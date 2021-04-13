Southwest IL has distributed nearly 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 summary for Tuesday, April 13

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 166,355 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 392,549 individuals.

Meanwhile, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 303,391 people and fully vaccinated 134,407 against the coronavirus.

Overall, Madison County has administered 154,822 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 69,538 residents, and St. Clair County has administered 148,659 vaccines and fully vaccinated 64,869 individuals.

In total, more than 2.9 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.3%, the same as the previous day. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 3.8% on Tuesday, up from 2.5% on Monday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability remained at 36% on Tuesday, up from 36% the previous day.

Tuesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 65 (-15)

New deaths: 0 (no change)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Monday): 373,879

Daily positivity rate (as of Saturday): 3.9% (+1.4)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Saturday): 3.3% (no change from Sunday)

Regional hospitalizations: 49 (+6) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 1 (+1) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Monday): 36% (+2.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 22 new positives, 0 new deaths, 744 new tests administered, 26 new recoveries, 3 additional patients hospitalized and 1 new patient on a ventilator.

Total overall: 29,804 positives, 474 deaths, 324,277 tests administered, 28,993 recoveries, 25 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,054 doses Monday, bringing the total to 148,569

% of population fully vaccinated: 24.85%

Congregate living facilities: Willowcreek of Belleville reported 1 new case.

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 5.0% (+2.6); 7-day average — 3.10% (+0.1)

MADISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 34 new positives, 432 new tests administered

Total overall: 29,155 positives, 488 deaths, 295,035 tests administered, 28,863 recoveries, 19 patients hospitalized with 0 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,072 doses Monday, bringing the total to 155,822

% of population fully vaccinated: 26.29%

Positivity rate (as of Saturday): Daily — 4.7% (+1.7); 7-day average — 4.7% (-0.1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 2 new positives

Total overall: 5,864 positives, 90 deaths, 5,584 recoveries, 0 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 291 doses Monday, bringing the total to 22,100

% of population fully vaccinated: 26.15%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.0% (-1.7); 7-day average — 1.1% (-0.1)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 0 new positives

Total overall: 4,098 positives, 85 deaths, 3,998recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 186 doses Monday, bringing the total to 15,486

% of population fully vaccinated: 21.59%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.7% (-0.5); 7-day average — 1.8% (-0.2)

MONROE COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 3 new positives

Total overall: 4,328 positives, 105 deaths, 4 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 386 doses Monday, bringing the total to 19,846

% of population fully vaccinated: 22.39%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 11.0% (-1.5); 7-day average — 9.0% (+0.2)

BOND COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 1 new positive

Total overall: 2,118 positives, 21 deaths, 59,922 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 127 doses Monday, bringing the total to 7,998

% of population fully vaccinated: 21.14%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 1.1% (+0.7); 7-day average — 1.1% (-0.1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,630 positives, 29 deaths, 1,609 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 68 doses Monday, bringing the total to 8,242

% of population fully vaccinated: 28.37%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 1.1% (-0.1)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Tuesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 3,193 (+760)

New deaths: 17 (-1)

New COVID-19 tests: 58,248 (+5,133)

Total cases: 1,285,398

Total deaths: 21,540

Total tests: 21,283,370

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 2,952,843 (+62,351) — or 23.18% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 7,344,112 (+100,729)

Hospitalizations: 2,028 (+30)

People in ICU: 466 (+48)

People on ventilators: 185 (+8)

Statewide positivity rate (from April 6-12): 4.3%

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Tuesday afternoon:

U.S.: 31,932,999 cases, 575,934 deaths, 24,491,808 recoveries





31,932,999 cases, 575,934 deaths, 24,491,808 recoveries World: 137,026,268 cases, 2,954,468 deaths, 110,178,638 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

