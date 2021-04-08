Southwestern Illinois counties have fully vaccinated more than 150,000 residents

COVID-19 summary for Thursday, April 8

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 151,201 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 354,751 individuals.

Meanwhile, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 285,509 people and fully vaccinated 122,253 against the coronavirus.

Overall, Madison County has administered 146,158 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 63,446 residents, and St. Clair County has administered 139,351 vaccines and fully vaccinated 58,807 individuals.

In total, more than 2.5 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.4%, up slightly from 3.2% the previous day. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 4.5% on Thursday, down from 3.5% on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability dipped slightly from 33% on Wednesday to 32% on Tuesday.

Thursday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4 p.m.): 33 (-67)

New deaths (as of 4 p.m.): 0 (-1)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Wednesday): 354,751 (+3,777)

Daily positivity rate (as of Sunday): 4.5% (+1.0)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Monday): 3.4% (+0.2)

Regional hospitalizations: 43 (-15) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 2 (no change) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Wednesday): 32% (-1.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 33 new positives, 0 new deaths, 1,197 new tests administered, 29 new recoveries, 2 fewer patients hospitalized

Total overall: 29,647 positives, 473 deaths, 320,157 tests administered, 28,843 recoveries, 19 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,510 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 139,351

% of population fully vaccinated: 22.28%

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 60s. Of the 33 new positives, 24 were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: No new data.

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 3.7% (-1.0); 7-day average — 2.9% (+0.3)

MADISON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 28,956 positives, 487 deaths, 290,726 tests administered, 28,684 recoveries, 21 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,347 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 146,158

% of population fully vaccinated: 23.99%

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rate (as of Monday): Daily — 7.7% (+3.7); 7-day average — 5.1% (-0.1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,680 positives, 90 deaths, 5,575 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 104 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 20,604

% of population fully vaccinated: 22.82%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 1.1% (-0.2)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,085 positives, 85 deaths, 3,974 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 254 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 14,747

% of population fully vaccinated: 19.93%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 0.0% (-2.4.); 7-day average — 2.5% (+0.2)

MONROE COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,260 positives, 105 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 389 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 18,613

% of population fully vaccinated: 21.01%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 0.0% (-4.8); 7-day average — 6.0% (-0.2)

BOND COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered (Bond County last reported any new data March 10.)

Vaccines administered: 74 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,472

% of population fully vaccinated: 18.49%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 8.0% (+8.0); 7-day average — 0.8% (no change)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,627 positives, 29 deaths, 1,605 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 103 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,806

% of population fully vaccinated: 26.22%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 3.2% (-0.3)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Thursday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 3,739 (-51)

New deaths: 34 (+6)

New COVID-19 tests: 97,741 (+17,113)

Total cases: 1,269,196

Total deaths: 21,457

Total tests: 20,916,192

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 2,571,654 (+77,003) — or 20.18% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 6,707,183 (+154,201)

Hospitalizations: 1,798 (+88)

People in ICU: 351 (-2)

People on ventilators: 151 (+91)

Statewide positivity rate (from April 1-7): 4.2% (+0.1)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Thursday afternoon:

U.S.: 31,637,243 cases, 572,849 deaths, 24,206,539 recoveries





31,637,243 cases, 572,849 deaths, 24,206,539 recoveries World: 133,718,495 cases, 2,901,600 deaths, 107,839,091 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

