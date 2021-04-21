St. Clair, Madison near 30% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

COVID-19 summary for Wednesday, April 21

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 328,227 people and fully vaccinated 151,405 against the coronavirus.

Overall, Madison County has administered 166,980 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 77,354 residents, while St. Clair County has administered 161,247 vaccines and fully vaccinated 74,051 individuals.

Meanwhile, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 190,197 people and administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 411,129 individuals.

In total, nearly 3.4 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 27.4% state’s population, according to IDPH data.

On Wednesday the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.3%, down from 3.4% Tuesday. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 3.1% on Wednesday, down from 5.4% on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability decreased to 34% Wednesday, down from 35% Tuesday.

Wednesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 57 (+15)

New deaths: 0 (-1)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Tuesday): 411,129 (+5,953)

Daily positivity rate (as of Sunday): 3.1% (-2.3)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Sunday): 3.3% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 46 (-2)(provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 4 (+2) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Tuesday): 34% (-1.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 52 new positives, 0 new deaths, 674 new tests administered, 44 new recoveries, 4 new patients hospitalized, 1 new patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 30,089 positives, 475 deaths, 331,494 tests administered, 29,286 recoveries, 26 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 2,804 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 161,247

% of population fully vaccinated: 28.37%

Congregate living facilities: New Athens Home for the Aged reported 1 new case.

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 3.7% (-1.0); 7-day average — 3.0% (-0.2)

MADISON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 29,409 positives, 493 deaths, 301,083 tests administered, 29,062 recoveries, 17 patients hospitalized with 1 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 2,464 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 166,980

% of population fully vaccinated: 29.25%

Positivity rate (as of Sunday): Daily — 4.0 (-4.4); 7-day average — 5.1% (-0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 3 new positives

Total overall: 5,708 positives, 90 deaths, 5,599 recoveries, 2 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 126 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 23,773

% of population fully vaccinated: 29.18%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (-3.4); 7-day average — 1.9% (no change)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,113 positives, 85 deaths, 4,013 recoveries, 0 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 79 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 16,698

% of population fully vaccinated: 24.41%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 1.3% (+1.3); 7-day average — 1.0% (+0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 6 new positives

Total overall: 4,352 positives, 105 deaths, 4 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 320 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 24,852

% of population fully vaccinated: 33.34%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily —0.0% (-2.9); 7-day average — 2.7% (-0.4)

BOND COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,135 positives, 21 deaths, 60,950 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 126 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 8,795

% of population fully vaccinated: 24.47%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (-1.5); 7-day average — 1.4% (-0.2)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 2 new positives

Total overall: 1,637 positives, 29 deaths, 1,614 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 34 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 8,784

% of population fully vaccinated: 30.80%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 5.3% (+5.3); 7-day average — 2.6% (-0.1)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Wednesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,765 (+178)

New deaths: 28 (+19)

New COVID-19 tests: 81,133 (+18,707)

Total cases: 1,309,552

Total deaths: 21,722

Total tests: 21,920,359

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 3,498,473— or 27.46% of the population (+82,234)

Total vaccine doses administered: 8,342,542 (+140,712)

Hospitalizations: 2,191 (-97)

People in ICU: 521 (-1)

People on ventilators: 237 (+14)

Statewide positivity rate (from April 14-20): 3.8% (no change)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Wednesday afternoon:

U.S.: 32,560,889 cases, 582,818 deaths, 25,120,268 recoveries

32,560,889 cases, 582,818 deaths, 25,120,268 recoveries World: 144,235,712 cases, 3,065,828 deaths, 122,395,641 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Tuesday, April 20; Wednesday, April 21; and Thursday, April 22: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

Additionally, the Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Vaccination sites

The following locations are COVID-19 vaccination sites:

Every Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday): 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 S Belt E #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 S Belt E #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/ Monday, April 19: Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. www.madisonchd.org.





Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. www.madisonchd.org. Tuesday, April 20: Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. www.madisonchd.org.





Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. www.madisonchd.org. Tuesday, April 20: Lewis and Clark College, Godfrey. www.madisonchd.org.





Lewis and Clark College, Godfrey. www.madisonchd.org. Wednesday, April 21: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Student Fitness Center, 35 Circle Drive, Edwardsville. www.madisonchd.org.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Student Fitness Center, 35 Circle Drive, Edwardsville. www.madisonchd.org. Thursday, April 22: Lewis and Clark College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. www.madisonchd.org.

Lewis and Clark College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. www.madisonchd.org. Saturday, April 24: Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton. www.madisonchd.org.

Additionally, people can now call 1-844-216-4707 to make an appointment for a COVID vaccine at any HSHS vaccine clinic.

Locally, HSHS vaccine clinics are located in O’Fallon, Edwardsville and Highland. For more information, visit www.hshs.org/vaccine.

O’Fallon and Edwardsville: Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 18 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or people can schedule online. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is administering a limited number of second dose vaccines through the end of April and then will pause their vaccine clinic and direct patients to HSHS Medical Group locations. HSHS Medical Group will continue to offer first and second doses at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, located at 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville; and HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine, located at 1512 N. Green Mount Road, in O’Fallon.

COVID-19 definition key