More than 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines given in Madison, St. Clair counties
COVID-19 summary for Monday, April 12
According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 164,530 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 373,879 individuals.
Meanwhile, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 301,265 people and fully vaccinated 133,119 against the coronavirus.
Overall, Madison County has administered 153,750 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 68,965 residents, and St. Clair County has administered 147,515 vaccines and fully vaccinated 64,154 individuals.
In total, more than 2.8 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.
On Monday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.3%, down from 3.5% the previous day. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 2.5% on Monday, down from 2.2% on Sunday.
Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability remained at 34% on Monday, the same as Sunday’s rate.
Monday’s breakdown for Region 4
New cases: 63
New deaths: 0
Total vaccine doses administered (as of Sunday): 373,879
Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 2.5% (+0.3)
7-day average positivity rate (as of Friday): 3.4% (no change from Thursday)
Regional hospitalizations: 43 (provided by St. Clair County)
Regional patients on ventilators: 0 (no change) (provided by St. Clair County)
ICU bed availability (as of Sunday): 34% (+2.0)
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
Monday’s new data: 21 new positives, 0 new deaths, 532 new tests administered
Total overall: 29,782 positives, 474 deaths, 323,533 tests administered, 28,967 recoveries, 22 patients hospitalized with 0 patients on a ventilator
Vaccines administered: 1,814 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 147,515
% of population fully vaccinated: 24.57%
Congregate living facilities: No new cases or deaths
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.4% (+1.1); 7-day average — 3.0% (-0.2)
MADISON COUNTY
Total overall: 28,991 positives, 488 deaths, 292,494 tests administered, 28,753 recoveries, 15 patients hospitalized with 0 patient on a ventilator
Vaccines administered: 2,057 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 153,750
% of population fully vaccinated: 26.08%
Positivity rate (as of Friday): Daily — 3.0% (-2.4); 7-day average — 4.8% (-0.4)
CLINTON COUNTY
Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 5,862 positives, 90 deaths, 5,758 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 101 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 21,809
% of population fully vaccinated: 25.45%
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.7% (-0.1); 7-day average — 1.2% (+0.1)
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 4,095 positives, 85 deaths, 3,979 recoveries, 0 patient hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 46 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 15,300
% of population fully vaccinated: 21.38%
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.2% (+1.3.); 7-day average — 2.0% (-0.1)
MONROE COUNTY
Monday’s new data: 29 new positives
Total overall: 4,325 positives, 105 deaths, 4 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 98 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 19,460
% of population fully vaccinated: 22.24%
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 12.5% (+5.5); 7-day average — 8.8% (+0.6)
BOND COUNTY
Monday’s new data (March 7-12): 12 new positives
Total overall: 2,117 positives, 21 deaths, 59,362 tests administered (Bond County last reported any new data March 10.)
Vaccines administered: 13 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 7,871
% of population fully vaccinated: 20.47%
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 0.3% (-0.4); 7-day average — 1.2% (no change)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Monday’s new data: 1 new positive
Total overall: 1,630 positives, 29 deaths, 1,609 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 128 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 8,174
% of population fully vaccinated: 28.05%
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 0.0% (-2.4); 7-day average — 1.2% (-0.5)
Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Monday
This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.
New cases of COVID-19: 2,433
New deaths: 18
New COVID-19 tests: 53,115
Total cases: 1,282,205
Total deaths: 21,523
Total tests: 21,225,122
Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 2,890,492 — or 22.69% of the population
Total vaccine doses administered: 7,243,383
Hospitalizations: 1,998
People in ICU: 418
People on ventilators: 177
Statewide positivity rate (from April 5-11): 4.4%
Nation, world COVID-19 statistics
Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Monday afternoon:
- U.S.: 31,932,999 cases, 575,934 deaths, 24,491,808 recoveries
- World: 137,026,268 cases, 2,954,468 deaths, 110,178,638 recoveries
Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site
The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.
The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.
COVID-19 definition key
- Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.
- Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.
- ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
- % of population vaccinated: The number of county residents who have received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
