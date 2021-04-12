More than 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines given in Madison, St. Clair counties

COVID-19 summary for Monday, April 12

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 164,530 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 373,879 individuals.

Meanwhile, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 301,265 people and fully vaccinated 133,119 against the coronavirus.

Overall, Madison County has administered 153,750 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 68,965 residents, and St. Clair County has administered 147,515 vaccines and fully vaccinated 64,154 individuals.

In total, more than 2.8 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

On Monday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.3%, down from 3.5% the previous day. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 2.5% on Monday, down from 2.2% on Sunday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability remained at 34% on Monday, the same as Sunday’s rate.

Monday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 63

New deaths: 0

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Sunday): 373,879

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 2.5% (+0.3)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Friday): 3.4% (no change from Thursday)

Regional hospitalizations: 43 (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 0 (no change) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Sunday): 34% (+2.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 21 new positives, 0 new deaths, 532 new tests administered

Total overall: 29,782 positives, 474 deaths, 323,533 tests administered, 28,967 recoveries, 22 patients hospitalized with 0 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,814 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 147,515

% of population fully vaccinated: 24.57%

Congregate living facilities: No new cases or deaths

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.4% (+1.1); 7-day average — 3.0% (-0.2)

MADISON COUNTY

Total overall: 28,991 positives, 488 deaths, 292,494 tests administered, 28,753 recoveries, 15 patients hospitalized with 0 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 2,057 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 153,750

% of population fully vaccinated: 26.08%

Positivity rate (as of Friday): Daily — 3.0% (-2.4); 7-day average — 4.8% (-0.4)

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,862 positives, 90 deaths, 5,758 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 101 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 21,809

% of population fully vaccinated: 25.45%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.7% (-0.1); 7-day average — 1.2% (+0.1)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,095 positives, 85 deaths, 3,979 recoveries, 0 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 46 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 15,300

% of population fully vaccinated: 21.38%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.2% (+1.3.); 7-day average — 2.0% (-0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 29 new positives

Total overall: 4,325 positives, 105 deaths, 4 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 98 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 19,460

% of population fully vaccinated: 22.24%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 12.5% (+5.5); 7-day average — 8.8% (+0.6)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data (March 7-12): 12 new positives

Total overall: 2,117 positives, 21 deaths, 59,362 tests administered (Bond County last reported any new data March 10.)

Vaccines administered: 13 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 7,871

% of population fully vaccinated: 20.47%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 0.3% (-0.4); 7-day average — 1.2% (no change)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 1 new positive

Total overall: 1,630 positives, 29 deaths, 1,609 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 128 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 8,174

% of population fully vaccinated: 28.05%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 0.0% (-2.4); 7-day average — 1.2% (-0.5)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,433

New deaths: 18

New COVID-19 tests: 53,115

Total cases: 1,282,205

Total deaths: 21,523

Total tests: 21,225,122

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 2,890,492 — or 22.69% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 7,243,383

Hospitalizations: 1,998

People in ICU: 418

People on ventilators: 177

Statewide positivity rate (from April 5-11): 4.4%

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Monday afternoon:

U.S.: 31,932,999 cases, 575,934 deaths, 24,491,808 recoveries





31,932,999 cases, 575,934 deaths, 24,491,808 recoveries World: 137,026,268 cases, 2,954,468 deaths, 110,178,638 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

