Looking back at the past week of COVID-19 statistics in metro-east counties in Illinois

COVID-19 summary for May 15-21

According to data released by the state health department Friday, the metro-east has now fully vaccinated 231,906 people out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region.

In addition, 474,722 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the seven counties.

That represents an increase of 6,135 full vaccinations since the BND last reported data May 14 and an increase of at least one dose of the vaccine to 13,388.

Meanwhile, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to administer 380,436 vaccine doses, an increase of 11,509 from the previous week. Additionally, the two counties have fully vaccinated 185,062 against the coronavirus, an uptick of 5,157 from the previous week.

In total, nearly 5 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 39.21% of the state’s population, according to Illinois Department of Health data.

The state health department listed Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.3% on Friday, down from 2.6% a week ago. Throughout the past week, the seven-day positivity rate ranged from a low of 2.3% to a high of 2.6%.

Also on Friday, the state reported a daily positivity rate of 4.0%, up from 3.1% a week ago. The daily positivity rate fluctuated between a low of 1.4% and a high of 4.0% the past week.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability was at 31% on Friday, down from 33% a week ago. Over the past week, the ICU bed availability ranged from a low of 31% to a high of 34%.

Madison County has not reported a new death since May 11, while the region as a whole has reported 10 deaths total in May. However, St. Clair County’s hospitalizations jumped by eight since May 14, while Madison County’s increased by six. St. Clair County has one patient on a ventilator, while Madison County has two patients on ventilators as of data released May 21.

Breakdown for Region 4 from May 15-21

New cases: 355 (-50 from May 14)

New deaths: 3 (no change from May 14) (Randolph County reported 1 new death May 20 and St. Clair County reported 1 new death May 20 and 1 new death May 21.)





Total vaccine doses administered (as of May 20): 474,722 (+13,388) from May 14-20)

Daily positivity rate (as of May 18): 3.0 (-0.1 from May 11)

7-day average positivity rate (as of May 18): 2.3% (-0.3 from May 11)

Regional hospitalizations: 38 (+19 since May 14)

Regional patients on ventilators: 3 (+2 May 14)

ICU bed availability (as of May 20): 31% (-0.3 from May 14)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

New data from May 15-21: 152 new positives, 2 new deaths, 5,657 new tests administered, 162 new recoveries, 8 new patients hospitalized, 1 new patient on a ventilator

Total: 30,812 positives, 479 deaths, 358,060 tests administered, 30,287 recoveries, 12 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 5,227 doses from May 14-20, bringing the total to 185,578

% of population fully vaccinated: 34.28%

Positivity rates (as of May 18; difference noted is from May 11): Daily — 3.2% (-0.1); 7-day average — 2.0% (-3.0)

MADISON COUNTY

New data from May 15-21: 151 new positives, 0 new deaths, 5,606 new tests administered, 183 new recoveries, 6 new patients hospitalized, 1 new patient on a ventilator

Total: 30,050 positives, 499 deaths, 319,370 tests administered, 29,776 recoveries, 17 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 6,282 doses from May 14-20, bringing the total to 194,858

% of population fully vaccinated: 36.14%

Positivity rate (as of May 18; difference noted is from May 11): Daily — 4.9 (+1.0); 7-day average — 3.6% (-0.4)

CLINTON COUNTY

New data from May 15-21: 9 new positives, 0 new deaths, 9 new recoveries, 2 fewer patients hospitalized

Total: 5,769 positives, 90 deaths, 5,665 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 415 doses from May 14-20, bringing the total to 27,081

% of population fully vaccinated: 36.23%

Positivity rates (as of May 18; difference noted is from May 11): Daily — 0.0% (-1.5); 7-day average — 0.9% (-0.1)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

New data from May 15-21: 12 new positives, 1 new death, 5 new recoveries, 2 fewer patient hospitalized

Total: 4,167 positives, 86 deaths, 4,069 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 372 doses from May 14-20, bringing the total to 18,781

% of population fully vaccinated: 28.89%

Positivity rates (as of May 18; difference noted is from May 11): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 1.0% (+0.5)

MONROE COUNTY

New data from May 15-21: 2 new cases, 1 new patient hospitalized

Total: 4,390 positives, 92 deaths, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 635 doses from May 14-20, bringing the total to 28,632

% of population fully vaccinated: 40.95%

Positivity rates (as of May 18; difference noted is from May 11): Daily — 4.7% (+3.1); 7-day average — 0.9% (-0.1)

BOND COUNTY

New data from May 15-21: 27 new positives, 0 new deaths

Total: 2,222 positives, 24 deaths, 67,609 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 274 doses from May 14-20, bringing the total to 9,987

% of population fully vaccinated: 29.05%

Positivity rates (as of May 18; difference noted is from May 11): Daily — 8.5% (-1.1); 7-day average — 4.4% (-0.6)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

New data from May 15-21: 2 new positives, 0 new deaths, 8 new recoveries

Total: 1,656 positives, 29 deaths, 1,635 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 173 doses from May 14-20, bringing the total to 9,805

% of population fully vaccinated: 36.01%

Positivity rates (as of May 18; difference noted is from May 11): Daily — 0.0% (-2.1); 7-day average — 1.8% (-0.7)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,573

New deaths: 21

New COVID-19 tests: 73,099

Total cases: 1,373,457 (+9,950 from May 15-21)

Total deaths: 22,369 (+187 from May 15-21)

Total tests: 24,124,753 (+447,033 from May 15-21)

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 4,995,694 (+305,359 from May 15-21)— or 39.21% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 10,767,013 (+537,683 from May 15-21)

Hospitalizations: 1,426 (-282 from May 15-21)

People in ICU: 360 (-65 from May 15-21)

People on ventilators: 206 (-31 from May 15-21)

Statewide positivity rate (from May 14-20): 2.2% (-0.3 from last week)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Friday afternoon:

U.S.: 33,833,181 cases, 602,616 deaths, 27,358,651 recoveries





33,833,181 cases, 602,616 deaths, 27,358,651 recoveries World: 165,866,568 cases, 3,445,199 deaths, 146,571,748 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are some upcoming free coronavirus testing options:

Monday, May 24: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle. Tuesday, May 25: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle. Thursday, May 27: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

Friday, May 28: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

Additionally, the Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Vaccination sites

The following locations are COVID-19 vaccination sites:

Saturday, May 22 (Pfizer): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drice, Collinsville, 12 & older eligible. Parent/guardian must accompany minors age 12-17. Walk ins welcome; appointments preferred. Register at www.madisconchd.org.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drice, Collinsville, 12 & older eligible. Parent/guardian must accompany minors age 12-17. Walk ins welcome; appointments preferred. Register at www.madisconchd.org. Saturday, May 22 (Johnson & Johnson): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Granite City Township Building, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Anyone 18 or older is eligible. Walk ins welcome; appointments preferred. Register at www.madisconchd.org or by calling 618-692-8954 ext. 2.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Granite City Township Building, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Anyone 18 or older is eligible. Walk ins welcome; appointments preferred. Register at www.madisconchd.org or by calling 618-692-8954 ext. 2. Sunday, May 23 (Pfizer): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drice, Collinsville, 12 & older eligible. Parent/guardian must accompany minors age 12-17. Walk ins welcome; appointments prefered. Register at www.madisconchd.org.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drice, Collinsville, 12 & older eligible. Parent/guardian must accompany minors age 12-17. Walk ins welcome; appointments prefered. Register at www.madisconchd.org. Monday, May 24 (Pfizer): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drice, Collinsville, 12 & older eligible. Parent/guardian must accompany minors age 12-17. Walk ins welcome; appointments prefered. Register at www.madisconchd.org.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drice, Collinsville, 12 & older eligible. Parent/guardian must accompany minors age 12-17. Walk ins welcome; appointments prefered. Register at www.madisconchd.org. Tuesday, May 25 (Pfizer): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drice, Collinsville, 12 & older eligible. Parent/guardian must accompany minors age 12-17. Walk ins welcome; appointments preferred. Register at www.madisconchd.org.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drice, Collinsville, 12 & older eligible. Parent/guardian must accompany minors age 12-17. Walk ins welcome; appointments preferred. Register at www.madisconchd.org. Every Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday): 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/. This site will close permanently Saturday, May 30.





8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/. This site will close permanently Saturday, May 30. Every Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 330 W. Main St., Belleville. As vaccine supply allows.

Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday: Child and adult immunization clinics at the Madison County Health Department, 101 Edwardsville Road, Wood River. By appointment only. Call 618-692-8954 ext. 2. For more information, visit: http://www.co.madison.il.us/.../immunization_clinic.php.

Additionally, people can now call 1-844-216-4707 to make an appointment for a COVID vaccine at any HSHS vaccine clinic. Locally, HSHS vaccine clinics are located in O’Fallon, Edwardsville and Highland. For more information, visit www.hshs.org/vaccine.

O’Fallon and Edwardsville: Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 16 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or people can schedule online. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is administering a limited number of second dose vaccines through the end of April and then will pause their vaccine clinic and direct patients to HSHS Medical Group locations. HSHS Medical Group will continue to offer first and second doses at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, located at 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville; and HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine, located at 1512 N. Green Mount Road, in O’Fallon. Additionally, COVID vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds are now available. Call 1-844-216-4707 for an appointment.

Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 16 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or people can schedule online. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is administering a limited number of second dose vaccines through the end of April and then will pause their vaccine clinic and direct patients to HSHS Medical Group locations. HSHS Medical Group will continue to offer first and second doses at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, located at 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville; and HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine, located at 1512 N. Green Mount Road, in O’Fallon. Additionally, COVID vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds are now available. Call 1-844-216-4707 for an appointment. Drive-Thru Care – O’Fallon: People can make vaccination appointments from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Walk-ins are welcome from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. This location is at 406 Hartman Lane, O’Fallon.

COVID-19 definition key