Metro-east’s ICU bed availability improves as COVID-19 positivity rate rises slightly

COVID-19 summary for Wednesday, May 5

According to data released by the state health department Wednesday, the metro-east has now fully vaccinated 216,055 individuals out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region.

In addition, 446,777 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the seven counties.

Specifically, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to administer 357,265 vaccine doses and fully vaccinated 172,374 against the coronavirus.

Overall, Madison County has administered 182,088 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 88,180 residents, while St. Clair County has administered 175,177 vaccines and fully vaccinated 84,194 individuals.

In total, more than 4.2 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 33.07% of the state’s population, according to Illinois Department of Health data.

The state health department listed Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.0% on Wednesday, up slightly from 2.9% on Tuesday. The state also reported a daily positivity rate of 4.7% on Wednesday, down from 5.0% on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability rose from 36% on Tuesday to 38% on Wednesday. That represents the highest availability since April 17 when it stood at 39%.

Click to read COVID-19 updates for your county:

Wednesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4 p.m.): 44 (-12)

New deaths (as of 4 p.m.): 0 (-1)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Tuesday): 446,777 (+2,607)

Daily positivity rate (as of Sunday): 4.7 (-0.3)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Sunday): 3.0% (+0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 38 (+3) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 0 (-0) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Tuesday): 38% (+2.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 33 new positives, 0 new deaths, 903 new tests administered, 30 new recoveries

Total overall: 30,569 positives, 477 deaths, 344,175 tests administered, 29,803 recoveries, 15 patients hospitalized with 0 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 822 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 175,177

% of population fully vaccinated: 32.25%

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 70s. Of the 33 new positives, 29 were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: No new data.

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 6.1% (no change); 7-day average — 2.9% (no change)

MADISON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 29,765 positives, 496 deaths, 311,903 tests administered, 29,495 recoveries, 15 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,423 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 182,088

% of population fully vaccinated: 33.34%

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rate (as of Sunday): Daily — 5.3 (-1.0); 7-day average — 4.1% (+0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 3 new positives, 2 new recoveries

Total overall: 5,744 positives, 90 deaths, 5,638 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 37 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 25,922

% of population fully vaccinated: 34.03%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 2.4% (+0.3); 7-day average — 1.6% (-0.3)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,144 positives, 85 deaths, 4,051 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 177 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 17,897

% of population fully vaccinated: 27.17%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.5% (-0.2); 7-day average — 1.0% (+0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 1 new positive

Total overall: 4,382 positives, 91 deaths, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 74 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 26,983

% of population fully vaccinated: 37.80%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 6.3% (+5.2); 7-day average — 3.2% (+0.3)

BOND COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 7 new positives, 1,305 new tests administered

Total overall: 2,185 positives, 24 deaths, 66,074 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 39 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 9,384

% of population fully vaccinated: 26.81%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (-1.9); 7-day average — 1.9% (no change)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 0 new positives, 2 new recoveries

Total overall: 1,645 positives, 29 deaths, 1,625 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 35 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 9,326

% of population fully vaccinated: 33.66%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (-3.8); 7-day average — 2.0% (no change)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Wednesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,410 (+199)

New deaths: 30 (+11)

New COVID-19 tests: 77,670 (+20,187)

Total cases: 1,346,398

Total deaths: 22,096

Total tests: 23,007,188

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 4,213,268 (+67,557) — or 33.07% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 9,546,833 (+96,415)

Hospitalizations: 2,060 (-14)

People in ICU: 496 (+3)

People on ventilators: 249 (-13)

Statewide positivity rate (from April 28- May 4): 3.9% (+0.6)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Wednesday afternoon:

Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here is an upcoming free coronavirus testing options:

Additionally, the Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Vaccination sites

The following locations are COVID-19 vaccination sites:

Additionally, people can now call 1-844-216-4707 to make an appointment for a COVID vaccine at any HSHS vaccine clinic. Locally, HSHS vaccine clinics are located in O’Fallon, Edwardsville and Highland. For more information, visit www.hshs.org/vaccine.

COVID-19 definition key

