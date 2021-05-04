COVID-19 positivity rate climbs in southwest IL as other metrics continue to improve

COVID-19 summary for Tuesday, May 4

According to data released by the state health department Tuesday, the metro-east has now fully vaccinated 214,140 individuals out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region. In addition, 444,170 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the seven counties.

Specifically, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to administer 355,020 vaccine doses and fully vaccinated 170,748, against the coronavirus.

Overall, Madison County has administered 180,665 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 87,069 residents, while St. Clair County has administered 174,355 vaccines and fully vaccinated 83,679 individuals.

In total, nearly 4.1 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 32.54% of the state’s population, according to state Department of Health data.

The state health department listed Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.9% Tuesday, up from 2.7% Monday. The state also reported a daily positivity rate of 5.0% on Tuesday, up from 3.7% on Monday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability raised from 34% Monday to 36% Tuesday.

Tuesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 32 (-21)

New deaths: 1 (+1)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Monday): 443,070

Daily positivity rate (as of Saturday): 5.0 (+2.3)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Saturday): 2.9% (+0.2)

Regional hospitalizations: 35 (-7) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 1 (-1) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Monday): 36% (+2.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 24 new positives, 1 new death, 791 new tests administered, 36 new recoveries

Total overall: 30,569 positives, 477 deaths, 344,175 tests administered, 29,803 recoveries, 15 patients hospitalized with 0 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 485 doses Monday, bringing the total to 174,355

% of population fully vaccinated: 32.05%

Congregate living facilities: No new data.

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 6.1% (+0.2); 7-day average — 2.9% (+0.2)

MADISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 29,763 positives, 496 deaths, 311,447 tests administered, 29,462 recoveries, 16 patients hospitalized with 2 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 532 doses Monday, bringing the total to 180,665

% of population fully vaccinated: 32.93%

Positivity rate (as of Saturday): Daily — 6.3 (+2.2); 7-day average — 3.9% (+0.4)

CLINTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 6 new positives, 6 new recoveries

Total overall: 5,741 positives, 90 deaths, 5,636 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 19 doses Monday, bringing the total to 25,885

% of population fully vaccinated: 33.96%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 2.2% (+0.7); 7-day average — 1.9% (+1.3)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,142 positives, 85 deaths, 4,050 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 13 doses Monday, bringing the total to 17,720

% of population fully vaccinated: 26.70%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.7% (+0.7); 7-day average — 0.9% (no change)

MONROE COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 2 new positives

Total overall: 4,381 positives, 91 deaths, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 27 doses Monday, bringing the total to 26,909

% of population fully vaccinated: 37.64%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 1.1% (-3.6); 7-day average — 2.9% (-0.3)

BOND COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.





Total overall: 2,173 positives, 24 deaths, 66,074 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 7 doses Monday, bringing the total to 9,345

% of population fully vaccinated: 26.63%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 1.9% (+0.8); 7-day average — 1.9% (+0.3)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,645 positives, 29 deaths, 1,623 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 17 doses Monday, bringing the total to 9,291

% of population fully vaccinated: 33.50%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 3.8% (+3.8); 7-day average — 2.0% (-0.7)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Tuesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,211 (+162)

New deaths: 19 (-2)

New COVID-19 tests: 57,483 (+8,010)

Total cases: 1,343,988

Total deaths: 22,066

Total tests: 22,929,518

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 4,145,711 — or 32.54% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 9,450,418

Hospitalizations: 2,074 (+111)

People in ICU: 493 (+14)

People on ventilators: 262 (+13)

Statewide positivity rate (from April 27 - May 3): 3.3%

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Tuesday afternoon:

U.S.: 33,205,969 cases, 591,292 deaths, 25,861,525 recoveries





33,205,969 cases, 591,292 deaths, 25,861,525 recoveries World: 154,019,525 cases, 3,222,920 deaths, 131,349,041 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Vaccination sites

The following locations are COVID-19 vaccination sites:

Every Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday): 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/ Every Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 330 W. Main St., Belleville. As vaccine supply allows.

Additionally, people can now call 1-844-216-4707 to make an appointment for a COVID vaccine at any HSHS vaccine clinic. Locally, HSHS vaccine clinics are located in O’Fallon, Edwardsville and Highland. For more information, visit www.hshs.org/vaccine.

O’Fallon and Edwardsville: Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 18 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or people can schedule online. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is administering a limited number of second dose vaccines through the end of April and then will pause their vaccine clinic and direct patients to HSHS Medical Group locations. HSHS Medical Group will continue to offer first and second doses at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, located at 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville; and HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine, located at 1512 N. Green Mount Road, in O’Fallon.

COVID-19 definition key