898

Total deaths: 21,171

Total tests: 19,895,618

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 1,921,995 (+31,273) — or 15.09% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 5,154,908 (+118,544)

Hospitalizations: 1,251 (-10)

People in ICU: 267 (-2)

People on ventilators: 119 (-11)

Statewide positivity rate (from March 18-24): 3.2% (+0.4)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Thursday afternoon:

U.S.: 30,704,292cases, 558,422 deaths, 23,132,879 recoveries





30,704,292cases, 558,422 deaths, 23,132,879 recoveries World: 125,454,721 cases, 2,757,158 deaths, 101,312,279 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

