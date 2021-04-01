Coronavirus
Madison, St. Clair counties have fully vaccinated nearly 110,000 people from COVID-19
COVID-19 summary for Thursday, April 1
According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 260,146 people and fully vaccinated 109,707 against the coronavirus.
Overall, Madison County has administered 131,340 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 55,704 residents, and St. Clair County has administered 128,806 vaccines and fully vaccinated 54,003 individuals.
Meanwhile, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 135,912 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 324,976 individuals.
In total, more than 2.2 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.
On Thursday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.3%, up slightly from 3.2% on Wednesday. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 2.7% on Thursday, up from 2.3% on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability improved to 29% on Thursday, up from 28% the previous two days.
However, the state reported 3,526 new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the highest one-day total since Feb. 5. That drove the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate to 3.5 percent, a high since Feb. 3.
Thursday’s breakdown for Region 4
New cases (as of 5 p.m.; includes Washington County’s data from Wednesday): 46 (-77)
New deaths (as of 5 p.m.): 2 (-1) (Monroe County reported 2 new deaths.)
Total vaccine doses administered (as of Wednesday): 324,976 (+2,078)
Daily positivity rate (as of Monday): 2.7% (+0.4)
7-day average positivity rate (as of Monday): 3.3% (+0.1)
Regional hospitalizations: 52 (+6) (provided by St. Clair County)
Regional patients on ventilators: 4 (-2) (provided by St. Clair County)
ICU bed availability (as of Wednesday): 29% (+0.1)
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: 34 new positives, 0 new deaths, 993 new tests administered, 31 new recoveries, 1 fewer patient on a ventilator
Total overall: 29,411 positives, 472 deaths, 314,745 tests administered, 28,594 recoveries, 24 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator
Vaccines administered: 702 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 128,806
% of population fully vaccinated: 20.69%
Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 70s. Of the 34 new positives, 21 were under the age of 40.
Congregate living facilities: Freeburg Care Center repoted 1 new case.
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 1.5% (+0.1); 7-day average — 2.4% (no change)
MADISON COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.
Total overall: 28,752 positives, 481 deaths, 285,835 tests administered, 28,323 recoveries, 15 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator
Vaccines administered: 742 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 131,340
% of population fully vaccinated: 21.06%
Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Positivity rate (as of Monday): Daily — 8.5% (+2.9); 7-day average — 6.4% (+0.2)
CLINTON COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.
Total overall: 5,672 positives, 89 deaths, 5,562 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 123 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 19,276
% of population fully vaccinated: 20.35%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 3.0% (+2.5); 7-day average — 1.1% (-0.1)
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: 2 new positives
Total overall: 4,066 positives, 84 deaths, 3,955 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 123 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 13,867
% of population fully vaccinated: 18.06%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 0.0% (-2.6); 7-day average — 1.7% (-0.1)
MONROE COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: 6 new positives, 2 new deaths
Total overall: 4,245 positives, 105 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 173 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 17,326
% of population fully vaccinated: 19.30%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 5.3% (+2.4); 7-day average — 6.4% (+0.2)
BOND COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered (Bond County last reported any new data March 10.)
Vaccines administered: 117 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,066
% of population fully vaccinated: 16.90%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 6.5% (-4.6); 7-day average — 1.1% (+0.1)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Thursday’s new data (includes data from Wednesday): 4 new positives, 10 new recoveries
Total overall: 1,624 positives, 29 deaths, 1,602 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 98 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,295
% of population fully vaccinated: 23.67%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 5.9% (+3.3); 7-day average — 1.6% (+0.1)
Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Thursday
This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.
New cases of COVID-19: 3,526 (+934)
New deaths: 25 (-3)
New COVID-19 tests: 96,177 (+18,450)
Total cases: 1,248,111
Total deaths: 21,326
Total tests: 20,409,227
Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 2,204,598 (+43,290) — or 17.30% of the population
Total vaccine doses administered: 5,918,422 (+116,551)
Hospitalizations: 1,411 (-2)
People in ICU: 304 (+10)
People on ventilators: 121 (-2)
Statewide positivity rate (from March 25-31): 3.5% (+0.2)
Nation, world COVID-19 statistics
Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Thursday afternoon:
- U.S.: 31,166,344 cases, 565,256 deaths, 23,673,462 recoveries
- World: 129,495,677 cases, 2,828,629 deaths, 104,436,543 recoveries
Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site
Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:
- Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.
The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.
COVID-19 definition key
- Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.
- Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.
- ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
- % of population vaccinated: The number of county residents who have received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
