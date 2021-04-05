Coronavirus
More than 335,000 vaccine doses administered in southwest IL counties, state says
COVID-19 summary for Monday, April 5
According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 272,669 people and fully vaccinated 115,058 against the coronavirus.
Overall, Madison County has administered 138,848 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 58,894 residents, and St. Clair County has administered 133,821 vaccines and fully vaccinated 56,164 individuals.
Meanwhile, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 146,417 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 335,340 individuals.
In total, more than 2.3 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.
On Monday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.0%, up slightly from 2.8% on Sunday. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 4.1% on Monday, up from 2.0% on Sunday.
Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability improved to 32% on Monday, up from 31% the previous day.
Monday’s breakdown for Region 4
New cases: 31
New deaths: 0
Total vaccine doses administered (as of Sunday): 339,408
Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 4.1% (+2.1)
7-day average positivity rate (as of Friday): 3.0% (+0.2)
Regional hospitalizations: 40 (provided by St. Clair County)
Regional patients on ventilators: 2 (provided by St. Clair County)
ICU bed availability (as of Sunday): 32% (+1.0)
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
Monday’s new data: 25 new positives, 0 new deaths, 817 new tests administered
Total overall: 29,527 positives, 472 deaths, 317,622 tests administered, 28,640 recoveries, 21 patients hospitalized with 0 patients ventilators
Vaccines administered: 87 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 133,821
% of population fully vaccinated: 21.51%
Congregate living facilities: Swansea Rehab and Care Center reported 1 new case
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 4.8% (+3.6); 7-day average — 2.1% (+0.3)
MADISON COUNTY
Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 28,824 positives, 482 deaths, 286,880 tests administered, 28,824 recoveries, 23 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator
Vaccines administered: 79 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 138,848
% of population fully vaccinated: 22.27%
Positivity rate (as of Friday): Daily — 5.7% (-0.9); 7-day average — 5.3% (-0.2)
CLINTON COUNTY
Monday’s new data: 4 new positives
Total overall: 5,678 positives, 89 deaths, 5,574 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 10 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 19,843
% of population fully vaccinated: 21.05%
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 0.9% (-0.9); 7-day average — 1.5% (+0.1)
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 4,069 positives, 85 deaths, 3,958 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 12 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 14,257
% of population fully vaccinated: 18.83%
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 4.1% (+2.6); 7-day average — 2.4% (+0.4)
MONROE COUNTY
Monday’s new data: No new data
Total overall: 4,260 positives, 105 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 7 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 17,911
% of population fully vaccinated: 20.29%
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 7.1% (+2.2); 7-day average — 5.8% (-0.2)
BOND COUNTY
Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered (Bond County last reported any new data March 10.)
Vaccines administered: 4 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 7,177
% of population fully vaccinated: 17.18%
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 0.3% (-0.5); 7-day average — 0.8% (-0.3)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Monday’s new data: 2 new positives
Total overall: 1,626 positives, 29 deaths, 1,603 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 3 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 7,551
% of population fully vaccinated: 24.89%
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 8.3% (+5.3); 7-day average — 3.9% (+0.5)
Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Monday
This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.
New cases of COVID-19: 2,101
New deaths: 11
New COVID-19 tests: 59,586
Total cases: 1,258,736
Total deaths: 21,384
Total tests: 20,686,198
Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 2,380,733— or 18.69% of the population
Total vaccine doses administered: 6,318,070
Hospitalizations: 1,581
People in ICU: 358
People on ventilators: 159
Statewide positivity rate (from March 29-April 4): 3.8%
Nation, world COVID-19 statistics
Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Monday afternoon:
- U.S.: 31,434,467 cases, 568,894 deaths, 23,960,579 recoveries
- World: 132,242,336 cases, 2,869,886 deaths, 106,456,595 recoveries
Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site
Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:
- Tuesday, April 6; Wednesday, April 7; and Thursday, April 8: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.
The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.
COVID-19 definition key
- Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.
- Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.
- ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
- % of population vaccinated: The number of county residents who have received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
