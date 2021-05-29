COVID-19 statistics in southwest Illinois from May 22-28

COVID-19 summary for May 22-28

According to data released by the state health department May 28, the metro-east has now fully vaccinated 237,511 people out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region.

In addition, 487,259 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the seven counties.

That represents an increase of 5,605 full vaccinations since the BND last reported data May 21 and an increase of at least one dose of the vaccine to 12,537 people in the region since May 21.

Meanwhile, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to administer 391,091 vaccine doses, an increase of 10,655 from the previous week. Additionally, the two counties have fully vaccinated 189,724 against the coronavirus, an uptick of 4,662 from the previous week.

More specifically, Madison County has administered 199,871 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 97,748 residents, while St. Clair County has administered 191,220 vaccines and fully vaccinated 91,976 individuals.

In total, more than 5.2 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 40.88% of the state’s population, according to Illinois Department of Health data.

The state health department listed Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.5% on May 28, up slightly from 2.3% a week ago. Throughout the past week, the seven-day positivity rate ranged from a low of 2.0% to a high of 3.3%.

Also on May 28, the state reported a daily positivity rate of 2.0%, down sharply from 4.0% a week ago. The daily positivity rate fluctuated between a low of 1.4% and a high of 4.0% the past week.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability was at 32% on May 28, down slightly from from 33% a week ago. Over the past week, the ICU bed availability ranged from a low of 31% to a high of 33%.

Of note, hospitalizations in Region 4 dropped from 38 when the BND last reported data May 21 to 17 as reported May 28.

Staying in Region 4, St. Clair County has not reported a new death since May 21, while the region as a whole has reported 12 deaths total in May. Additionally, Madison County’s hospitalizations dropped by 15 since the BND last reported data May 21, while St. Clair County’s hospitalizations dropped by 4. Each county only has 1 patient on a ventilator due to COVID as of data released May 28.

Overall, the region saw an increase of 224 cases from the prior week, primarily from Madison and St. Clair counties, which combined for 537 of the 585 new cases. Madison County also reported its 500th COVID-related death this week.

Breakdown for Region 4 from May 22-28

New cases: 585 (+224 from May 21)

New deaths: 2 (-1 from May 21) (Randolph County reported 1 new death May 25 and Madison County reported 1 new death May 26.)





Total vaccine doses administered (as of May 27): 487,259 (+12,537) from May 21-27)

Daily positivity rate (as of May 25): 2.0 (-1.0 from May 18)

7-day average positivity rate (as of May 25): 2.5% (+0.2 from May 18)

Regional hospitalizations: 21 (-17 since May 21) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 2 (-1 May 21) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of May 27): 32% (+0.1 from May 20)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

New data from May 22-28: 267 new positives, 0 new deaths, 4,021 new tests administered, 138 new recoveries, 4 fewer patients hospitalized

Total overall: 30,812 positives, 479 deaths, 362,081 tests administered, 30,287 recoveries, 8 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 5,642 doses from May 21-27, bringing the total to 191,220

% of population fully vaccinated: 35.23%

Congregate living facilities: No new data.

Positivity rates (as of May 125; difference noted is from May 18): Daily — 2.1% (-1.1); 7-day average — 2.1% (+0.1)

MADISON COUNTY

New data from May 22-28: 270 new positives, 1 new death, 9,847 new tests administered, 333 new recoveries, 15 fewer patients hospitalized, 1 less patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 30,303 positives, 500 deaths, 329,217 tests administered, 30,109 recoveries, 5 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 5,013 doses from May 21-27, bringing the total to 199,871

% of population fully vaccinated: 36.96%

Positivity rate (as of May 25; difference noted is from May 18): Daily — 3.0 (-1.9); 7-day average — 3.9% (+0.3)

CLINTON COUNTY

New data from May 22-28: 9 new positives, 0 new deaths, 14 new recoveries

Total overall: 5,775 positives, 90 deaths, 5,679 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 526 doses from May 21-27, bringing the total to 27,607

% of population fully vaccinated: 36.78%

Positivity rates (as of May 25; difference noted is from May 18): Daily — 0.5% (+0.5); 7-day average — 0.7% (-0.2)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

New data from May 22-28: 13 new positives, 1 new death, 17 new recoveries

Total overall: 4,180 positives, 87 deaths, 4,086 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 414 doses from May 21-27, bringing the total to 19,195

% of population fully vaccinated: 29.64%

Positivity rates (as of May 25; difference noted is from May 18): Daily — 1.5% (+1.5); 7-day average — 0.8% (-0.2)

MONROE COUNTY

New data from May 22-28: 1 new positive

Total overall: 4,101 positives, 92 deaths, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 505 doses from May 21-27, bringing the total to 29,137

% of population fully vaccinated: 41.66%

Positivity rates (as of May 25; difference noted is from May 18): Daily — 0.7% (-4.0); 7-day average — 1.0% (+0.1)

BOND COUNTY

New data from May 22-28: 23 new positives, 0 new deaths

Total overall: 2,245 positives, 24 deaths

Vaccines administered: 224 doses from May 21-27, bringing the total to 10,211

% of population fully vaccinated: 29.86%

Positivity rates (as of May 25; difference noted is from May 18): Daily — 3.4% (-5.1); 7-day average — 6.0% (+1.6)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

New data from May 22-28: 2 new positives, 0 new deaths, 3 new recoveries

Total overall: 1,658 positives, 29 deaths, 1,638 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 213 doses from May 21-27, bringing the total to 10,018

% of population fully vaccinated: 36.86%

Positivity rates (as of May 25; difference noted is from May 18): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 0.9% (-0.9)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases of COVID-19: 982

New deaths: 21

New COVID-19 tests: 56,438

Total cases: 1,380,261 (+6,804 from May 22-28)

Total deaths: 22,739 (+370 from May 22-28)

Total tests: 24,490,663 (+365,910 from May 22-28)

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 5,208,410 (+212,716 from May 22-28)— or 40.88% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 11,175,656 (+408,643 from May 22-28)

Hospitalizations: 1,216 (-210 from May 22-28)

People in ICU: 314 (-46 from May 22-28)

People on ventilators: 172 (-34 from May 22-28)

Statewide positivity rate (from May 21-27): 1.9% (-0.3 from last week)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Friday afternoon:

U.S.: 33,999,680 cases, 607,726 deaths, 27,701,879 recoveries





33,999,680 cases, 607,726 deaths, 27,701,879 recoveries World: 169,643,590 cases, 3,525,259 deaths, 151,343,702 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are some upcoming free coronavirus testing options:

Tuesday, June 1: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle. Thursday, June 3: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle. Friday, June 4: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

Additionally, the Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Vaccination sites

The following locations are COVID-19 vaccination sites:

Saturday, May 29 (Pfizer): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St., Highland. 12 & older eligible. Parent/guardian must accompany minors age 12-17. Walk-ins welcome; appointments preferred. Register at www.madisconchd.org or call 618-692-8954 ext. 2.

Tuesday, June 1, through Saturday, June 5 (Pfizer): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drice, Collinsville. 12 & older eligible. Parent/guardian must accompany minors age 12-17. Walk-ins welcome; appointments preferred. Register at www.madisconchd.org.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drice, Collinsville. 12 & older eligible. Parent/guardian must accompany minors age 12-17. Walk-ins welcome; appointments preferred. Register at www.madisconchd.org. Wednesday, June 9: HSHS Medical Group is offering Pfizer COVID vaccines from 8 am to noon at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, Edwardsville. The vaccine is available to community members 12 years and older. A parent or guardian must accompany those age 12-17 when they receive the vaccine. Schedule an appointment by calling 1-844-216-4707 or online using the patient portal called MyChart.

HSHS Medical Group is offering Pfizer COVID vaccines from 8 am to noon at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, Edwardsville. The vaccine is available to community members 12 years and older. A parent or guardian must accompany those age 12-17 when they receive the vaccine. Schedule an appointment by calling 1-844-216-4707 or online using the patient portal called MyChart. Every Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday) until Saturday, May 30: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/. This site will close permanently Saturday, May 30.

Every Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 330 W. Main St., Belleville. As vaccine supply allows.

Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday: Child and adult immunization clinics at the Madison County Health Department, 101 Edwardsville Road, Wood River. By appointment only. Call 618-692-8954 ext. 2. For more information, visit: http://www.co.madison.il.us/.../immunization_clinic.php.

Additionally, people can now call 1-844-216-4707 to make an appointment for a COVID vaccine at any HSHS vaccine clinic. Locally, HSHS vaccine clinics are located in O’Fallon, Edwardsville and Highland. For more information, visit www.hshs.org/vaccine.

O’Fallon and Edwardsville: Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 16 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or people can schedule online. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is administering a limited number of second dose vaccines through the end of April and then will pause their vaccine clinic and direct patients to HSHS Medical Group locations. HSHS Medical Group will continue to offer first and second doses at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, located at 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville; and HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine, located at 1512 N. Green Mount Road, in O’Fallon. Additionally, COVID vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds are now available. Call 1-844-216-4707 for an appointment.

Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 16 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or people can schedule online. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is administering a limited number of second dose vaccines through the end of April and then will pause their vaccine clinic and direct patients to HSHS Medical Group locations. HSHS Medical Group will continue to offer first and second doses at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, located at 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville; and HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine, located at 1512 N. Green Mount Road, in O’Fallon. Additionally, COVID vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds are now available. Call 1-844-216-4707 for an appointment. Drive-Thru Care – O’Fallon: People can make vaccination appointments from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Walk-ins are welcome from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. This location is at 406 Hartman Lane, O’Fallon.

COVID-19 definition key