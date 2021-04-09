More than 155,000 vaccinated in southwest IL as case rate continues to rise

COVID-19 summary for Friday, April 9

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 155,082 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 360,427 individuals.

Meanwhile, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 289,582 people and fully vaccinated 124,915 against the coronavirus.

Overall, Madison County has administered 147,865 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 64,715 residents, and St. Clair County has administered 141,717 vaccines and fully vaccinated 60,200 individuals.

In total, more than 2.6 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

On Friday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.4%, the same as the previous day. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 3.6% on Friday, down from 4.5% on Thursday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability dipped slightly from 32% on Thursday to 31% on Friday.

Friday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 65 (-48)

New deaths: 0 (-1)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Thursday): 360,427 (+5,676)

Daily positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 3.6% (-0.9)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 3.4% (no change from Thursday)

Regional hospitalizations: 42 (-1) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 0 (no change) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Thursday): 31% (-1.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 54 new positives, 0 new deaths, 1,065 new tests administered, 28 new recoveries, 1 fewer patient on ventilators

Total overall: 29,701 positives, 473 deaths, 320,222 tests administered, 28,871 recoveries, 19 patients hospitalized with 0 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 2,336 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 141,717

% of population fully vaccinated: 23.06%

Congregate living facilities: Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea reported 1 case

Positivity rates (as ofTuesday): Daily — 3.7% (-1.0); 7-day average — 2.9% (+0.3)

MADISON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 28,991 positives, 488 deaths, 291,609 tests administered, 28,712 recoveries, 19 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,707 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 147,865

% of population fully vaccinated: 24.47%

Positivity rate (as of Tuesday): Daily — 7.7% (+3.7); 7-day average — 5.1% (-0.1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,862 positives, 90 deaths, 5,758 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 833 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 21,437

% of population fully vaccinated: 24.66%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 1.1% (-0.2)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,092 positives, 85 deaths, 3,977 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 316 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 15,063

% of population fully vaccinated: 20.79%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.0% (-2.4.); 7-day average — 2.5% (+0.2)

MONROE COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 9 new positives

Total overall: 4,296 positives, 105 deaths, 4 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 280 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 18,893

% of population fully vaccinated: 21.46%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.0% (-4.8); 7-day average — 6.0% (-0.2)

BOND COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered (Bond County last reported any new data March 10.)

Vaccines administered: 89 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 7,561

% of population fully vaccinated: 18.70%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 8.0% (+8.0); 7-day average — 0.8% (no change)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 2 new positives

Total overall: 1,629 positives, 29 deaths, 1,605 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 85 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 7,891

% of population fully vaccinated: 26.67%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 3.2% (-0.3)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 4,004 (+265)

New deaths: 21 (-13)

New COVID-19 tests: 101,737 (+3,996)

Total cases: 1,273,200

Total deaths: 21,476

Total tests: 21,017,929

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 2,665,722 (+94,068) — or 20.92% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 6,871,645 (+264,462)

Hospitalizations: 1,808 (+10)

People in ICU: 369 (+18)

People on ventilators: 163 (+12)

Statewide positivity rate (from April 2-8): 4.2% (no change)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Friday afternoon:

U.S.: 31,637,243 cases, 572,849 deaths, 24,206,539 recoveries





31,637,243 cases, 572,849 deaths, 24,206,539 recoveries World: 133,718,495 cases, 2,901,600 deaths, 107,839,091 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key