Coronavirus
ICU bed availability, positivity rate, vaccinations increase in southwest IL counties
COVID-19 summary for Wednesday, April 14
According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 168,799 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 381,313 individuals.
Meanwhile, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 306,857 people and fully vaccinated 136,438 against the coronavirus.
Overall, Madison County has administered 156,383 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 70,238 residents, and St. Clair County has administered 150,474 vaccines and fully vaccinated 66,200 individuals.
In total, more than 3 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.
On Wednesday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.5%, up slightly from 3.3% the previous day. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 5.7% on Wednedsay, up sharply from 3.8% on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability increased to 38%, up from 36% on Wednesday. This represents the highest ICU bed availability since Nov. 7 when it was at 39%.
On the down side, St. Clair County reported its highest daily positivity rate — 7.0% — since Feb. 22.
Wednesday’s breakdown for Region 4
New cases (as of 4 p.m.): 52 (-13)
New deaths (as of 4 p.m.): 0 (no change)
Total vaccine doses administered (as of Tuesday): 381,313 (+7,434)
Daily positivity rate (as of Sunday): 5.7% (+1.8)
7-day average positivity rate (as of Sunday): 3.5% (+0.2)
Regional hospitalizations: 47 (-2) (provided by St. Clair County)
Regional patients on ventilators: 1 (no change) (provided by St. Clair County)
ICU bed availability (as of Tuesday): 38% (+2.0)
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: 49 new positives, 0 new deaths, 35 new recoveries, 916 new tests administered, 1 fewer patient hospitalized
Total overall: 29,853 positives, 474 deaths, 325,193 tests administered, 29,028 recoveries, 24 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator
Vaccines administered: 1,905 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 150,474
% of population fully vaccinated: 25.36%
Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 49 new positives, 28 were under the age of 40.
Congregate living facilities: Willowcreek of Belleville reported 1 new case.
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 7.0% (+2.0); 7-day average — 3.2% (+0.1)
MADISON COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 29,155 positives, 488 deaths, 295,035 tests administered, 28,863 recoveries, 19 patients hospitalized with 0 patient on a ventilator
Vaccines administered: 561 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 156,383
% of population fully vaccinated: 26.56%
Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Positivity rate (as of Sunday): Daily — 6.2% (+1.5); 7-day average — 5.0% (+0.3)
CLINTON COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 5,864 positives, 90 deaths, 5,584 recoveries, 0 patient hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 100 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 22,200
% of population fully vaccinated: 26.31%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 1.4% (+0.3)
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 4,098 positives, 85 deaths, 4,098 recoveries, 0 patient hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 232 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 15,718
% of population fully vaccinated: 22.10%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (-0.7); 7-day average — 1.6% (-0.2)
MONROE COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: 4 new positives, 2 fewer patients hospitalized
Total overall: 4,332 positives, 105 deaths, 2 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 296 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,142
% of population fully vaccinated: 22.61%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 6.8% (-4.2); 7-day average — 9.2% (+0.2)
BOND COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: No new data
Total overall: 2,118 positives, 21 deaths, 59,922 tests administered
Vaccines administered: 115 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 8,113
% of population fully vaccinated: 21.70%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 7.7% (+6.6); 7-day average — 1.2% (+0.1)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: 3 new positives, 1 new recovery
Total overall: 1,633 positives, 29 deaths, 1,609 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 41 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 8,283
% of population fully vaccinated: 28.51%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 5.6% (+5.6); 7-day average — 1.5% (+0.4)
Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Wednesday
This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.
New cases of COVID-19: 3,536 (+343)
New deaths: 31 (+14)
New COVID-19 tests: 58,248 (+30,142)
Total cases: 1,288,934
Total deaths: 21,570
Total tests: 21,371,760
Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 3,028,415 (+75,572) — or 23.77% of the population
Total vaccine doses administered: 7,482,650(+138,538)
Hospitalizations: 2,076 (+48)
People in ICU: 453 (-13)
People on ventilators: 198 (+13)
Statewide positivity rate (from April 7-13): 4.2% (-0.1)
Nation, world COVID-19 statistics
Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Wednesday afternoon:
- U.S.: 32,070,784 cases, 577,179 deaths, 24,626,410 recoveries
- World: 138,044,199 cases, 2,972,576 deaths, 111,072,764 recoveries
Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site
Here is an upcoming coronavirus testing option:
- Thursday, April 15: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.
Additionally, the Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.
The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.
COVID-19 definition key
- Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.
- Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.
- ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
- % of population vaccinated: The number of county residents who have received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
