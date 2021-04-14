ICU bed availability, positivity rate, vaccinations increase in southwest IL counties

COVID-19 summary for Wednesday, April 14

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 168,799 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 381,313 individuals.

Meanwhile, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 306,857 people and fully vaccinated 136,438 against the coronavirus.

Overall, Madison County has administered 156,383 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 70,238 residents, and St. Clair County has administered 150,474 vaccines and fully vaccinated 66,200 individuals.

In total, more than 3 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.5%, up slightly from 3.3% the previous day. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 5.7% on Wednedsay, up sharply from 3.8% on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability increased to 38%, up from 36% on Wednesday. This represents the highest ICU bed availability since Nov. 7 when it was at 39%.

On the down side, St. Clair County reported its highest daily positivity rate — 7.0% — since Feb. 22.

Wednesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4 p.m.): 52 (-13)

New deaths (as of 4 p.m.): 0 (no change)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Tuesday): 381,313 (+7,434)

Daily positivity rate (as of Sunday): 5.7% (+1.8)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Sunday): 3.5% (+0.2)

Regional hospitalizations: 47 (-2) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 1 (no change) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Tuesday): 38% (+2.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 49 new positives, 0 new deaths, 35 new recoveries, 916 new tests administered, 1 fewer patient hospitalized

Total overall: 29,853 positives, 474 deaths, 325,193 tests administered, 29,028 recoveries, 24 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,905 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 150,474

% of population fully vaccinated: 25.36%

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 49 new positives, 28 were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Willowcreek of Belleville reported 1 new case.

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 7.0% (+2.0); 7-day average — 3.2% (+0.1)

MADISON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 29,155 positives, 488 deaths, 295,035 tests administered, 28,863 recoveries, 19 patients hospitalized with 0 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 561 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 156,383

% of population fully vaccinated: 26.56%

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rate (as of Sunday): Daily — 6.2% (+1.5); 7-day average — 5.0% (+0.3)

CLINTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,864 positives, 90 deaths, 5,584 recoveries, 0 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 100 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 22,200

% of population fully vaccinated: 26.31%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 1.4% (+0.3)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,098 positives, 85 deaths, 4,098 recoveries, 0 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 232 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 15,718

% of population fully vaccinated: 22.10%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (-0.7); 7-day average — 1.6% (-0.2)

MONROE COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 4 new positives, 2 fewer patients hospitalized

Total overall: 4,332 positives, 105 deaths, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 296 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,142

% of population fully vaccinated: 22.61%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 6.8% (-4.2); 7-day average — 9.2% (+0.2)

BOND COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 2,118 positives, 21 deaths, 59,922 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 115 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 8,113

% of population fully vaccinated: 21.70%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 7.7% (+6.6); 7-day average — 1.2% (+0.1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 3 new positives, 1 new recovery

Total overall: 1,633 positives, 29 deaths, 1,609 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 41 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 8,283

% of population fully vaccinated: 28.51%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 5.6% (+5.6); 7-day average — 1.5% (+0.4)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Wednesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 3,536 (+343)

New deaths: 31 (+14)

New COVID-19 tests: 58,248 (+30,142)

Total cases: 1,288,934

Total deaths: 21,570

Total tests: 21,371,760

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 3,028,415 (+75,572) — or 23.77% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 7,482,650(+138,538)

Hospitalizations: 2,076 (+48)

People in ICU: 453 (-13)

People on ventilators: 198 (+13)

Statewide positivity rate (from April 7-13): 4.2% (-0.1)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Wednesday afternoon:

U.S.: 32,070,784 cases, 577,179 deaths, 24,626,410 recoveries





32,070,784 cases, 577,179 deaths, 24,626,410 recoveries World: 138,044,199 cases, 2,972,576 deaths, 111,072,764 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here is an upcoming coronavirus testing option:

Thursday, April 15: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

Additionally, the Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

