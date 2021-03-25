Coronavirus
Southwestern Illinois counties have fully vaccinated more than 121,000 people
COVID-19 summary for Thursday, March 25
According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday,the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 121,097 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 287,404 individuals.
Meanwhile, Madison County has administered 114,724 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 48,907 residents, and St. Clair County has administered 114,072 vaccines and fully vaccinated 49,020 individuals.
Overall, the two counties have combined to vaccinate 228,796 people and fully vaccinate 97,927 against the coronavirus.
In total, nearly 2 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.
Also on Thursday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.1%, down from 3.3% on Wednesday. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 2.6%, dropping from 2.7% on Wednesday.
Thursday’s breakdown for Region 4
New cases (as of 4 p.m.): 53 (-40)
New deaths (as of 4 p.m.): 1 (Monroe County reported 1 new death.)
Total vaccine doses administered (as of Wednesday): 287,404 (+4,559)
Daily positivity rate (as of Monday): 2.6% (-0.1)
7-day average positivity rate (as of Monday): 3.1% (-0.2)
Regional hospitalizations: 53 (-3) (provided by St. Clair County)
Regional patients on ventilators: 4 (-1) (provided by St. Clair County)
ICU bed availability (as of Wednesday): 33% (-0.1)
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: 48 new positives, 0 new deaths, 995 new tests administered, 27 new recoveries, 4 additional patients hospitalized
Total overall: 29,198 positives, 467 deaths, 308,840 tests administered, 28,312 recoveries, 29 patients hospitalized with 4 patients on a ventilator
Vaccines administered: 1,203 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 114,072
% of population fully vaccinated: 18.78%
Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 48 new positives, 28 were under the age of 40.
Congregate living facilities: Lebanon Care Center reported 1 new case and Mercy Rehab & Care Center in Swansea reported 1 new case.
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 1.7% (-0.2); 7-day average — 2.4% (-0.4)
MADISON COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 28,424 positives, 475 deaths, 280,547 tests administered, 27,948 recoveries, 24 patients hospitalized with 0 patients on a ventilator
Vaccines administered: 2,323 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 114,724
% of population fully vaccinated: 18.49%
Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Positivity rate (as of Monday): Daily — 6.1% (+0.8); 7-day average — 5.0% (-0.1)
CLINTON COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: 4 new positives, 5 new recoveries
Total overall: 5,658 positives, 89 deaths, 5,530 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 631 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 17,223
% of population fully vaccinated: 18.68%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 3.8% (+2.0); 7-day average — 3.2% (no change)
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 4,036 positives, 83 deaths, 3,939 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 378 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 12,580
% of population fully vaccinated: 15.72%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 1.3% (+1.3); 7-day average — 1.8% (+0.1)
MONROE COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: 5 new positives, 1 new death, 1 fewer patient hospitalized
Total overall: 4,203 positives, 101 deaths, 2 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 265 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 15,731
% of population fully vaccinated: 16.79%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 4.5% (-0.2); 7-day average — 5.2% (-0.5)
BOND COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered
Vaccines administered: 49 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,584
% of population fully vaccinated: 15.22%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 4.2% (+4.2); 7-day average — 0.4% (no change)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 1,618 positives, 29 deaths, 1,590 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 70 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,490
% of population fully vaccinated: 19.99%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 3.4% (+0.6); 7-day average — 3.5% (+0.4)
Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Thursday
This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.
New cases of COVID-19: 2,190 (-603)
New deaths: 35 (+15)
New COVID-19 tests: 90,101 (+10,720)
Total cases: 1,229,898
Total deaths: 21,171
Total tests: 19,895,618
Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 1,921,995 (+31,273) — or 15.09% of the population
Total vaccine doses administered: 5,154,908 (+118,544)
Hospitalizations: 1,251 (-10)
People in ICU: 267 (-2)
People on ventilators: 119 (-11)
Statewide positivity rate (from March 18-24): 3.2% (+0.4)
Nation, world COVID-19 statistics
Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Thursday afternoon:
- U.S.: 30,704,292cases, 558,422 deaths, 23,132,879 recoveries
- World: 125,454,721 cases, 2,757,158 deaths, 101,312,279 recoveries
Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site
Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:
- Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.
The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.
COVID-19 definition key
- Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.
- Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.
- ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
- % of population vaccinated: The number of county residents who have received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
