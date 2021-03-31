Nearly 135,000 southwestern Illinois residents fully vaccinated from COVID-19

COVID-19 summary for Wednesday, March 31

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 134,827 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 322,898 individuals.

Meanwhile, Madison County has administered 130,598 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 55,307 residents, and St. Clair County has administered 128,104 vaccines and fully vaccinated 53,783 individuals.

Overall, the two counties have combined to vaccinate 258,702 people and fully vaccinated 109,090 against the coronavirus.

In total, more than 2.1 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.2%, down from 3.3% on Tuesday. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 2.3% Wednesday, down from 3.7% on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability remained at 28% a second straight day. By contrast, on March 23, 34% of the region’s ICU beds were available.

Wednesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 123 (+57)

New deaths: 3 (+1) (Madison County reported 1 new death; Monroe County reported 1 new death; and St. Clair County reported 1 new death.)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Tuesday): 322,898

Daily positivity rate (as of Sunday): 2.3% (-1.4)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Sunday): 3.2% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 46 (-5) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 6 (no change) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Tuesday): 28% (no change)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 33 new positives, 1 new death, 885 new tests administered, 29 new recoveries, 2 fewer patients hospitalized, 1 fewer patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 29,377 positives, 472 deaths, 313,752 tests administered, 28,563 recoveries, 24 patients hospitalized with 3 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 2,211 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 128,104

% of population fully vaccinated: 20.60%

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 33 new positives, 22 were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Four Fountains of Belleville reported 1 new case.

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 1.4% (-2.1); 7-day average — 2.4% (-0.1)

MADISON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 66 new positives, 1 new death, 858 new tests administered, 165 new recoveries, 5 fewer patients hospitalized

Total overall: 28,752 positives, 481 deaths, 285,835 tests administered, 28,323 recoveries, 15 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 2,916 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 130,598

% of population fully vaccinated: 20.91%

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 66 new positives, 42 were under the age of 40.

Positivity rate (as of Sunday): Daily — 5.6% (+0.9); 7-day average — 6.2% (+0.1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 5 new positives, 18 new recoveries

Total overall: 5,672 positives, 89 deaths, 5,562 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 110 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 19,153

% of population fully vaccinated: 20.11%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.5% (-2.0); 7-day average — 1.2% (-0.2)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 10 new positives, 3 new recoveries, 1 new patient hospitalized

Total overall: 4,066 positives, 84 deaths, 3,956 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 171 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 13,744

% of population fully vaccinated: 17.73%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 2.6% (+0.4); 7-day average — 1.8% (+0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 9 new positives, 1 new death

Total overall: 4,239 positives, 102 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 191 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 17,153

% of population fully vaccinated: 19.07%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 2.9% (-7.6); 7-day average — 6.2% (-0.3)

BOND COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 151 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,949

% of population fully vaccinated: 16.22%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 11.1% (+9.7); 7-day average — 1.0% (+0.1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 1,620 positives, 29 deaths, 1,592 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 66 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,197

% of population fully vaccinated: 23.10%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 2.6% (+2.6); 7-day average — 1.5% (no change)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Wednesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,592 (+188)

New deaths: 28 (+11)

New COVID-19 tests: 77,727 (+26,148)

Total cases: 1,244,585

Total deaths: 21,301

Total tests: 20,313,050

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 2,161,302 (+51,213) — or 16.96% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 5,801,871 (+137,445)

Hospitalizations: 1,413 (+17)

People in ICU: 294 (-14)

People on ventilators: 123 (+2)

Statewide positivity rate (from March 24-30): 3.3% (-0.1)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Wednesday afternoon:

U.S.: 31,097,154 cases, 564,138 deaths, 23,586,796 recoveries





31,097,154 cases, 564,138 deaths, 23,586,796 recoveries World: 128,820,037 cases, 2,816,447 deaths, 103,950,411 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

