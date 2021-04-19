St. Clair, Madison counties see big drop in COVID deaths compared to last spring

COVID-19 summary for Monday, April 19

St. Clair and Madison counties have reported a nearly 75% drop in COVID-19 deaths in April, compared to this time last month.

Madison County has reported seven deaths in April and St. Clair County has reported three. That’s compared to 19 deaths in St. Clair County and 16 in Madison County by March 19.

In total, St. Clair County has reported 474 deaths from COVID-19 and Madison County has reported 490.

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 320,989 people and fully vaccinated 145,545 against the coronavirus.

Overall, Madison County has administered 162,832 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 74,060 residents, while St. Clair County has administered 158,157 vaccines and fully vaccinated 71,485 individuals.

Meanwhile, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 183,036 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 402,317 individuals.

In total, nearly 3.3 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or more than one quarter of the state’s population, according to IDPH data.

On Monday the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.3%, up from 3.0% Sunday. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 4.1% on Monday, up from 1.7% on Sunday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability decreased to 38% Monday, down from 39% Sunday.

Monday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 47

New deaths: 1 (St. Clair County reported 1 new death)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Sunday): 402,317

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 4.1% (+2.4)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Friday): 3.3% (+0.3)

Regional hospitalizations: 49 (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 2 (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Sunday): 38% (-1.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 18 new positives, 1 new death, 961 new tests administered

Total overall: 30,015 positives, 475 deaths, 330,067 tests administered, 29,226 recoveries, 23 patients hospitalized with 0 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,420 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 158,157

% of population fully vaccinated: 27.38%

Congregate living facilities: Bradford Place in Swansea reported 1 new case.

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 5.4% (+4.4); 7-day average — 3.2% (+0.3)

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 29,348 positives, 490 deaths, 300,039 tests administered, 28,973 recoveries, 18 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,846 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 162,832

% of population fully vaccinated: 28.00%

Positivity rate (as of Friday): Daily — 5.4 (+1.3); 7-day average — 4.7% (+0.4)

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data (April 17-19): 7 new positives

Total overall: 5,703 positives, 90 deaths, 5,594 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 57 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 23,592

% of population fully vaccinated: 29.08%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.1% (-0.1); 7-day average — 1.5% (-0.2)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,106 positives, 85 deaths, 4,005 recoveries, 0 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 13 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 16,271

% of population fully vaccinated: 23.28%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 0.6% (+0.3); 7-day average — 0.9% (-0.2)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 9 new positives

Total overall: 4,345 positives, 105 deaths, 4 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 785 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 24,183

% of population fully vaccinated: 32.01%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.1% (-3.9); 7-day average — 7.0% (-1.7)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data (April 16-19): 13 new positives

Total overall: 2,135 positives, 21 deaths, 60,950 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 10 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 8,560

% of population fully vaccinated: 23.30%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.2% (-1.0); 7-day average — 1.5% (+0.2)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,633 positives, 29 deaths, 1,609 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 149 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 8,722

% of population fully vaccinated: 30.55%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.9% (+2.9); 7-day average — 2.6% (+0.4)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,959

New deaths: 22

New COVID-19 tests: 47,506

Total cases: 1,304,200

Total deaths: 21,685

Total tests: 21,776,820

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 3,365,282 — or 26.41% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 8,119,867

Hospitalizations: 2,128

People in ICU: 491

People on ventilators: 227

Statewide positivity rate (from April 12-18): 4.0

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Monday afternoon:

U.S.: 32,224,139 cases, 578,993 deaths, 24,770,980 recoveries





32,224,139 cases, 578,993 deaths, 24,770,980 recoveries World: 139,710,705 cases, 2,999,996 deaths, 118,763,478 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Tuesday, April 20; Wednesday, April 21; and Thursday, April 22: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

Additionally, the Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Vaccination sites

The following locations are COVID-19 vaccination sites:

Every Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday): 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 S Belt E #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 S Belt E #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/ Monday, April 19: Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. www.madisonchd.org.





Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. www.madisonchd.org. Tuesday, April 20: Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. www.madisonchd.org.





Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. www.madisonchd.org. Tuesday, April 20: Lewis and Clark College, Godfrey. www.madisonchd.org.





Lewis and Clark College, Godfrey. www.madisonchd.org. Wednesday, April 21: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Student Fitness Center, 35 Circle Drive, Edwardsville. www.madisonchd.org.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Student Fitness Center, 35 Circle Drive, Edwardsville. www.madisonchd.org. Thursday, April 22: Lewis and Clark College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. www.madisonchd.org.

Lewis and Clark College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. www.madisonchd.org. Saturday, April 24: Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton. www.madisonchd.org.

Additionally, people can now call 1-844-216-4707 to make an appointment for a COVID vaccine at any HSHS vaccine clinic.

Locally, HSHS vaccine clinics are located in O’Fallon, Edwardsville and Highland. For more information, visit www.hshs.org/vaccine.

O’Fallon and Edwardsville: Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 18 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or people can schedule online. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is administering a limited number of second dose vaccines through the end of April and then will pause their vaccine clinic and direct patients to HSHS Medical Group locations. HSHS Medical Group will continue to offer first and second doses at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, located at 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville; and HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine, located at 1512 N. Green Mount Road, in O’Fallon.

Highland: HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland is hosting their next vaccine clinic Wednesday, April 21. Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 18 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or people can schedule online.

