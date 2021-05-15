Coronavirus

Looking back at the past week of COVID-19 statistics in southwest IL counties

COVID-19 summary for May 8-14

According to data released by the state health department Friday, the metro-east has now fully vaccinated 225,771 people out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region.

In addition, 461,334 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the seven counties. That represents an increase of 7,352 full vaccinations since the BND last reported data May 7 and an increase of at least one dose of the vaccine to 11,027 people in the region.

Meanwhile, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to administer 368,927 vaccine doses and fully vaccinated 179,905 against the coronavirus. Together, in the past week, the two counties administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 8,812 people and fully vaccinated 5,605 individuals.

Specifically, Madison County has administered 188,576 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 92,613 residents, while St. Clair County has administered 180,351 vaccines and fully vaccinated 87,292 individuals.

In total, more than 4.6 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 36.81% of the state’s population, according to Illinois Department of Health data.

The state health department listed Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.6% on Friday, down from 2.9% a week ago. Throughout the past week, the seven-day positivity rate, ranged from a low of 2.5% to a high of 3.0%.

Also on Friday, the state reported a daily positivity rate of 3.1% on Friday, up from 2.4% a week ago. The daily positivity rate fluctuated between a low of 1.8% and a high of 3.9% the past week.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability was at 33% on Friday, down from 39% a week ago. Over the past week, the ICU bed availability ranged from a low of 32% to a high of 37%.

Staying in Region 4, St. Clair County has not reported a new death since May 4, while the region as a whole has reported 6 deaths total in May. Additionally, St. Clair County reported four COVID-related hospitalizations Friday, the lowest figure since that metric started being tracked April 15, 2020, according to county health officials.

Click to read COVID-19 updates for your county:

Breakdown for Region 4 from May 8-14

New cases: 405

New deaths: 3 (Madison County reported 3 new deaths May 11)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of May 13): 450,317 (+1,846 from May 7-13)

Daily positivity rate (as of May 11): 3.1 (+0.7 from May 4)

7-day average positivity rate (as of May 11): 2.6% (-0.3 from May 4)

Regional hospitalizations: 19 (-16 since May 7) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 1 (no change since May 7) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of May 13): 34% (-0.5 from May 7)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

New data from May 8-14: 163 new positives, 0 new deaths, 5,119 new tests administered, 248 new recoveries, 11 fewer patients hospitalized

Total overall: 30,812 positives, 477 deaths, 352,403 tests administered, 30,125 recoveries, 4 patients hospitalized with 0 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 3,963 doses from May 7-13, bringing the total to 180,351

% of population fully vaccinated: 33.44%

Congregate living facilities: No new data.

Positivity rates (as of May 11; difference noted is from May 4): Daily — 3.3% (+0.8); 7-day average — 5.0% (+2.0)

MADISON COUNTY

New data from May 8-14: 206 new positives, 3 new deaths, 5,542 new tests administered, 222 new recoveries, 5 fewer patients hospitalized

Total overall: 30,050 positives, 499 deaths, 319,370 tests administered, 29,776 recoveries, 11 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 4,849 doses from May 7-13, bringing the total to 188,576

% of population fully vaccinated: 35.02%

Positivity rate (as of May 11; difference noted is from May 4): Daily — 3.9 (+0.5); 7-day average — 4.0% (+0.1)

CLINTON COUNTY

New data from May 8-14: 12 new positives, 0 new deaths, 17 new recoveries

Total overall: 5,760 positives, 90 deaths, 5,656 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 493 doses from May 7-13, bringing the total to 26,666

% of population fully vaccinated: 35.69%

Positivity rates (as of May 11; difference noted is from May 4): Daily — 1.5% (+0.9); 7-day average — 1.0% (-0.7)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

New data from May 8-14: 4 new positives, 0 new deaths, 10 new recoveries, 1 fewer patient hospitalized

Total overall: 4,155 positives, 85 deaths, 4,064 recoveries, 2 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 429 doses from May 7-13, bringing the total to 18,409

% of population fully vaccinated: 28.17%

Positivity rates (as of May 11; difference noted is from May 4): Daily — 0.0% (-0.8); 7-day average — 0.5% (-0.5)

MONROE COUNTY

New data from May 8-14: 5 new cases, 1 new patient hospitalized

Total overall: 4,388 positives, 92 deaths, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 775 doses from May 7-13, bringing the total to 27,997

% of population fully vaccinated: 40.08%

Positivity rates (as of May 11; difference noted is from May 4): Daily — 1.6% (+1.6); 7-day average — 1.0% (-2.0)

BOND COUNTY

New data from May 8-14: 16 new positives, 0 new deaths, 379 new tests administered

Total overall: 2,195 positives, 24 deaths, 67,609 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 242 doses from May 7-13, bringing the total to 9,713

% of population fully vaccinated: 28.04%

Positivity rates (as of May 11; difference noted is from May 4): Daily — 9.6% (+7.7); 7-day average — 5.0% (+3.2)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

New data from May 8-14: 9 new positives, 0 new deaths, 2 new recoveries, 1 new patient hospitalized

Total overall: 1,654 positives, 29 deaths, 1,627 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 276 doses from May 7-13, bringing the total to 9,632

% of population fully vaccinated: 35.21%

Positivity rates (as of May 11; difference noted is from May 4): Daily — 2.1% (+2.1); 7-day average — 2.5% (+1.2)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,841

New deaths: 49

New COVID-19 tests: 83,624

Total cases: 1,363,507

Total deaths: 22,369

Total tests: 23,677,720

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 4,690,335(+355,429 from May 8-14)— or 36.81% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 10,229,330 (+509,372 from May 8-14)

Hospitalizations: 1,708

People in ICU: 425

People on ventilators: 237 (-2)

Statewide positivity rate (from May 7-13): 2.5%

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Friday afternoon:

Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are upcoming free coronavirus testing options:

Additionally, the Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Vaccination sites

The following locations are COVID-19 vaccination sites:

Additionally, people can now call 1-844-216-4707 to make an appointment for a COVID vaccine at any HSHS vaccine clinic. Locally, HSHS vaccine clinics are located in O’Fallon, Edwardsville and Highland. For more information, visit www.hshs.org/vaccine.

COVID-19 definition key

