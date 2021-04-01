Madison, St. Clair counties have fully vaccinated nearly 110,000 people from COVID-19

COVID-19 summary for Thursday, April 1

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 260,146 people and fully vaccinated 109,707 against the coronavirus.

Overall, Madison County has administered 131,340 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 55,704 residents, and St. Clair County has administered 128,806 vaccines and fully vaccinated 54,003 individuals.

Meanwhile, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 135,912 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 324,976 individuals.

In total, more than 2.2 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.3%, up slightly from 3.2% on Wednesday. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 2.7% on Thursday, up from 2.3% on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability improved to 29% on Thursday, up from 28% the previous two days.

However, the state reported 3,526 new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the highest one-day total since Feb. 5. That drove the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate to 3.5 percent, a high since Feb. 3.

Thursday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 5 p.m.; includes Washington County’s data from Wednesday): 46 (-77)

New deaths (as of 5 p.m.): 2 (-1) (Monroe County reported 2 new deaths.)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Wednesday): 324,976 (+2,078)

Daily positivity rate (as of Monday): 2.7% (+0.4)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Monday): 3.3% (+0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 52 (+6) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 4 (-2) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Wednesday): 29% (+0.1)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 34 new positives, 0 new deaths, 993 new tests administered, 31 new recoveries, 1 fewer patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 29,411 positives, 472 deaths, 314,745 tests administered, 28,594 recoveries, 24 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 702 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 128,806

% of population fully vaccinated: 20.69%

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 70s. Of the 34 new positives, 21 were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Freeburg Care Center repoted 1 new case.

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 1.5% (+0.1); 7-day average — 2.4% (no change)

MADISON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 28,752 positives, 481 deaths, 285,835 tests administered, 28,323 recoveries, 15 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 742 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 131,340

% of population fully vaccinated: 21.06%

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rate (as of Monday): Daily — 8.5% (+2.9); 7-day average — 6.4% (+0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 5,672 positives, 89 deaths, 5,562 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 123 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 19,276

% of population fully vaccinated: 20.35%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 3.0% (+2.5); 7-day average — 1.1% (-0.1)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 2 new positives

Total overall: 4,066 positives, 84 deaths, 3,955 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 123 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 13,867

% of population fully vaccinated: 18.06%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 0.0% (-2.6); 7-day average — 1.7% (-0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 6 new positives, 2 new deaths

Total overall: 4,245 positives, 105 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 173 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 17,326

% of population fully vaccinated: 19.30%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 5.3% (+2.4); 7-day average — 6.4% (+0.2)

BOND COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered (Bond County last reported any new data March 10.)

Vaccines administered: 117 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,066

% of population fully vaccinated: 16.90%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 6.5% (-4.6); 7-day average — 1.1% (+0.1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data (includes data from Wednesday): 4 new positives, 10 new recoveries

Total overall: 1,624 positives, 29 deaths, 1,602 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 98 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,295

% of population fully vaccinated: 23.67%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 5.9% (+3.3); 7-day average — 1.6% (+0.1)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Thursday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 3,526 (+934)

New deaths: 25 (-3)

New COVID-19 tests: 96,177 (+18,450)

Total cases: 1,248,111

Total deaths: 21,326

Total tests: 20,409,227

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 2,204,598 (+43,290) — or 17.30% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 5,918,422 (+116,551)

Hospitalizations: 1,411 (-2)

People in ICU: 304 (+10)

People on ventilators: 121 (-2)

Statewide positivity rate (from March 25-31): 3.5% (+0.2)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Thursday afternoon:

U.S.: 31,166,344 cases, 565,256 deaths, 23,673,462 recoveries





31,166,344 cases, 565,256 deaths, 23,673,462 recoveries World: 129,495,677 cases, 2,828,629 deaths, 104,436,543 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key