When will IL go to the next phase of COVID reopening? Here’s what needs to happen.

Gov. J.B. Pritkzer said Illinois could soon loosen COVID-19 restrictions if the state continues to see a drop in cases and hospitalizations.

To move into a “bridge phase” toward full reopening, the state needed to meet two measurements: 70% of residents 65 and older had to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and hospitalizations, COVID-19 illnesses and deaths had to see no significant increase over 28 days.

Illinois met the vaccine measurement at the end of March, but didn’t loosen restrictions because of a rise in cases and hospitalization. As vaccinations increased, the state saw those numbers begin to decline. Now, the state has neared the end of its 28-day monitoring period.

“They’ve been coming down gradually, which is terrific,” Pritzker said at a news conference Monday in Aurora.

The governor added that the state has another “five or six days” in the monitoring period. The Illinois Department of Public Health did not immediately reply to a request for information on when the period started or will end.

Data from IDPH showed new hospitalizations statewide decreasing since April 16, though the overall trend was still marked as “increasing.”

Statewide, 30% of Illinoisans were fully vaccinated, and 64% of residents between ages 16 and 64 were fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.

The entire state was in Phase 4 as of this week, and a statewide mask mandate remained in place though public health officials revised its policy following new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

To get to the fifth and final phase of the reopening plan, the state must see declining or steady COVID-19 numbers as well as vaccination of 50% of residents age 16 and over.

Here are the current capacity restrictions in Phase 4 and those that will go into effect in the bridge phase. There will be no capacity limits in Phase 5.

Bridge to Phase 5

Phase 4

Kelsey Landis
Kelsey Landis is an Illinois state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat. She joined the newsroom in January 2020 after her first stint at the paper from 2016 to 2018. She graduated from Southern Illinois University in 2010 and earned a master’s from DePaul University in 2014. Landis previously worked at The Alton Telegraph. At the BND, she focuses on informing you about what your lawmakers are doing in Springfield and Washington, D.C., and she works to hold them accountable. Landis has won Illinois Press Association awards for her work, including the Freedom of Information Award.
