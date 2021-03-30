More than 107,000 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Madison, St. Clair counties

COVID-19 summary for Tuesday, March 30

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 133,168 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 317,087 individuals.

Madison County has administered 124,687 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 54,697 residents, and St. Clair County has administered 125,893 vaccines and fully vaccinated 53,038 people.

Overall, the two counties have combined to vaccinate 253,580 people and fully vaccinated 107,735 against the coronavirus.

In total, more than 2.1 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.3%, down from 3.4% Monday. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 3.7%, up from 2.7% on Monday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability continued to drop in the metro-east. On Tuesday, 28% of the region’s ICU beds were available, down from 29% Monday. Last Tuesday 34% of the region’s ICU beds were available.

Tuesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 35 (-59)

New deaths: 2 (same as previous day) (St. Clair County reported 2 new deaths)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Monday): 253,580

Daily positivity rate (as of Saturday): 3.7% (+1.0)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Saturday): 3.3% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 51 (+1) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 6 (no change) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Monday): 28% (-1.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 28 new positives, 2 new deaths, 651 new tests administered, 72 new recoveries, 2 new patients hospitalized

Total overall: 29,344 positives, 471 deaths, 312,867 tests administered, 28,584 recoveries, 26 patients hospitalized with 4 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,966 doses Monday, bringing the total to 125,893

% of population fully vaccinated: 20.32%

Congregate living facilities: No new data.

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 3.5% (+1.9); 7-day average — 2.5% (no change)

MADISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 28,652 positives, 480 deaths, 284,563 tests administered, 28,145 recoveries, 20 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 2,965 doses Monday, bringing the total to 127,682

% of population fully vaccinated: 20.68%

Positivity rate (as of Saturday): Daily — 4.7% (-2.0); 7-day average — 6.1% (-0.1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 4 new positives

Total overall: 5,667 positives, 89 deaths, 5,544 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 378 doses Monday, bringing the total to 19,043

% of population fully vaccinated: 19.98%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 2.5% (+1.0); 7-day average — 1.4% (-0.4)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 1 new positive

Total overall: 4,056 positives, 84 deaths, 3,953 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 291 doses Monday, bringing the total to 13,573

% of population fully vaccinated: 17.60%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 2.2% (+0.3); 7-day average — 1.7% (no change)

MONROE COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 5 new positives

Total overall: 4,230 positives, 102 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 255 doses Monday, bringing the total to 16,962

% of population fully vaccinated: 18.85%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 10.5% (+3.4); 7-day average — 6.5% (+0.1)

BOND COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 23 doses Monday, bringing the total to 6,798

% of population fully vaccinated: 15.55%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 1.4% (-0.1); 7-day average — 0.9% (+0.2)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 1 new positive

Total overall: 1,620 positives, 29 deaths, 1,592 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 112 doses Monday, bringing the total to 7,131

% of population fully vaccinated: 22.84%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.0% (-2.0); 7-day average — 1.5% (-0.3)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Tuesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,404 (+643)

New deaths: 17 (+12)

New COVID-19 tests: 51,579 (+2,130)

Total cases: 1,241,993

Total deaths: 21,273

Total tests: 21,273

Hospitalizations: 1,396 (+44)

People in ICU: 308 (+28)

People on ventilators: 121 (-7)

Statewide positivity rate (from March 23-29): 3.4% (+0.1)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Tuesday afternoon:

U.S.: 31,001,309, 562,724 deaths, 23,464,355 recoveries





31,001,309, 562,724 deaths, 23,464,355 recoveries World: 128,103,167 cases, 2,800,215 deaths, 103,293,609 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key