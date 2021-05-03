Southwestern IL saw big vaccination slow down over the weekend, mirroring bigger trend

COVID-19 summary for Monday, May 3

Metro-east counties reported one of the slowest weekends for COVID-19 vaccinations, with some counties only vaccinating a handful of individuals.

A total of 1,282 people were vaccinated throughout the seven-county region between Saturday and Sunday, mirroring the current trend in the region of slowing vaccination rates. In St. Clair County only 636 people were vaccinated compared to 1,537 the weekend before. The weekend before that, 2,917 people were vaccinated.

In Madison County just 530 people were vaccinated over the weekend, compared to 1,879 vaccinations the weekend before.

In nearby Washington County, only seven people were vaccinated over the weekend. In Bond County, 11 people were vaccinated over the weekend.

All seven counties have seen a steep drop off in the average volume of people receiving vaccinations per day, though each has vaccinated somewhere between 26% to 37% of their total population against COVID-19.

Monroe County has vaccinated the largest portion of its population with 12,903 people fully vaccinated, 12,903 of the 34,335 people who live there.

Meanwhile, according to data released by the state health department Monday, the metro-east has now fully vaccinated 213,374 individuals out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region. In addition, 443,070 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the seven counties.

Specifically, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to vaccinate 354,003 people and fully vaccinated 170,025 against the coronavirus.

Overall, Madison County has administered 180,133 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 86,681 residents, while St. Clair County has administered 173,870 vaccines and fully vaccinated 86,681 individuals.

In total, nearly 4.1 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 32.33% of the state’s population, according to state Department of Health data.

The state health department listed Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.7% Monday, up from 2.5% Sunday. The state also reported a daily positivity rate of 3.7% on Monday, up from 1.1% on Sunday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability dropped from 35% Sunday to 34% Monday.

Monday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 46

New deaths: 0

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Sunday): 443,070

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 3.7 (+2.6)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Friday): 2.7% (+0.2)

Regional hospitalizations: 42 (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 2 (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Sunday): 34% (-1.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 30 new positives, 0 new deaths, 429 new tests administered

Total overall: 30,545 positives, 476 deaths, 343,384 tests administered, 29,767 recoveries, 21 patients hospitalized with 0 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 313 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 173,870

% of population fully vaccinated: 31.93%

Congregate living facilities: No new data.

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.2% (-0.7); 7-day average — 2.7% (-0.1)

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 29,689 positives, 496 deaths, 309,444 tests administered, 29,403 recoveries, 9 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 187 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 180,133

% of population fully vaccinated: 32.78%

Positivity rate (as of Friday): Daily — 3.5 (-0.8); 7-day average — 2.8% (-0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data (May 1-3): 0 new positives, 10 new recoveries, 1 additional patient hospitalized

Total overall: 5,732 positives, 90 deaths, 5,630 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 15 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 25,866

% of population fully vaccinated: 33.85%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.5% (+0.6); 7-day average — 2.4% (-0.2)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,140 positives, 85 deaths, 4,043 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 15 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 17,707

% of population fully vaccinated: 26.68%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.0% (-0.6); 7-day average — 1.0% (+0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 14 new positives

Total overall: 4,379 positives, 91 deaths, 1 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 16 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 26,882

% of population fully vaccinated: 37.58%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 4.3% (+2.8); 7-day average — 2.5% (+0.9)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.





Total overall: 2,173 positives, 24 deaths, 66,074 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 5 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 9,338

% of population fully vaccinated: 26.60%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.1% (-8.3); 7-day average — 1.6% (+0.6)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 2 new positives, 3 new recoveries

Total overall: 1,645 positives, 29 deaths, 1,623 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 5 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 9,274

% of population fully vaccinated: 33.45%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 4.4% (+4.4); 7-day average — 2.5% (+0.6)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,049

New deaths: 28

New COVID-19 tests: 49,473

Total cases: 1,341,777

Total deaths: 22,047

Total tests: 22,872,035

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 4,119,343— or 32.33% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 9,410,057

Hospitalizations: 1,963

People in ICU: 479

People on ventilators: 249

Statewide positivity rate (from April 26 - May 2): 3.4%

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Monday afternoon:

U.S.: 33,205,969 cases, 591,292 deaths, 25,861,525 recoveries





33,205,969 cases, 591,292 deaths, 25,861,525 recoveries World: 154,019,525 cases, 3,222,920 deaths, 131,349,041 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Vaccination sites

The following locations are COVID-19 vaccination sites:

Every Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday): 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/ Every Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 330 W. Main St., Belleville. As vaccine supply allows.

Additionally, people can now call 1-844-216-4707 to make an appointment for a COVID vaccine at any HSHS vaccine clinic. Locally, HSHS vaccine clinics are located in O’Fallon, Edwardsville and Highland. For more information, visit www.hshs.org/vaccine.

O’Fallon and Edwardsville: Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 18 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or people can schedule online. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is administering a limited number of second dose vaccines through the end of April and then will pause their vaccine clinic and direct patients to HSHS Medical Group locations. HSHS Medical Group will continue to offer first and second doses at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, located at 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville; and HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine, located at 1512 N. Green Mount Road, in O’Fallon.

