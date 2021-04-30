St. Clair, Madison counties saw large drop in COVID-19 deaths in April

COVID-19 summary for Friday, April 30

St. Clair County and Madison County saw a drop in the total amount of COVID-19 deaths reported this month.

In April, the two counties reported a combined total of 16 COVID-19 deaths, with St. Clair reporting only three and Madison County reporting 13.

That’s compared to March, when the two counties reported a total of 49 deaths. St. Clair County reported 27 deaths in March and Madison County reported 22.

According to data released by the state health department Friday, the metro-east region has now fully vaccinated 211,755 individuals out of the estimated 660,225 who live here. In addition, 440,194 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the seven counties.

Specifically, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 351,468 people and fully vaccinated 168,608 against the coronavirus.

Overall, Madison County has administered 179,203 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 86,194 residents, while St. Clair County has administered 172,265 vaccines and fully vaccinated 82,414 individuals.

In total, nearly 4 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 31.64% of the state’s population, according to state Departmetn of Health data.

Meanwhile, the seven metro-east counties known as Region 4 saw its COVID-19 case rate remain at a record low Friday.

The state health department listed Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.5% for a fourth consecutive day. That rate is the lowest the average has been since the state health department began tracking COVID-19 throughout the region. The state also reported a daily positivity rate of 2.5% on Friday, down from 3.3% on Thursday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability dropped from 35% Thursday to 33% Friday..

Friday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 46 (-50)

New deaths: 0 (-1)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Thursday): 440,194 (+3,503)

Daily positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 3.3 (-0.7)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 2.5% (no change)

Regional hospitalizations: 39 (-4) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 1 (-2) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Thursday): 35% (no change)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 43 new positives, 0 new deaths, 1,288 new tests administered, 52 new recoveries, 3 fewer patients hospitalized, 2 fewer patients on a ventilator

Total overall: 30,447 positives, 476 deaths, 340,094 tests administered, 29,613 recoveries, 19 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,518 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 172,265

% of population fully vaccinated: 31.57%

Congregate living facilities: Cedar Ridge of Lebanon reported 1 new case

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 2.2% (-0.7); 7-day average — 2.7% (-0.1)

MADISON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 29,643 positives, 494 deaths, 308,397 tests administered, 29,384 recoveries, 13 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,264 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 179,203

% of population fully vaccinated: 32.59%

Positivity rate (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.5 (-0.8); 7-day average — 2.8% (-0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,732 positives, 91 deaths, 5,620 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 359 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 25,787

% of population fully vaccinated: 33.85%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 1.5% (+0.6); 7-day average — 2.4% (-0.2)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 4 new recoveries

Total overall: 4,140 positives, 85 deaths, 4,043 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 88 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 17,614

% of population fully vaccinated: 26.47%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 1.0% (-0.6); 7-day average — 1.0% (+0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,365 positives, 91 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 150 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 26,774

% of population fully vaccinated: 37.38%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 4.3% (+2.8); 7-day average — 2.5% (+0.9)

BOND COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 3 new positives





Total overall: 2,173 positives, 24 deaths, 66,074 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 66 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 9,316

% of population fully vaccinated: 26.54%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 1.1% (-8.3); 7-day average — 1.6% (+0.6)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,643 positives, 29 deaths, 1,620 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 58 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 9,235

% of population fully vaccinated: 33.30%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 4.4% (+4.4); 7-day average — 2.5% (+0.6)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 3,207 (-187)

New deaths: 33 (-5)

New COVID-19 tests: 108,063 (+19,006)

Total cases: 1,335,055

Total deaths: 21,960

Total tests: 22,666,333

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 4,031,269 (+64,299)— or 31.64% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 9,259,706 (+103,717)

Hospitalizations: 2,024 (-91)

People in ICU: 475 (no change)

People on ventilators: 235 (+4)

Statewide positivity rate (from April 23-29): 3.4% (-0.1)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Friday afternoon:

U.S.: 32,983,695 cases, 588,337 deaths, 25,584,747 recoveries





32,983,695 cases, 588,337 deaths, 25,584,747 recoveries World: 150,366,331 cases, 3,167,090 deaths, 127,896,814 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Vaccination sites

The following locations are COVID-19 vaccination sites:

Every Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday): 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/ Every Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 330 W. Main St., Belleville. As vaccine supply allows.

Friday, April 30: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4264 Piggott Ave., East St. Louis. This is through Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare. No appointment required. The Moderna vaccine will be distributed, so a second dose will be necessary in four weeks. The vaccine will be available to any Illinois resident age 18 and older, and 500 doses will be available each day. Please bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. However, insurance is not required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.





Additionally, people can now call 1-844-216-4707 to make an appointment for a COVID vaccine at any HSHS vaccine clinic. Locally, HSHS vaccine clinics are located in O’Fallon, Edwardsville and Highland. For more information, visit www.hshs.org/vaccine.

O’Fallon and Edwardsville: Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 18 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or people can schedule online. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is administering a limited number of second dose vaccines through the end of April and then will pause their vaccine clinic and direct patients to HSHS Medical Group locations. HSHS Medical Group will continue to offer first and second doses at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, located at 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville; and HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine, located at 1512 N. Green Mount Road, in O’Fallon.

COVID-19 definition key