St. Clair, Madison County close in on 100,000 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

COVID-19 summary for Wednesday, March 24

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, St. Clair County has administered 112,869 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 48,348 individuals, while Madison County has administered 112,401 vaccines and fully vaccinated 47,410 residents.

Overall, the two counties have combined to vaccinate 225,270 people and fully vaccinate 95,758 against the coronavirus.

The metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 118,602 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 282,845 individuals. In total, more than 1.8 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

Also on Wednesday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.3%, up sightly from 3.1% on Tuesday. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 2.7%, dropping from 4.9% on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 42 (-52)

New deaths: 1 (no change from Monday) (St. Clair County reported 1 new death.)





Total vaccine doses administered (as of Tuesday): 282,845 (+6,997)

Daily positivity rate (as of Sunday): 2.7% (-2.2)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Sunday): 3.3% (+0.2)

Regional hospitalizations: 56 (-12) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 5 (-1) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Tuesday): 34% (no change )

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 38 new positives, 1 new death, 690 new tests administered, 37 new recoveries, 5 fewer patients hospitalized

Total overall: 29,150 positives, 467 deaths, 307,845 tests administered, 28,285 recoveries, 25 patients hospitalized with 4 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,996 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 112,869

% of population fully vaccinated: 18.52%

Congregate living facilities: No new cases or deaths

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 1.9% (-3.9); 7-day average — 2.8% (+0.2)

MADISON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 28,347 positives, 475 deaths, 277,048 tests administered, 27,907 recoveries, 23 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 3,258 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 112,401

% of population fully vaccinated: 17.93%

Positivity rate (as of Sunday): Daily — 5.3% (+0.1); 7-day average — 5.1% (+0.1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 4 new positives, 5 new recoveries

Total overall: 5,658 positives, 89 deaths, 5,530 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 180 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 16,952

% of population fully vaccinated: 18.48%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 1.8% (-4.2); 7-day average — 3.2% (+0.2)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,031 positives, 83 deaths, 3,938 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 89 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 12,202

% of population fully vaccinated: 15.32%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (-3.4); 7-day average — 1.6% (+0.2)

MONROE COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,192 positives, 100 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 664 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 15,466

% of population fully vaccinated: 16.60%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 4.7% (-3.8); 7-day average — 5.7% (-0.2)

BOND COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 99 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,535

% of population fully vaccinated: 15.18%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 0.4% (no change)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,616 positives, 29 deaths, 1,590 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 73 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,420

% of population fully vaccinated: 19.64%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 2.8% (-2.5); 7-day average — 3.1% (+0.2)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Wednesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,793 (+961)

New deaths: 20 (+7)

New COVID-19 tests: 79,381 (+29,642)

Total cases: 1,227,708

Total deaths: 21,136

Total tests: 19,805,516

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 1,890,722 (+96,025) — or 14.84% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 5,036,364 (+218,267)

Hospitalizations: 1,261 (-9)

People in ICU: 269 (-3)

People on ventilators: 130 (+12)

Statewide positivity rate (from March 18-24): 2.8% (+0.3)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Wednesday afternoon:

U.S.: 30,576,962 cases, 555,945 deaths, 22,846,003 recoveries





30,576,962 cases, 555,945 deaths, 22,846,003 recoveries World: 124,300,248 cases, 2,735,346 deaths, 100,282,210 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Thursday, March 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville Park Station Scheel Street Station MetroLink, Belleville.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belleville Park Station Scheel Street Station MetroLink, Belleville. Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key