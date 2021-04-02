Southwest IL COVID-19 rate drops as state sees increase in cases, hospitalizations

COVID-19 summary for Friday, April 2

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 264,502 people and fully vaccinated 111,434 against the coronavirus.

Overall, Madison County has administered 133,672 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 56,553 residents, and St. Clair County has administered 130,830 vaccines and fully vaccinated 54,881 individuals.

Meanwhile, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 138,189 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 330,352 individuals.

In total, more than 2.2 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

On Friday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.2%, down slightly from 3.2% on Thursday. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 3.6% on Friday, up from 2.7% on Thursday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability improved to 31% on Friday, up from 29% the previous day.

On Thursday, the state reported 3,526 new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, the highest one-day total since Feb. 5. On Friday the state reported fewer new cases - a total of 3,235.

Friday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 33 (-46)

New deaths: 1 (-3) (Randolph County reported 1 death)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Thursday): 324,976 (+2,078)

Daily positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 3.6% (+0.9)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 3.2% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 53 (+1) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 4 (no change) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Thursday): 31% (+2.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 30 new positives, 0 new deaths, 1,009 new tests administered, 46 new recoveries, 1 fewer patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 29,441 positives, 472 deaths, 315,754 tests administered, 28,640 recoveries, 24 patients hospitalized with 1 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 2,024 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 130,830

% of population fully vaccinated: 21.06%

Congregate living facilities: No new data.

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.9% (+2.4); 7-day average — 2.3% (-0.1)

MADISON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 28,779 positives, 482 deaths, 286,646 tests administered, 28,488 recoveries, 20 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 2,332 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 133,672

% of population fully vaccinated: 21.38%

Positivity rate (as of Tuesday): Daily — 5.5% (-3.0); 7-day average — 6.2% (-0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,674 positives, 89 deaths, 5,565 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 334 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 19,610

% of population fully vaccinated: 20.69%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.4% (-2.6); 7-day average — 0.9% (-0.2)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 3 new positives, 1 new death

Total overall: 4,069 positives, 85 deaths, 3,958 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 270 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 14,137

% of population fully vaccinated: 18.54%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 2.4% (+2.4); 7-day average — 1.8% (+0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 6 new positives, 2 new deaths

Total overall: 4,245 positives, 105 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 225 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 17,551

% of population fully vaccinated: 19.74%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 8.6% (+3.3); 7-day average — 6.4% (no change)

BOND COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered (Bond County last reported any new data March 10.)

Vaccines administered: 64 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 7,130

% of population fully vaccinated: 16.98%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.5% (-6.0); 7-day average — 1.1% (no change)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,624 positives, 29 deaths, 1,602 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 127 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 7,422

% of population fully vaccinated: 24.41%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 6.3% (+0.4); 7-day average — 2.1% (+0.5)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 3,235 (-291)

New deaths: 24 (-1)

New COVID-19 tests: 90,575 (-5,602)

Total cases: 1,251,346

Total deaths: 21,349

Total tests: 20,499,802

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 2,262,076 (+56,478) — or 17.75% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 6,043,292 (+124,870)

Hospitalizations: 1,445 (+34)

People in ICU: 314 (+10)

People on ventilators: 129 (+8)

Statewide positivity rate (from March 26-April 1): 3.5% (no change)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Friday afternoon:

U.S.: 31,166,344 cases, 565,256 deaths, 23,673,462 recoveries





31,166,344 cases, 565,256 deaths, 23,673,462 recoveries World: 129,495,677 cases, 2,828,629 deaths, 104,436,543 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Tuesday, April 6; Wednesday, April 7; and Thursday, April 8: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key