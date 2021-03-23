St. Clair, Madison counties have fully vaccinated more than 90,000 residents

COVID-19 summary for Tuesday, March 23

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday, St. Clair County has administered 110,774 vaccines and fully vaccinated 46,407 individuals, while Madison County has administered 109,165 vaccines and fully vaccinated 44,167 residents.

Overall, the two counties have combined to vaccinate 219,939 people and fully vaccinate 90,574 individuals.

Meanwhile, according to state data Tuesday, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 112,621 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 275,848 individuals. In total, more than 1.7 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

Also on Tuesday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.1%, up sightly from 3.0% on Monday. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 4.9%, a sharp increase from 2.3% on Monday.

Tuesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4 p.m): 52 (-57)

New deaths (as of 4 p.m): 1 (no change from Monday) (St. Clair County reporte 1 new death.)





Total vaccine doses administered (as of Monday): 275,848 (+5,247)

Daily positivity rate (as of Saturday): 4.9% (+2.6)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Saturday): 3.1% (+0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 68 (-5) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 6 (no change from Monday) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Monday): 34% (-0.2)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 46 new positives, 1 new death, 1,011 new tests administered, 56 new recoveries, 11 fewer patients hospitalized

Total overall: 29,112 positives, 466 deaths, 307,155 tests administered, 28,248 recoveries, 30 patients hospitalized with 5 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,592 doses Monday, bringing the total to 110,774

% of population fully vaccinated: 17.78%

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 90s. Of the 46 new positives, 22 were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: No new cases or deaths

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 5.8% (+4.3); 7-day average — 2.6% (+0.1)

MADISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 28,347 positives, 475 deaths, 277,048 tests administered, 27,811 recoveries, 23 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 2,794 doses Monday, bringing the total to 109,165

% of population fully vaccinated: 16.70%

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rate (as of Saturday): Daily — 5.2% (+0.8); 7-day average — 5.0% (no change)

CLINTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,647 positives, 89 deaths, 5,521 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 76 doses Monday, bringing the total to 16,563

% of population fully vaccinated: 17.98%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 5.0% (+2.1); 7-day average — 3.0% (+0.6)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,029 positives, 83 deaths, 3,934 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 211 doses Monday, bringing the total to 11,889

% of population fully vaccinated: 14.88%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 3.4% (+2.2); 7-day average — 1.4% (+0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 6 new positives, 1 fewer patient hospitalized

Total overall: 4,192 positives, 100 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 473 doses Monday, bringing the total to 14,752

% of population fully vaccinated: 15.63%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 8.5% (+2.6); 7-day average — 5.9% (+0.4)

BOND COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 24 doses Monday, bringing the total to 6,399

% of population fully vaccinated: 14.91%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 0.4% (no change)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,616 positives, 29 deaths, 1,590 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 77 doses Monday, bringing the total to 6,306

% of population fully vaccinated: 18.97%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 5.3% (+0.3); 7-day average — 2.9% (+0.2)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Tuesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,832 (+612)

New deaths: 13 (-9)

New COVID-19 tests: 49,739 (+2,365)

Total cases: 1,224,915

Total deaths: 21,116

Total tests: 19,728,135

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 1,794,697 (+23,594) — or 14.09% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 4,818,097 (+70,252)

Hospitalizations: 1,270 (+88)

People in ICU: 272 (+39)

People on ventilators: 117 (+15)

Statewide positivity rate (from March 16-22): 2.5% (-0.1)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Tuesday afternoon:

U.S.: 30,576,962 cases, 555,945 deaths, 22,846,003 recoveries





30,576,962 cases, 555,945 deaths, 22,846,003 recoveries World: 124,300,248 cases, 2,735,346 deaths, 100,282,210 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Wednesday March 24: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Emerson Park Station (MetroLink), East St. Louis.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Emerson Park Station (MetroLink), East St. Louis. Thursday, March 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville Park Station Scheel Street Station MetroLink, Belleville.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville Park Station Scheel Street Station MetroLink, Belleville. Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

