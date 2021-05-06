Metro-east’s COVID-19 positivity rate falls as ICU bed availability rises again

COVID-19 summary for Thursday, May 6

According to data released by the state health department Thursday, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to administer 355,751 vaccine doses and fully vaccinated 173,393 against the coronavirus.

Specifically, Madison County has administered 182,970 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 88,792 residents, while St. Clair County has administered 175,781 vaccines and fully vaccinated 84,601 individuals.

Additionally, St. Clair County health officials said Thursday that Memorial Hospital Belleville informed them, for the first time since March 2020, it did not have any patients admitted due to COVID.

Meanwhile, the metro-east has now fully vaccinated 217,178 individuals out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region. In addition, 448,471 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the seven counties.

In total, more than 4.2 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 33.61% of the state’s population, according to Illinois Department of Health data.

The state health department listed Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.9% on Thursday, down from 3.0% on Wednesday. The state also reported a daily positivity rate of 3.0% on Thursday, down sharply from 4.7% on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability rose from 38% on Wednesday to 39% on Thursday. The ICU bed availability last was this high April 17 and hasn’t been higher than Thursday’s mark since it was at 41% on Nov. 6.

Thursday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 5:30 p.m.): 74 (+5)

New deaths (as of 5:30 p.m.): 0 (no change)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Wednesday): 448,471 (+1,694)

Daily positivity rate (as of Monday): 3.0 (-1.7)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Monday): 2.9% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 27 (-11) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 0 (no change) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Wednesday): 39% (+1.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 26 new positives, 0 new deaths, 1,258 new tests administered, 49 new recoveries, 5 fewer patients hospitalized

Total overall: 30,628 positives, 477 deaths, 346,336 tests administered, 29,852 recoveries, 10 patients hospitalized with 0 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 604 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 175,781

% of population fully vaccinated: 32.41%

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from their teens to their 60s.

Congregate living facilities: BRIA of Belleville reported 1 new case.

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 3.2% (-2.9); 7-day average — 2.9% (no change)

MADISON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 35 new positives, 0 new deaths, 1,134 new tests administered, 22 new recoveries

Total overall: 29,844 positives, 496 deaths, 313,828 tests administered, 29,554 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 702 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 182,970

% of population fully vaccinated: 33.57%

Additional data: No new data as of 5:30 p.m.

Positivity rate (as of Sunday): Daily — 2.4 (-2.9); 7-day average — 3.9% (-0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 2 new positives

Total overall: 5,746 positives, 90 deaths, 5,638 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 33 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 25,955

% of population fully vaccinated: 34.08%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 3.4% (+1.0); 7-day average — 1.9% (+0.3)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 6 new positives, 2 new recoveries, 2 new patients hospitalized

Total overall: 4,151 positives, 85 deaths, 4,054 recoveries, 3 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 64 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 17,961

% of population fully vaccinated: 27.27%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 2.9% (+2.4); 7-day average — 1.0% (no change)

MONROE COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 1 new positive, 1 fewer patient hospitalized

Total overall: 4,383 positives, 92 deaths, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 37 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 27,030

% of population fully vaccinated: 37.91%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 4.4% (-1.9); 7-day average — 3.4% (+0.2)

BOND COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 4 new positives, 1,437 new tests administered





Total overall: 2,189 positives, 24 deaths, 67,511 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 45 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 9,429

% of population fully vaccinated: 26.86%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 4.1% (+4.1); 7-day average — 1.6% (-0.3)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 1,645 positives, 29 deaths, 1,625 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 19 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 9,345

% of population fully vaccinated: 33.73%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 2.0% (no change)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Thursday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,178 (-632)

New deaths: 40 (+10)

New COVID-19 tests: 96,296 (+18,626)

Total cases: 1,348,176

Total deaths: 22,136

Total tests: 23,103,484

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 4,282,681 (+69,413) — or 33.61% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 9,646,432 (+99,599)

Hospitalizations: 2,055 (-5)

People in ICU: 483 (-13)

People on ventilators: 243 (-6)

Statewide positivity rate (from April 29-May 5): 3.0% (-0.9)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Thursday afternoon:

U.S.: 33,321,244 cases, 593,148 deaths, 26,035,314 recoveries





33,321,244 cases, 593,148 deaths, 26,035,314 recoveries World: 155,850,574 cases, 3,255,908 deaths, 133,300,463 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Vaccination sites

The following locations are COVID-19 vaccination sites:

Friday, May 7: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 214, 109 S. Prairie, Bethalto. Appointments preferred, but walk-ups welcome. Schedule at www.madisonchd.org.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 214, 109 S. Prairie, Bethalto. Appointments preferred, but walk-ups welcome. Schedule at www.madisonchd.org. Friday, May 7: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at On the Hill Golf Course American Legion Post 199, 58 Illinois 157, Edwardsville. Appointments preferred, but walk-ups welcome. Schedule at www.madisonchd.org.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at On the Hill Golf Course American Legion Post 199, 58 Illinois 157, Edwardsville. Appointments preferred, but walk-ups welcome. Schedule at www.madisonchd.org. Every Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday): 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/ Every Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 330 W. Main St., Belleville. As vaccine supply allows.

Additionally, people can now call 1-844-216-4707 to make an appointment for a COVID vaccine at any HSHS vaccine clinic. Locally, HSHS vaccine clinics are located in O’Fallon, Edwardsville and Highland. For more information, visit www.hshs.org/vaccine.

O’Fallon and Edwardsville: Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 18 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or people can schedule online. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is administering a limited number of second dose vaccines through the end of April and then will pause their vaccine clinic and direct patients to HSHS Medical Group locations. HSHS Medical Group will continue to offer first and second doses at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, located at 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville; and HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine, located at 1512 N. Green Mount Road, in O’Fallon.

COVID-19 definition key