Southwestern Illinois counties have fully vaccinated almost 110,000 residents

COVID-19 summary for Monday, March 22

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 109,402 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 270,601 individuals.

Overall, more than 1.7 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, St. Clair County has administered 109,1821 vaccines and fully vaccinated 45,762 individuals, while Madison County has administered 106,371 vaccines and fully vaccinated 41,839 residents. Overall, the two counties have combined to vaccinate 215,553 people and fully vaccinate 87,601 individuals.

During Monday’s daily briefing, St. Clair County health officials noted a large spike in hospitalizations, reporting an increase from 25 on Sunday to 41 on Monday.

Also on Monday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.0%, down from 3.3% on Sunday. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 2.3% on Monday, down from 3.2% on Sunday.

Monday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4 p.m.; includes data from Saturday-Sunday): 97 (-27 since Friday)

New deaths (as of 4 p.m.; includes data from Saturday-Sunday) : 1 (-5 since Friday) (St. Clair County reported 1 new death Monday.)





Total vaccine doses administered (as of Sunday): 270,601 (+17,293 since Friday)

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 2.3% (-0.9)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Friday): 3.0% (-0.3)

Regional hospitalizations: 73 (+12 since Friday) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 6 (no change from Friday) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Sunday): 36% (no change)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data (includes data from Saturday-Sunday): 87 new positives, 1 new death, 2,129 new tests administered, 181 new recoveries, 3 additional patients hospitalized

Total overall: 29,066 positives, 465 deaths, 306,144 tests administered, 28,192 recoveries, 41 patients hospitalized with 5 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 7,127 doses Friday-Sunday, bringing the total to 109,182

% of population fully vaccinated: 17.53%

Additional data: People who tested positive Saturday-Monday ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 87 new positives Saturday-Monday, 47 were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Swansea Rehab & Care Center reported 1 new case Monday.

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.5% (-1.0); 7-day average — 2.5% (-0.5)

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 28,236 positives, 474 deaths, 277,048 tests administered, 27,811 recoveries, 19 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 8,205 doses Friday-Sunday, bringing the total to 106,371

% of population fully vaccinated: 15.82%

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rate (as of Friday): Daily — 4.4% (-1.4); 7-day average — 5.0% (-0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,638 positives, 89 deaths, 5,515 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 827 doses Friday-Sunday, bringing the total to 16,487

% of population fully vaccinated: 17.91%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.9% (+1.6); 7-day average — 2.4% (+0.3)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,026 positives, 83 deaths, 3,934 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 238 doses Friday-Sunday, bringing the total to 11,678

% of population fully vaccinated: 14.78%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.2% (-2.0); 7-day average — 1.3% (+0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data (includes data from Saturday-Sunday): 10 new positives, 1 fewer patient hospitalized

Total overall: 4,176 positives, 100 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 450 doses Friday-Sunday, bringing the total to 14,279

% of population fully vaccinated: 15.24%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 5.9% (-3.1); 7-day average — 5.5% (+0.5)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 152 doses Friday-Sunday, bringing the total to 6,375

% of population fully vaccinated: 14.86%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 0.0% (-0.5); 7-day average — 0.4% (no change)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,611 positives, 29 deaths, 1,588 recoveries, 0 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 294 doses Friday-Sunday, bringing the total to 6,229

% of population fully vaccinated: 17.91%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 5.0% (+0.8); 7-day average — 2.9% (-0.4)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,220 (-211)

New deaths: 22 (no change)

New COVID-19 tests: 47,374 (-22,728)

Total cases: 1,223,083

Total deaths: 21,103

Total tests: 19,676,396

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (since Friday): 1,771,103 (+80,279) — or 13.90% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered (since Friday): 4,747,845 (+237,149)

Hospitalizations: 1,182 (+50)

People in ICU: 233 (-3)

People on ventilators: 98 (+1)

Statewide positivity rate (from March 15-21): 2.6% (-0.2)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Monday afternoon:

U.S.: 30,523,015 cases, 555,324 deaths, 22,754,300 recoveries





30,523,015 cases, 555,324 deaths, 22,754,300 recoveries World: 123,963,418 cases, 2,729,298 deaths, 99,882,264 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Wednesday March 24: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Emerson Park Station (MetroLink), East St. Louis.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Emerson Park Station (MetroLink), East St. Louis. Thursday, March 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville Park Station Scheel Street Station MetroLink, Belleville.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville Park Station Scheel Street Station MetroLink, Belleville. Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key