Madison, St. Clair counties have combined to fully vaccinate nearly 121,000 residents

COVID-19 summary for Wednesday, April 7

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 282,652 people and fully vaccinated 120,891 against the coronavirus.

Overall, Madison County has administered 144,811 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 62,722 residents, and St. Clair County has administered 137,841 vaccines and fully vaccinated 58,169 individuals.

Meanwhile, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 149,319 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 350,974 individuals.

In total, nearly 2.5 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.2%, up slightly from 3.0% the previous day. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 3.5% on Wednesday, down from 4.5% on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability remained at 33% on Wednesday, the same as the previous day.

On the down side, St. Clair County reported its highest daily case count, 57, since March 13, according to health officials. Additionally, the state of Illinois reported its highest seven-day rolling positivity rate (4.1%) since Jan. 30.

Wednesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4 p.m.): 66 (-1)

New deaths (as of 4 p.m.): 1 (-4) (St. Clair County reported 1 new death.)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Tuesday): 350,974 (+6,304)

Daily positivity rate (as of Sunday): 3.5% (-1.0)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Sunday): 3.2% (+0.2)

Regional hospitalizations: 58 (+19) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 2 (no change) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Tuesday): 33% (no change)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 57 new positives, 1 new death, 777 new tests administered, 16 new recoveries, 3 new patients hospitalized

Total overall: 29,614 positives, 473 deaths, 318,960 tests administered, 28,814 recoveries, 21 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 2,458 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 137,841

% of population fully vaccinated: 22.28%

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 70s. Of the 57 new positives, 38 were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: New Athens Home for the Aged reported 1 new case

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 4.7% (+1.2); 7-day average — 2.6% (+0.5)

MADISON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 28,928 positives, 487 deaths, 289,952 tests administered, 28,684 recoveries, 16 patients hospitalized with 1 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 2,980 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 144,811

% of population fully vaccinated: 23.72%

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rate (as of Sunday): Daily — 4.0% (-1.4); 7-day average — 5.2% (-0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,678 positives, 90 deaths, 5,574 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 291 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,500

% of population fully vaccinated: 22.63%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (-2.2); 7-day average — 1.3% (-0.2)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,069 positives, 85 deaths, 3,969 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 194 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 14,493

% of population fully vaccinated: 19.37%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 2.4% (+2.4.); 7-day average — 2.3% (no change)

MONROE COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 8 new positives

Total overall: 4,260 positives, 105 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 193 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 18,224

% of population fully vaccinated: 20.67%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 4.8% (-5.7); 7-day average — 6.2% (+0.2)

BOND COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered (Bond County last reported any new data March 10.)

Vaccines administered: 120 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,398

% of population fully vaccinated: 18.09%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (-3.4); 7-day average — 0.8% (-0.1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 1 new positive, 2 new recoveries

Total overall: 1,627 positives, 29 deaths, 1,605 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 77 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,703

% of population fully vaccinated: 25.60%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 3.5% (-0.3)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Wednesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 3,790 (+859)

New deaths: 28 (+15)

New COVID-19 tests: 80,628 (+29,003)

Total cases: 1,265,457

Total deaths: 21,423

Total tests: 20,818,451

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 2,494,651 (+69,977) — or 19.58% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 6,552,982 (+139,724)

Hospitalizations: 1,710 (+62)

People in ICU: 353 (-4)

People on ventilators: 142 (-1)

Statewide positivity rate (from March 31-April 6): 4.1% (+0.2)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Wednesday afternoon:

U.S.: 31,561,743 cases, 570,264 deaths, 24,122,222 recoveries





31,561,743 cases, 570,264 deaths, 24,122,222 recoveries World: 133,198,847 cases, 2,889,777 deaths, 107,402,332 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Thursday, April 8: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key