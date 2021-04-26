Southwest IL counties have fully vaccinated more than 30% of population against COVID

COVID-19 summary for Monday, April 26

More than 30% of all residents in the metro-east have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

According to data released by the state health department on Monday, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 202,438 out of the estimated 660,225 who live here. In addition, 437,368 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the seven counties.

Meanwhile, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 351,266 people and fully vaccinated 161,142 against the coronavirus.

Overall, Madison County has administered 184,060 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 82,644 residents, while St. Clair County has administered 167,206 vaccines and fully vaccinated 78,498 individuals.

In total, more than 3.7 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 29.75% of the state’s population, according to IDPH data.

On Monday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.8%, down from 3.0% the previous day.. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 2.4% on Monday, up from 1.6% on Sunday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability increased again, from 36% on Monday to 35% on Sunday.

Monday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 45

New deaths: 0

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Sunday): 437,368

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 2.8 (-0.2)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Friday): 2.4% (+0.8)

Regional hospitalizations: 48 (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 4 (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Sunday): 36% (+1.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 31 new positives, 0 new deaths, 616 new tests administered

Total overall: 30,310 positives, 475 deaths, 336,090 tests administered, 29,475 recoveries, 26 patients hospitalized with 3 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 503 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 167,206

% of population fully vaccinated: 30.07%

Congregate living facilities: No new cases or deaths

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 3.7% (+2.1); 7-day average — 2.9% (-0.1)

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 29,476 positives, 493 deaths, 302,874 tests administered, 29,110 recoveries, 16 patients hospitalized with 0 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,053 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 174,060

% of population fully vaccinated: 31.25%

Positivity rate (as of Friday): Daily — 2.3(+0.6); 7-day average — 3.8% (-0.5)

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 5 new positive, 14 new recoveries

Total overall: 5,726 positives, 90 deaths, 5,615 recoveries, 4 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 34 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 25,046

% of population fully vaccinated: 32.28%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 0.6% (-1.1); 7-day average — 2.9% (+0.1)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,124 positives, 85 deaths, 4,024 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 6 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 17,164

% of population fully vaccinated: 25.46%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.6% (+1.0); 7-day average — 1.0% (+0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,354 positives, 105 deaths, 4 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 125 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 25,810

% of population fully vaccinated: 35.60%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.9% (+1.2); 7-day average — 1.3% (-0.1)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 7 new positives

Total overall: 2,162 positives, 21 deaths, 65,219 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 7 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 9,119

% of population fully vaccinated: 25.86%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 0.7% (-1.7); 7-day average — 2.2% (-0.1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 2 new positives

Total overall: 1,641 positives, 29 deaths, 1,618 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 38 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 8,963

% of population fully vaccinated: 31.80%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 3.1% (+1.2); 7-day average — 1.6% (+0.1)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,137

New deaths: 10

New COVID-19 tests: 49,236

Total cases: 1,323,170

Total deaths: 21,836

Total tests: 22,318,791

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 3,790,976— or 29.75% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 8,860,975

Hospitalizations: 2,083

People in ICU: 506

People on ventilators: 251

Statewide positivity rate (from April 19-25): 3.5%

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Monday afternoon:

U.S.: 32,860,178 cases, 586,412 deaths, 25,419,689 recoveries





32,860,178 cases, 586,412 deaths, 25,419,689 recoveries World: 148,361,569 cases, 3,130,024 deaths, 125,900,418 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Additionally, the Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Vaccination sites

The following locations are COVID-19 vaccination sites:

Every Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday): 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 S Belt E #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 S Belt E #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/ Every Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 330 West Main St., Belleville. As vaccine supply allows.

Wednesday, April 28: Noon to 4 p.m. at the Power of Change Christian Center, 2348 Jerome Lane, Cahokia. This is through Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare. No appointment required. The Moderna vaccine will be distributed, so a second dose will be necessary in four weeks. The vaccine will be available to any Illinois resident age 18 and older, and 500 doses will be available each day. Please bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. However, insurance is not required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.





Noon to 4 p.m. at the Power of Change Christian Center, 2348 Jerome Lane, Cahokia. This is through Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare. No appointment required. The Moderna vaccine will be distributed, so a second dose will be necessary in four weeks. The vaccine will be available to any Illinois resident age 18 and older, and 500 doses will be available each day. Please bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. However, insurance is not required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine. Friday, April 30: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4264 Piggott Avenue, East St. Louis,. This is through Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare. No appointment required. The Moderna vaccine will be distributed, so a second dose will be necessary in four weeks. The vaccine will be available to any Illinois resident age 18 and older, and 500 doses will be available each day. Please bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. However, insurance is not required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.

Additionally, people can now call 1-844-216-4707 to make an appointment for a COVID vaccine at any HSHS vaccine clinic. Locally, HSHS vaccine clinics are located in O’Fallon, Edwardsville and Highland. For more information, visit www.hshs.org/vaccine.

O’Fallon and Edwardsville: Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 18 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or people can schedule online. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is administering a limited number of second dose vaccines through the end of April and then will pause their vaccine clinic and direct patients to HSHS Medical Group locations. HSHS Medical Group will continue to offer first and second doses at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, located at 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville; and HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine, located at 1512 N. Green Mount Road, in O’Fallon.

