More than 60,000 fully vaccinated in Madison County; about 57,000 in St. Clair County

COVID-19 summary for Tuesday, April 6

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 277,214 people and fully vaccinated 117,671 against the coronavirus.

Overall, Madison County has administered 141,831 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 60,805 residents, and St. Clair County has administered 135,383 vaccines and fully vaccinated 56,866 individuals.

Meanwhile, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 145,487 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 344,670 individuals.

In total, more than 2.4 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.0%, the same as the previous day. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 4.5% on Tuesday, up from 4.1% on Monday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability improved to 33% on Tuesday, up from 32% the previous day.

Tuesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 30 (-11)

New deaths: 1 (+1) (Clinton County reported 1 death)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Monday): 344,670 (+5,261)

Daily positivity rate (as of Saturday): 4.5% (+0.4)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Saturday): 3.0% (no change)

Regional hospitalizations: 39 (-1) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 2 (no change) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Monday): 33% (+1.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 30 new positives, 0 new deaths, 561 new tests administered, 158 new recoveries, 3 fewer patients hospitalized, 1 additional patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 29,557 positives, 472 deaths, 318,183 tests administered, 28,798 recoveries, 18 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,562 doses Monday, bringing the total to 135,383

% of population fully vaccinated: 21.78%

Congregate living facilities: Willow Creek in Belleville reported 1 new case

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 3.5% (-1.3); 7-day average — 2.1% (no change)

MADISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 28,891 positives, 483 deaths, 289,600 tests administered, 28,619 recoveries, 18 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 2,983 doses Monday, bringing the total to 141,831

% of population fully vaccinated: 22.99%

Positivity rate (as of Saturday): Daily — 5.4% (-0.3); 7-day average — 5.4% (+0.1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 0 new positives, 1 new death

Total overall: 5,678 positives, 90 deaths, 5,574 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 366 doses Monday, bringing the total to 20,209

% of population fully vaccinated: 21.94%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 2.2% (+1.3); 7-day average — 1.5% (no change)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,069 positives, 85 deaths, 3,958 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 42 doses Monday, bringing the total to 14,299

% of population fully vaccinated: 18.91%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.0% (-4.1); 7-day average — 2.3% (-0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,260 positives, 105 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 120 doses Monday, bringing the total to 18,031

% of population fully vaccinated: 20.40%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 10.5% (+3.4); 7-day average — 6.0% (+0.2)

BOND COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered (Bond County last reported any new data March 10.)

Vaccines administered: 101 doses Monday, bringing the total to 7,278

% of population fully vaccinated: 17.67%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 3.4% (-0.5); 7-day average — 0.9% (+0.1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,626 positives, 29 deaths, 1,603 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 79 doses Monday, bringing the total to 7,630

% of population fully vaccinated: 25.30%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.0% (-8.3); 7-day average — 3.8% (-0.1)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Tuesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,931 (+830)

New deaths: 13 (+2)

New COVID-19 tests: 51,625 (-7,961)

Total cases: 1,261,667

Total deaths: 21,395

Total tests: 20,737,823

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 2,424,674 (+43,941) — or 19.03% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 6,413,258 (+95,188)

Hospitalizations: 1,648 (+67)

People in ICU: 357 (-1)

People on ventilators: 143 (-16)

Statewide positivity rate (from March 30-April 5): 3.9%

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Tuesday afternoon:

U.S.: 31,434,467 cases, 568,894 deaths, 23,960,579 recoveries





31,434,467 cases, 568,894 deaths, 23,960,579 recoveries World: 132,242,336 cases, 2,869,886 deaths, 106,456,595 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Wednesday, April 7; and Thursday, April 8: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key